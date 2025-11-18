“What Minor Things Are Very Attractive On Women, But They Never Seem To Realize It?” (30 Answers)

#1
Not having cosmetic surgery. Serious girl your lips are perfectly kissable without any lip filler.
Image source: poopyfarroants420, Blue Bird/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
A sense of humor/willingness to be silly.
Image source: CORVlN, Alessandro Rodriguez/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
A combination of self confidence and genuine kindness is very attractive to me. It’s also more rare than you think.
Image source: Redcarborundum, Blue Bird/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Being extremely passionate about their hobbies. .
Image source: Ung-Tik, KoolShooters/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Not sure about all women but my wife has so many that I daydream at work about coming home and seeing her cute little mannerisms over some silly thing.
Image source: Tato_tudo, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Humility.
I hope it’s attractive on men, too.
I can’t abide braggarts, and the whole “boss babe” and “alpha male” b******t needs to die.
Image source: RegularJoe62, John Diez/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
Kindness.
Image source: moochir, SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
Mental maturity.
Image source: ExtentHot1488, Vitaly Gariev/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
Just being so comfortable in their body. when they look like it’s so natural to be relaxed without trying to flirt or worry about their appearance. smiling for no reason. a posture that is welcoming, inviting.
Image source: Hurtkopain, Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Messy buns & up-do’s. 🤩 Women just be tossing that hair up in about three tenths of a second to get it out of their way… meanwhile I’m sitting there with my jaw on the floor. 🥵.
Image source: Weebys_Penguin, Alexey Katilenkov/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Them genuinely having fun and making derpy faces that makes for ugly photos. Women, that is the face we fall in love with, not your highly edited instagram photos that took at least 50 tries to get right.
Image source: ContinousSelfDevelop, Aizhana Aldanova/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Honestly just casual women, not all dolled up. I think sweat pants and an old T-shirt with hair tied up in a messy pony tail looks more attractive than fancy dress, makeup and perfect everything. Still look beautiful dressed up, but I think the messy look shows they’re confident in themselves and don’t care what others think at that time. It feels
More vulnerable and like they trust you enough to see them with their imperfections.
Oh and sometimes quirky teeth it’s fun seeing a smile with imperfect teeth.
Image source: MrGhost2023, Miriam Alonso/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
Pale skin. I f*****g hate fake tan with a passion. Love the ancestry you are a part of. If you are Irish love the fact that you are Irish. Pale skin is gorgeous.
Image source: Vegan_Puffin, BYB BYB/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
Baseball cap with the ponytail pulled out the back. Men’s dress shirt and pajama bottoms in the morning. A tiny wisp of hair it comes out near the ear that seems a little bit messy, but just fits perfectly on your face. And lastly, the small gap between the end of your skirt and the top of your boots. That’s small amount of skin that doesn’t really, have a traditional sexy value just look so damn good on you.
Image source: Shieldbreaker50, Artem Podrez/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
I have to throw wearing glasses out there…? I get 3X the male attention when I wear my glasses vs my contacts.
Image source: casey6282, Thaís Silva/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Idk what it is but I love a woman’s neck line, clavicles, and shoulders. I think that’s where a women’s femininity really shines. Audrey Hepburne is a great example. My ex used to wear this shoulderless sweater and it would drive me crazy.
Image source: warminthesnowstorm, Mariam Antadze/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Practicing what they preach, being accountable for their actions, and a lot of the stuff that they tell men is attractive like that.
Image source: Whappingtime, Designecologist/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
High Ponytail.
Image source: smalltownbigdreams69, Edgar Martínez/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
When they do that little half-smile while lost in thought or when they unconsciously tuck a strand of hair behind their ear — pure magic
Image source: Competitive_Voice636, Ezkol Arnak/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Wrinkles are sexy for me especially a bit of crow’s feet around the eyes.
Image source: ben-hur-hur, lil artsy/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
Braided hair.
Image source: StrawberryDipstick, Sơn Ngọc/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Legitimately hilarious sense of humor.
Being really passionate about hobbies.
Being able to hold thoughtful conversations and keep the talking going.
Ability to flirt without being awkward, playing hard to get, or coming across as someone who collects men.
Confidence.
Hoodies/pajamas/baggy t-shirts. Just…reminds me of lazy mornings.
Image source: TopShelfSnipes, Alena Shekhovtcova/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
A wide variety of music tastes. I love music and love talking about it with ppl.
Image source: Velocicopters, Ferhat Kocakaya/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Freckles.
Image source: ShadowCaster0476, Chermiti Mohamed/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Hygiene. My wife uses this body spray after she gets out the shower and every time I smell it it’s like the first time. Nails manicured not overly long but she’s leaning into a more pointed tip because you know…I like it….
Image source: MeandJohnWoo, Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
For me hands, they are beautiful, on the personality side good humor.
Image source: Lakekun, Tiana/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
Hobbies. It’s nice when they have interests that can spark conversation.
Image source: Five-Oh-Vicryl, Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
Personally, I like a focused woman, I don’t mean the serious woman but I mean when she is trying to get a job done, like solving a math, trying a open a tin with a really tight lid, she is focused on “How do I get 5his done?” that’s what I mean.
Image source: Hektortube, Marcus Aurelius/Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
Ankle bracelets.
Image source: TheQuietMoments, Killian77/Flickr (not the actual photo)
#30
Purse straps that go between their breasts.
Image source: aknauff8, Kübra Kuzu/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Follow Us