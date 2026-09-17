Minnesota Shoplifter’s Mugshot Goes Viral After Everyone Keeps Making The Same Observation

A Minnesota woman’s mugshot went viral for looking remarkably similar to one of the most popular global superstars of our generation.
Some took their detective work so far, claiming the arrested woman could even be a “secret child” of the singer because of their age difference.
“That’s her doppelganger. She should meet her and help change her life,” one suggested after the mugshot reached the nooks and crannies of the internet.
A Minnesota woman’s mugshot went viral for looking remarkably similar to one of the most popular global superstars of our generation
Wright County Sheriff’s Office
After committing a crime on August 30, Cyrena Anne Quast posed in front of a camera for a mugshot taken by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
The 35-year-old woman, who has had several run-ins with the law, was booked on a gross misdemeanor theft charge.
But the crime committed by the Saint Cloud native was not what was widely discussed online; it was her looks.
Many claimed the shoplifter had a “scarily uncanny” resemblance to Jennifer Lopez, 57.
“That’s exactly how Lopez would look if she wasn’t famous, straight Bronx hood,” one commented online.
“Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I’ve got i still shoplift from the shop,” one wrote, putting a twist on the lyrics from Lopez’s hit 2002 song Jenny from the Block.
Many claimed the shoplifter’s mugshot had a “scarily uncanny” resemblance to Jennifer Lopez
Others spun baseless theories about how Quast could be related to Lopez.
“Could be her sister,” wondered one social media user.
Another guessed: “Maybe a secret child? They’re 22 years apart.”
“That’s how JLo wud look without all the money and all the expensive surgeries and facial beautification treatments,” said another. “That’s probably a long lost sister she didn’t know about.”
“JENNIFER IF YOU DONT COME CLAIM YOUR SISTER RIGHT NEEOWWWWWWWW & DO THIS DNA TESTTTT. Do it for us. dis yo sistaaaaa gurlllllllllll,” another said.
One jokingly shared a plot that sounded like it could be a potential Netflix thriller, saying: “That’s actually her sister. JLo’s mom had twins but gave one up for adoption. They were never meant to know the other existed.”
Quast was arrested for stealing two double packs of power tool batteries worth around $580
Reports revealed that Quast was arrested for shoplifting from a store in Monticello.
The arrested woman attempted to escape with two double packs of power tool batteries worth around $580.
One of the employees working at the store told officials that they had recognized her from another alleged theft a couple of days prior.
The employee reportedly told cops that he saw Quast walking out of the store with batteries and left in a white Subaru. They also provided a description of the vehicle and license plate to law enforcement officials.
Quast was booked on a gross misdemeanor theft charge for her latest crime and was released a day after her arrest.
This was reportedly not her first time getting in trouble with the law.
She has been arrested dozens of times before for charges related to possessing illicit substances, driving while intoxicated, using a false name to escape from cops, driving without a valid license, stealing, and trespassing.
The J.Lo doppelganger has been arrested dozens of times in the past
Wright County Sheriff’s Office
As for Lopez, the pop star has maintained a fairly clean image over the years, except for a brief encounter with the law while dating disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
The pair had an on-and-off relationship between 1999 and 2001. During this time, Lopez was arrested over an incident that unfolded at a New York City nightclub in 1999.
A fight had broken out as they were partying at the Manhattan club, and bullets were fired, injuring three people at the scene.
Lopez was once arrested for an incident involving her then-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Diddy and Lopez managed to flee but were stopped by cops after skipping a red light. When their car was inspected, cops found a weapon and took both of them into custody.
Lopez was reportedly handcuffed to a pole in the station and spent about 14 hours in custody before being released. She was never prosecuted or charged in connection with the incident.
Diddy, on the other hand, faced charges of criminal possession of an unregistered firearm and attempted bribery for allegedly offering his bodyguard money to claim ownership of the weapon. He was acquitted of all charges following a long legal battle.
“Sorry but are we sure that’s not her?” one commented on Quast’s latest mugshot
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