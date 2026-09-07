Miniminter: Bio And Career Highlights

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Miniminter: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Miniminter

September 7, 1992

Hemel Hempstead, UK

34 Years Old

Virgo

Miniminter: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Miniminter?

Simon Edward Minter is a British YouTuber and digital influencer whose engaging content has defined a generation of online entertainment. His sharp wit and diverse videos attract millions of viewers globally.

He soared to prominence as a co-founder of The Sidemen, a renowned YouTube collective whose collaborative challenges and gaming videos became viral sensations. This success cemented his status as a key figure in British online culture.

Early Life and Education

Simon Edward Minter was raised in Hemel Hempstead, England, the youngest of three siblings, with two older brothers named Nick and Johnny. His mother’s family connection to Leeds United F.C. sparked his lifelong passion for football.

He attended Berkhamsted School, a private boys’ school, where he initially met fellow YouTuber KSI. Minter later enrolled in criminology at the University of Hull before deciding to leave and pursue his burgeoning YouTube career full-time.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to singer and internet personality Talia Mar, Simon Minter has been in a public relationship with her since late-2017. They became engaged in June 2022 and married in June 2023.

Minter and Mar welcomed their daughter, Juni Angèle Minter Mar, on July 19, 2025. The couple announced her impending arrival earlier that year through a music video.

Career Highlights

Simon Minter’s main YouTube channel, Miniminter, has amassed over ten million subscribers, featuring a mix of gaming videos, vlogs, and popular challenges. His early FIFA content captivated a dedicated audience and diversified into broader lifestyle and reaction videos.

He is a prominent co-founder of The Sidemen, a highly successful British YouTube collective known for their vast audience and numerous business ventures. These include Sidemen Clothing, the restaurant chain Sides, and the energy drink Prime Hydration, which underscore Minter’s entrepreneurial impact.

Signature Quote

“I think the best way to live life is just to enjoy it as much as you can, and make sure that you’re doing stuff that you enjoy.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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