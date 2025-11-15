Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Prized Possession That’s Not A Living Thing? (Closed)

Basically any object.
#1 It’s This Tiny Basket. My Grandmother’s Brother Made It For Her Around 1910 When She Had Nothing To Play With. My Granny Kept It On Her Nightstand Until She Gave It To Me Shortly Before She Died In 1995. Since Then I Keep It On My Nightstand.
#2 My Stuffed Animal Fluffy! She Was Given To Me By My Mom
#3 This Was Made By My Grandmother For Me As A Baby. It Folds Up And Becomes A Pillow.
#4 A Sunhat My Great-Grandmother Gave To Me, Not Sure How Old It Is, Just Remember Her Wearing It
#5 A Teddy Bear That’s 32 Years Old
#6 My Dad Died 23yrs Ago When I Was 8 – I Remember Him Rocking This ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ Tie
#7 The Converted Cinnamon Sugar Shaker We’ve Used Since I Was Born. Only Heirloom I Asked For.
#8 My Favorite Bumper Stickers
#9 Me And My Parents On The Day I Was Born (Notice The Spooky Ghost Child In The Background)
