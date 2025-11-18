27 Quirky Illustrations By Gabriel Sancho To Add A Splash Of Happiness (New Pics)

by

Get ready to smile, because Gabriel Sancho’s fun and quirky illustrations are here to brighten your day! This Argentinian artist, loved by over 87k fans on Instagram, uses humor and simple designs to connect with people all over the world.

Sancho’s art is all about spreading good vibes, whether it’s through his cartoons or the tattoos people proudly wear. We’ve gathered some of his best work to share with you, so sit back and enjoy these feel-good creations!

More info: Instagram | gabrielsancho.com | x.com | Facebook | sancho.bigcartel.com

#1

Image source: gabriel.sancho

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
