This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

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At first glance, Ricky Barel’s photographs can seem almost impossibly simple. A lone surfer crossing a stretch of sand, a person floating in calm water, or a small window surrounded by an expanse of wall becomes the entire scene. Yet that simplicity is exactly what gives her images their appeal, turning ordinary moments into carefully balanced compositions where every color, shadow, and empty space seems to matter.

Barel’s approach is rooted in minimalism, often reducing a photograph to the relationship between a single subject and its surroundings. Human figures and architectural details are isolated against broad, uncluttered backgrounds, while strong negative space gives the eye room to wander. She also frequently photographs from elevated viewpoints, transforming people into small shapes within larger patterns and making familiar environments feel almost abstract. Rather than relying on heavily saturated colors, she lets natural tones and contrasts do the work.

Scroll down to explore more of Ricky Barel’s minimalist photography, and let us know which image was your favorite.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

#2

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#3

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#4

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#5

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#6

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#7

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#8

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#9

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#10

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#11

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#12

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#13

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#14

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#15

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#16

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#17

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#18

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#19

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#20

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#21

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#22

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#23

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#24

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#25

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#26

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#27

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#28

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#29

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

#30

This Photographer Uses Negative Space To Turn Beach Scenes Into Minimalist Art (30 Pics)

Image source: Ricky Barel

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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