Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

7 years ago, I received a little replica of an iconic Volkswagen minivan from my parents and it was love at first sight for the young 60’s obsessed teenager I was. The tiny car stood on my shelf for quite some years, but on a sunny Sunday in May, I took it out to the garden and took pictures of it. I shared an image of that van with a Paddington bear, and the feedback on Instagram was really positive, so now, for the last 5 years, I continued taking that minivan and a lot of new model cars everywhere I would travel.
This made me catch the Wanderlust bug. I can never stay in one place, I adventure all around my homeland Switzerland and Europe whenever I could for the last 5 years. The car photos became my little escape, nothing was quite comparable to the feeling I got (and still get) when I get my photo ideas just right.
Each little car has got its own personality and face, and they’re all unique characters. The process of creating these miniature world images is a sort of self-therapy for me, enabling me to enter my bubble and forget everything around that worries me, I just fall back into that innocence of childhood and everything is so easy. I love to play with water in my car photography especially, reflections, out of focus areas.
It’s the moment and the emotion I want to share with everyone. So when people tell me that my car images made them happy too, there’s no better feedback for me.
More info: Instagram
#1 Lavender Delivery In Hitchin
#2 Hello From The Other Side
#3 Hello Scotland!
#4 The Long Windy Road
#5 Jurassic Coast
#6 Strolling Magstraede
#7 Riding The City
#8 Lover Of The Light
#9 Algarve’s Waves
#10 Never Stop Adventuring
#11 In The Waves
#12 London Calling
#13 So Much To See, So Little Time
#14 Against The Alpine Tide
#15 An Irish Puddle
#16 Seven Sisters
#17 Matterhorn Expedition
#18 Lost In Colombia
#19 Riding The Shore In Camogli
#20 Autumn Leaves
#21 London Lights
#22 English Countryside Adventure In Arlington Row
#23 Another Day Standing
#24 Tiny Vespas
#25 Down The Memory Lane
#26 Montmarte En Ce Temps-la
#27 Colour Me Happy
#28 Riding Santorini
#29 Algarve’s Waves
#30 Flowers Delivery At Corfe Castle
#31 Dreamy Days Down On The South Coast
#32 Vibrant In Cities
#33 Big Splash At Durdle Door
#34 Barracuda
#35 Let The Snow Fall Down
#36 Farvel København
#37 Little Police Car
#38 Spring Awakening
#39 Little Dip At Jakobshorn
#40 Great Adventures In Seven Sisters
#41 Hey There!
#42 Blue In Cala Rustella
#43 Shine, Shine On
#44 Riding The Waves In Klampenborg
Follow Us