Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

by

7 years ago, I received a little replica of an iconic Volkswagen minivan from my parents and it was love at first sight for the young 60’s obsessed teenager I was. The tiny car stood on my shelf for quite some years, but on a sunny Sunday in May, I took it out to the garden and took pictures of it. I shared an image of that van with a Paddington bear, and the feedback on Instagram was really positive, so now, for the last 5 years, I continued taking that minivan and a lot of new model cars everywhere I would travel.

This made me catch the Wanderlust bug. I can never stay in one place, I adventure all around my homeland Switzerland and Europe whenever I could for the last 5 years. The car photos became my little escape, nothing was quite comparable to the feeling I got (and still get) when I get my photo ideas just right.

Each little car has got its own personality and face, and they’re all unique characters. The process of creating these miniature world images is a sort of self-therapy for me, enabling me to enter my bubble and forget everything around that worries me, I just fall back into that innocence of childhood and everything is so easy. I love to play with water in my car photography especially, reflections, out of focus areas.

It’s the moment and the emotion I want to share with everyone. So when people tell me that my car images made them happy too, there’s no better feedback for me.

More info: Instagram

#1 Lavender Delivery In Hitchin

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#2 Hello From The Other Side

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#3 Hello Scotland!

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#4 The Long Windy Road

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#5 Jurassic Coast

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#6 Strolling Magstraede

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#7 Riding The City

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#8 Lover Of The Light

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#9 Algarve’s Waves

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#10 Never Stop Adventuring

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#11 In The Waves

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#12 London Calling

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#13 So Much To See, So Little Time

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#14 Against The Alpine Tide

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#15 An Irish Puddle

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#16 Seven Sisters

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#17 Matterhorn Expedition

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#18 Lost In Colombia

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#19 Riding The Shore In Camogli

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#20 Autumn Leaves

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#21 London Lights

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#22 English Countryside Adventure In Arlington Row

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#23 Another Day Standing

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#24 Tiny Vespas

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#25 Down The Memory Lane

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#26 Montmarte En Ce Temps-la

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#27 Colour Me Happy

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#28 Riding Santorini

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#29 Algarve’s Waves

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#30 Flowers Delivery At Corfe Castle

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#31 Dreamy Days Down On The South Coast

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#32 Vibrant In Cities

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#33 Big Splash At Durdle Door

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#34 Barracuda

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#35 Let The Snow Fall Down

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#36 Farvel København

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#37 Little Police Car

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#38 Spring Awakening

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#39 Little Dip At Jakobshorn

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#40 Great Adventures In Seven Sisters

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#41 Hey There!

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#42 Blue In Cala Rustella

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#43 Shine, Shine On

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

#44 Riding The Waves In Klampenborg

Exploring This Big Wild World With My Little Cars

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ranking The 10 Best 80s Black Sitcoms
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jonathan Taylor Thomas
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2023
30 Totally Wrong Ways To Be A Spouse, As Told By Members Of This Online Group
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
Five Memorable Athlete Cameos in TV Shows
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2017
Meet the Cast of CSI: Vegas
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2021
The Blacklist Adds Six Million Viewers Every Episode With DVR
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.