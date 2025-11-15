I Turned Myself Into A 3D-Printed Miniature So I Could Capture Miniature Worlds

I always wanted to know what it would look like if I was a tiny photographer in a big big world, so I went to a 3D scanner company and got my body scanned and 3D-printed the result.

Now I can shoot my mini photographer while he captures the world around him.

The video shows how I managed to turn myself into a mini photographer

This is how I scanned my body

Here’s the 3D model the scan created

And this is the finished print!

Some of the surreal shots I captured

