I Turned Myself Into A 3D-Printed Miniature So I Could Capture Miniature Worlds

I always wanted to know what it would look like if I was a tiny photographer in a big big world, so I went to a 3D scanner company and got my body scanned and 3D-printed the result.
Now I can shoot my mini photographer while he captures the world around him.
The video shows how I managed to turn myself into a mini photographer
This is how I scanned my body
Here’s the 3D model the scan created
And this is the finished print!
Some of the surreal shots I captured
