Miniature Cat Figurines Sculpted From Polymer Clay

My name is Sara and I sculpt wildly creative cat figurines for a living. Each cat is one-of-a-kind.
The adorable cats rarely exceed three inches in height. They are made from polymer clay, which is a clay that hardens into a durable plastic-like material in the oven. I paint the clay sculptures with acrylics, pastels, and sometimes metal powders. Most of the tiny cats have luminous lifelike eyes, which I painstakingly craft as well.
The themes for my beautiful sculptures are endless. World culture. Pop culture. Fashion. Myths. Fairy tales. Space and science. Pretty much anything I’m in the mood for. Each cat takes fifteen to sixty hours to complete. I make four to eight cats a month, and they’re often sold within minutes of listing them on eBay, to buyers all over the world.
I hope you enjoy looking at these funky little cats!
More info: brutalsun.com
My Friend Through Many Dangers
Gandalf the blue-point on a wee Shadowfax.
The Little Merkitty
The statue in Denmark was the inspiration for this. She’s coming to life, starting with her head.
Sakura
Modern Kyoto at night has been painted around the base of this surreal beauty.
Luminiferous Aether
Groovy, huh?
Reaper, the Bounty Hunter Cat
A lot of NMM (non-metallic metal) technique used on this bad ass tortoiseshell. Mice beware!
Texan Tycoon
Texans, if your flame-point Himalayan ever comes into big oil, here’s what to expect.
St. Martin
This kitty makes you want to visit the Caribbean, don’t he?
Jupiter
If the planet Jupiter were a kitty, I’m pretty sure this is how it would look. The Galilean moons are orbiting his tail.
Bad Kitty
What a little devil!
Preeti
What a Bollywood goddess!
Captain Blackmeow
Don’t touch his rum!
Space
Space as a kitty, protecting a planet. Those are micro spiral galaxies in her eyes.
The Bambino
The King of Swat has never looked cuter.
