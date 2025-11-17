“Scrap Yarn Toys”: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

by

I have been crocheting toys for many years and very often I have leftover yarn. I collected all the scraps and the idea was born to create scrap yarn toys. That’s how it came about – cats, owls, tigers, cows, llamas, and dogs and there are still ideas for new animals. I really like crocheting them because I use scrap yarn and the toys are very colorful. By the way, I crochet them large, they are 50 cm / 25 inches. In this way, they can be not only toys but also fun interior detail.

My project name is “scrap yarn toys”.

If you would like to see more of my works here on Bored Panda, visit my post where I recreated toys from drawings.

More info: Etsy | Facebook

My name is Violeta, and this is me with my crocheted scrap yarn toys, a fox and a cat

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I’m a design studies graduate from Kaunas, Lithuania. My head is overflowing with creative ideas but there’s never enough time in the day. I love colors and never wear black, and that love for color is reflected in my works.

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I started to make toys from leftover threads and the results turned out very colorful

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I crochet toys every day; it’s my constant and daily work. I often have yarn leftovers, perfect for crafting small toys. With the surplus, I came up with the idea of using different colored yarn for larger, colorful toys—what I call “Scrap Yarn” toys. When I shared this with my friend, who also crochets, everyone loved it. This sparked the idea to not only crochet toys but also create patterns for them. While I prefer freehand crocheting, I enjoy creating patterns when I have the time.

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

The first thing is to decide what the animal will be. Then, I plan out the colors I’ll use and start crocheting. Not everything always turns out as I initially thought, but I improvise, and something unique still comes to life.

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

The most requested toys are the kittens; however, I make other animals as well

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

It is necessary to ensure that the thickness of the yarn is consistent. That is the only challenge.

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

The first animal from scrap yarn was a cat. I’ve crocheted many of them; perhaps people like them a lot, that’s why. I remember cats the most due to their quantity. My personal favorite is the owl because I’m crazy about owls and have quite a collection of owl-related items (statues, cards, and various things with owls).

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

One day, a writer ordered my cat and traveled with it throughout Japan, documenting their journey and the cat’s witty observations in a book

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Writer Aurelijus Zykas, who was serving as the ambassador in Japan, contacted me for the toy. He ordered a cat that could fit in his backpack and took it with him on his travels in Japan. He documented his travels and the cat’s insights in a witty and informative book.

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Later, it was even addressed on local TV

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

The book became so popular that it was even featured on TV.

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

We had a lot of funny misunderstandings about the true size of a toy

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Most people think they are only 20cm based on photos.

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

To clear up any confusion, I try to take photos that show the actual size and my son often helps

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

People are always surprised when they see how big they really are

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

&#8220;Scrap Yarn Toys&#8221;: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mike Sorrentino Dishes About Scary Stuff in Prison
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2020
Man Is Left ‘Speechless’ After Finding A ‘$160k-Worth’ Swimming Pool Hidden In The Garden Of The House He Bought For $20k
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Man Confronts “Giant” 6’8″ Man After He Stopped Him From Reclining His Seat On A Plane
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Mom Gets Mad After Finding Son’s School Photos, But Internet Finds Them Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
St. Benedict Basilica Destroyed By An 6.6 Earthquake In Central Italy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Young Sheldon
Can Young Sheldon Carry the Ratings Once Big Bang Theory is Gone?
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.