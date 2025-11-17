“Scrap Yarn Toys”: I Reuse The Leftovers Of Yarn And Turn Them Into Colorful Toys

I have been crocheting toys for many years and very often I have leftover yarn. I collected all the scraps and the idea was born to create scrap yarn toys. That’s how it came about – cats, owls, tigers, cows, llamas, and dogs and there are still ideas for new animals. I really like crocheting them because I use scrap yarn and the toys are very colorful. By the way, I crochet them large, they are 50 cm / 25 inches. In this way, they can be not only toys but also fun interior detail.
My project name is “scrap yarn toys”.
My name is Violeta, and this is me with my crocheted scrap yarn toys, a fox and a cat
I’m a design studies graduate from Kaunas, Lithuania. My head is overflowing with creative ideas but there’s never enough time in the day. I love colors and never wear black, and that love for color is reflected in my works.
I started to make toys from leftover threads and the results turned out very colorful
I crochet toys every day; it’s my constant and daily work. I often have yarn leftovers, perfect for crafting small toys. With the surplus, I came up with the idea of using different colored yarn for larger, colorful toys—what I call “Scrap Yarn” toys. When I shared this with my friend, who also crochets, everyone loved it. This sparked the idea to not only crochet toys but also create patterns for them. While I prefer freehand crocheting, I enjoy creating patterns when I have the time.
The first thing is to decide what the animal will be. Then, I plan out the colors I’ll use and start crocheting. Not everything always turns out as I initially thought, but I improvise, and something unique still comes to life.
The most requested toys are the kittens; however, I make other animals as well
It is necessary to ensure that the thickness of the yarn is consistent. That is the only challenge.
The first animal from scrap yarn was a cat. I’ve crocheted many of them; perhaps people like them a lot, that’s why. I remember cats the most due to their quantity. My personal favorite is the owl because I’m crazy about owls and have quite a collection of owl-related items (statues, cards, and various things with owls).
One day, a writer ordered my cat and traveled with it throughout Japan, documenting their journey and the cat’s witty observations in a book
Writer Aurelijus Zykas, who was serving as the ambassador in Japan, contacted me for the toy. He ordered a cat that could fit in his backpack and took it with him on his travels in Japan. He documented his travels and the cat’s insights in a witty and informative book.
Later, it was even addressed on local TV
The book became so popular that it was even featured on TV.
We had a lot of funny misunderstandings about the true size of a toy
Most people think they are only 20cm based on photos.
To clear up any confusion, I try to take photos that show the actual size and my son often helps
People are always surprised when they see how big they really are
