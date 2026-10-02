79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

by

The human eye is a remarkable piece of biological engineering that has been confidently misreading situations since the dawn of time. It fills in gaps and makes extremely bold decisions about what it is looking at before your brain has had a chance to weigh in. Usually this works fine. Then someone takes a photo at a very specific angle, or a shadow falls in exactly the wrong place, and the whole system falls apart completely.

These pictures are that. Not optical illusions in the clinical, textbook sense. Just regular photos taken at the precise moment where reality decided to stop cooperating. You will squint. You will tilt your phone. You will show at least three of them to someone nearby without saying a word and watch their face do the exact same thing yours just did. Scroll carefully.

#1 The British Museum Is Here!

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Chinatown3D

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

#2 The Back Of My Vacuum Looks Like A Dude With Dreads

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: G0Br0wnies

#3 I Don’t Think You Can Park There

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: ExcellentBread

The brain does not wait for full information before deciding what it is looking at. It takes whatever fragments are available, makes an assumption, and presents you with a completed image before you have consciously processed a single pixel. This is Gestalt theory in action, a set of principles identified by German psychologists in the early 20th century describing how the mind automatically groups visual elements into patterns, fills in missing pieces, and imposes order on chaos.

It is an impressive system that evolved to help humans navigate a complex world quickly. It also means your brain is essentially making things up at high speed and presenting the results as fact, which is fine until half a building disappears and you can’t explain why.

#4 Big Cat

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: violetbucket

#5 Looks Like He Put His Feet On The Wrong Legs

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: DizzyDoctor982

#6 A Dog In Peru That Looks Like A Human In A Dog Suit

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: blakeley

The specific phenomenon responsible for seeing faces in everything from clouds to burnt toast is called pareidolia, and it is completely involuntary. The brain has a dedicated facial recognition system so finely tuned that it fires even on minimal visual information, two dots and a curve being technically enough to trigger it. This was useful when the thing that looked vaguely like a face in the bushes might actually have been something trying to eat you.

It is considerably less useful when you cannot look at a water stain on the ceiling without seeing a disapproving old man. Pareidolia is also why certain confusing photos are so unsettling before you resolve them. The face your brain insists it can see is fighting the reality your eyes are slowly catching up to, and for a moment both seem equally plausible.

#7 Happy Accident

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: clottagecore

#8 My Son. He Is Deflauting

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source:  Mocha

#9 A Stump

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: yosha

Optical illusions have a longer history than the internet would suggest. Ancient Greek architects used them deliberately, building the Parthenon with slightly curved floors and subtly tapered columns to counteract the way straight lines appear to bow when viewed from a distance.

The phenomenon went fully mainstream in February 2015 when a photo of a dress posted to Tumblr by a Scottish singer named Caitlin McNeill split the internet into two camps: those who saw black and gold, and those who saw blue and white. Neuroscientists confirmed both perceptions were valid depending on how each individual brain processed the ambient light information, which did not stop either side from being absolutely convinced the other was wrong.

#10 Window Browsing In Munich

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: RichWhiteBrother

#11 The Wall Of This Building Matches The Raining Night Sky Exactly

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: owo1215

#12 See Through Building

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Comwan

The reason confusing images get shared so compulsively comes down to something psychologists call the ‘aha moment‘, the specific pleasure of a perception shifting and resolving into something new. Research on insight and problem-solving confirms that the moment of sudden understanding produces a measurable burst of neural activity and a corresponding hit of satisfaction.

Confusing images are essentially unsolicited puzzles, and the brain finds the resolution deeply rewarding. The impulse to immediately show someone else is a separate but related instinct: shared confusion is a bonding experience, and handing someone a photo that makes no sense is a social act, albeit mildly cruel.

#13 On The Water On Above The Water

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Sticky100

#14 Building Facade In Warsaw

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: martyz

#15 Still Not Sure About What Is Going On

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Thatoo888

Forced perspective is one of the most reliable generators of a very confusing photo. The trick works by exploiting the brain’s assumption that objects follow predictable size rules based on their distance from the viewer. Disrupt that relationship and the whole spatial reading falls apart.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa has been “held up” by tourists for decades. Tiny people stand in giant palms. Someone appears to be casually stepping on a city skyline. The camera has no depth perception of its own, which means it records whatever is in the frame without any of the contextual information the eye would normally use to sort it out.

#16 Where Is My Head?!

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Captain_Gello

#17 2 Headed Cat

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: DizzyDoctor982

#18 She Has All 4 Legs

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Anonymous

There is also the phenomenon of not being able to unsee something once your brain has resolved it. Psychologists call this perceptual hysteresis, the tendency for the brain to stick with a perception it has already committed to even when new information is available.

It is why the dress stays one color once you have locked in, and why the confusing photo that finally resolves never quite goes back to being confusing in the same way. The first reading was the interesting one, and your brain has filed the correct version and moved on.

#19 Any Idea What’s Going On With My Leg?

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: OnlyAshadow-

#20 Just Spotted On State Street

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Shadoe_Fox

#21 You Can’t Park Here… Oh, Nevermind

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: HoneyRush

The images that tend to perform best online are not the most elaborate ones. Research on viral visual content consistently finds that the images shared most widely are those that resolve quickly enough to be satisfying but slowly enough to make the viewer feel they earned it. Too obvious and there is no payoff. Too obscure and people give up and scroll past.

There is even a fancy name for this! Optimal cognitive effort is the sweet spot where the photo makes you look twice, then a third time, and then makes you want to hand your phone to someone else. That three-second window is apparently all it takes.

#22 I Look Like I Have No Legs

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: auratus1028

#23 The Result Of A Passing Car While I Was Taking A Panoramic Picture. Quite Unexpectedly, I Scratched My Head When I First Saw It!

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Anonymous

#24 A Flying Cat

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: vovach99

What makes a confusing photo different from a traditional optical illusion is the element of accident. A designed illusion is a controlled experiment. A confusing photo is reality briefly malfunctioning, captured by someone who may not have even noticed at the time of taking it.

We are eternally grateful for these accidental moments, but it’s right at this point that we need to take an eye break before we soldier on. So don’t strain too hard; you will need your brain at some point again today!

#25 When I First Saw This, I Thought The Woman On The Left Had A Long Neck

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: velocityvector2

#26 Spilled My Coffee And Accidentaly Created Art

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: fyflate89

#27 It’s Not What You Think It Is. The Answer Is In The Comment Section

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: sonal1988

#28 Island In The Sky Or Glassy Lake?

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Dungeon Master Resources

#29 Objects In Mirror Are Closer Than They Look

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: dj4slugs

#30 I Don’t Remember This Being In Hockey

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: luke_ceimia

#31 Who Else Sees Rafiki From Lion King Instead Of A Pipe?

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: seeebiscuit

#32 Looked Out My Window And This Creeped Me Out For A Good Few Seconds

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: sik_dik

#33 Inter Dimensional Rift

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: krakelohm

#34 Horhor Or Sese?

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: madasket

#35 A Flat Building

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: vistopher

#36 “Don’t Overthink It” Me:

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: ithepunisher

#37 This Took My Brain So Long To Comprehend

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Atmo_nS

#38 Tiny Cat Head

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: SuddenlySuper

#39 My Friends Leg Is Not Broken Backwards

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Fizzerolli

#40 Chicken Legs

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: PrA2107

#41 Moose Toilet Paper Holder Looks Like Cutout In Carpet

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Dr_Apk

#42 These Jeans Have Built-In Shoes

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: mehtulupurazz

#43 Brindle Doggy Appears Out Of No Where

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: -DURACAP-

#44

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Say Awesome

#45 Never Skip Arm Day

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: SteamedHaam

#46 My Black Cat Looks Like My White Cat’s Shadow

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: JoshuaForLong

#47 Guy Behind Wife Snuck His Rather Large Hand On Her Shoulder, While Kid Behind Me Cupped A Feel Around My Love Handles

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: SammoB

#48 Never Skip Arm Day

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Additional-Class-135

#49 A Map?

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: frogmug

#50 Two Headed Pug

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: sourfan

#51 Those Are Just Baby Turtles Not A Crocodile

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: leafinferno

#52

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: DJ-JazzyBenBromfield

#53 School Basement Hallway

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#54

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Anonymous

#55 Hmm

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: jdmlifex2

#56 My Child Was Startled By A Giraffe, Not A Hot Air Balloon

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: controlzee

#57 Nice Parking Slot You Got There

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: redheadcutiepie

#58 My Socks On The Bathroom Rug

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: sandbee2

#59 Is She Holding A Boomerang?

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: celebo.inc

#60 I Guess Thats The Perfect Carpet

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: milaisacutie

#61 Took Me Some Time To Understand What Was Actually Going On

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: sarsodasaag

#62 Those Are Not Rocks Or Seashells On The Beach

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: naughtyandstacked

#63 A Cat With A Bubble Close To It’s Face, Making It Look Like An Astronaut

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Anonymous

#64 This Suv Looks Like It’s Hovering… But It Isn’t

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: vishesh_07_028

#65 Which Building Is Closer

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Anonymous

#66 Just A Guy Wearing A Hoodie

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: zaferemre

#67 My Puppy With Human Feet!

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: airlee77

#68 Boat On A Dark Sea Or A Simple Cake?

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Nath_396

#69 Gives New Meaning To The Phrase “Egghead”

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: unic0rnism

#70 Our Neighbors’ Balcony, And Their Ficus Tree Named Ben, Lined Up Perfectly With The Horizon

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: chubbybooger

#71 The Reflections Of Ceiling Lights Appear To Be Alien Ships Descending On Shreveport

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: SoVeryKerry

#72 My Cat Seems To Have Misplaced His Body Somewhere

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: 0MattyJ0

#73 The Cat Is Explaining About The Weather

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: MajinDaigaEx

#74 These Mugs

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: 3vts

#75 Algae And Green. Color Match Was Niiiice

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: Spacexcake

#76 I’m Sure My Dogs Went This Way

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: redheadcutiepie

#77 My Brother Was Able To Pack Our Family Friend Into A Mini Backpack

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: ogden24

#78 My Headless Cat

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: ravens_revenge

#79 This Truck Carrying A Heavy Load

79 Pictures That Might Make You Look Once, Twice, Then A Third Time Just To Be Sure

Image source: BOC16

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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