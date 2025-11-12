Mind-Blowing Quotes Associated With Breathtaking Photographs

I was always fascinated with the human mind and the human condition. They say everything you can imagine, you can accomplish. Below are some of my favourite quotes associated with images I thought reflected my understanding, my opinion and ultimately my belief. I have a blog, actually more like a live e-book where I share every day my perspective about life.
Ps: My door is always open!
More info: shortermemory.com
“Stories you read when you’re the right age never quite leave you. You may forget who wrote them or what the story was called. Sometimes you’ll forget precisely what happened, but if a story touches you it will stay with you, haunting the places in your mind that you rarely ever visit.”
― Neil Gaiman, M Is for Magic
“I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”
― Albert Einstein
“I love the silent hour of night,
For blissful dreams may then arise,
Revealing to my charmed sight
What may not bless my waking eyes.”
― Anne Brontë, Best Poems of the Brontë Sisters
“The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.”
― John Muir
Photography by: Erkin Demir
“The snake which cannot cast its skin has to die. As well the minds which are prevented from changing their opinions; they cease to be mind.”
― Friedrich Nietzsche
Follow Us