After Much Controversy, Millie Bobby Brown Finally Shares Photo Of Her Baby Daughter

Millie Bobby Brown is all grown up, and so is her baby daughter, whom she adopted with husband Jake Bongiovi.
The actress, who had her breakout role in Stranger Things at age 12, turned 22 years old on Thursday (February 19).
She and Jake announced last August they had adopted a girl but have kept her name a secret. They have also decided to protect the baby’s privacy by not showing her face in public.
Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Millie, whose mother also had her at 21, celebrated her birthday with a photo of herself with her daughter at the beach.
The baby could be seen sitting next to her mother, bundled up in a brown, fuzzy onesie with bear ears.
“22. grateful for my husband and daughter. for my family and friends. all of my animals. I am so blessed. thank you for the birthday wishes. Xoxo,” she captioned the post.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram
Millie celebrated her big day at New York City’s Maison Close restaurant on Friday alongside Jake and Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower, as well as director Shawn Levy, Whitney and Connor Leavitt, and Millie’s mother and grandparents.
Co-star David Harbour was also in attendance following reports that Millie had accused him of bullying her prior to the start of filming for Season 5 of the Netflix sci-fi series.
Insiders told the Daily Mail in November 2025 that the Enola Holmes actress had, in a formal complaint, accused David of harassing and bullying her. According to the report, there were “pages and pages of accusations,” and David was investigated for his alleged behavior.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram
However, the co-stars appeared to shut down the speculation about a strained relationship when they hugged each other and posed together on the red carpet at the Stranger Things premiere.
Millie told reporters at the premiere that she was “so lucky” to have David as her co-star and that she valued his friendship.
TMZ reported that the 50-year-old actor “arrived early and exited late in the evening” at Millie’s party at the SoHo restaurant.
Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Images
This is Millie’s first birthday with her daughter, whom she adopted with Jake in August. The couple has not shared any information about the baby aside from her gender.
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they announced in a joint Instagram post on August 21.
The young parents signed the post, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram
Whenever she steps out with the little one, the Stranger Things star always carries her with her back to the paparazzi or keeps her in a stroller to shield her from the cameras.
Months before the announcement, the 22-year-old had publicly expressed her desire to become a young mother during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast.
“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” Millie explained last March.
“I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”
The British star also discussed the possibility of adoption, saying, “I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting,” and that “the energy in our house is the door is always open.”
Millie and Jake, a model and the son of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi, tied the knot in 2024. The couple first connected through Instagram and were friends before they started dating, the actress revealed.
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In an interview with Glamour, she shared that she was in an “unhealthy” relationship and felt very insecure about herself before meeting her now-husband.
“He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman,” Millie said of the 23-year-old model.
The young mom shared that both she and Jake have three siblings, so they would love to have a big family as well.
Additionally, both of their parents are examples of lasting relationships and proof that there is no such thing as being too young for love. Jake’s parents are high-school sweethearts, while Millie’s met when they were 19 and 21.
Image credits: jakebongiovi/Instagram
Despite the online criticism directed at Jake for seemingly not carrying their baby girl during many of their public outings, Millie described him as “the most amazing dad” and said they are “50-50 on everything” related to parenting duties.
“I understood I was young – I know that,” she told British Vogue about her decision to adopt at 21 and the resulting comments from strangers insisting she was not ready for motherhood.
“I truly just can’t say it enough: when you meet that person, you know it.”
After closing the Stranger Things chapter of her career, the Emmy-nominated star is set to appear in Enola Holmes 3 and the rom-com Just Picture It. She will also return to Netflix, and the supernatural genre, with the series Prism.
