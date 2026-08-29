“A 45YO Face At 17?”: Millie Bobby Brown Faces New Scrutiny After Revealing Her Weight Loss Transformation

Millie Bobby Brown is facing another round of comments about her appearance after sharing a video showing off her slimmer figure.
On August 29, the actress and entrepreneur modeled a matching spandex outfit while promoting her Florence by Mills Fashion brand. Still, instead of focusing on the clothes, some people focused on her body.
Others pushed back, saying Brown’s body looked the same and that people should stop judging women for how they look.
“You guys are seriously so f*cking annoying with constantly criticizing women’s bodies. Too skinny? Not okay. Too fat? Not okay. A bit of a belly? Not okay. Nothing is ever fine for you, stop with this bu*lshit already,” wrote one commenter.
Millie Bobby Brown’s new Florence by Miss video had fans talking about her body
Brown appeared in a matching mulberry-colored spandex set. She wore a cropped sleeveless top with matching leggings and spoke about the outfit in an Instagram video.
The actress said she was “in love” with the color and described the outfit as “so cute for fall.”
The post was meant to showcase the clothing, but some viewers focused on what they believed was a change in Brown’s body.
Several people said her arms, waist, and legs looked slimmer than before.
One person wrote, “O*empic?? Nooo please Millie.”
Another commenter claimed Brown was “way too thin”. A similar comment received more than 5,000 likes and read, “When she got so skinny! Why is everyone getting so thin.”
However, not everyone agreed that Brown had changed dramatically.
One person defended her, writing, “Her body literally looks the same. The only difference is that one outfit is a little baggy while the other is workout clothes. Why are y’all so weird.”
Another said, “She’s still healthy y’all are annoying.”
A few also pointed out that photos and videos can look different depending on clothing, angles, and posing.
“She is working her muscles. Still skinny in both, yes; there’s a small difference. Pilates changes the body form.”
Another pair of online detractors questioned whether she had lost too much weight
The latest discussion comes after Brown has already faced plenty of criticism about her appearance.
Some viewers focused on the possibility of weight loss.
One commenter wrote, “I don’t get how they want to lose more weight when they’re already skinny; now the trend is to be a*orexic.”
Another said the O*empic speculation was becoming impossible to avoid, writing, “The Oz*mpic thing is so real but also everyone just posts their good angles now. You can’t even tell whose actually losing until you see them in person.”
florencebymillsfashion/Instagram
Other fans were more concerned about the way people were discussing her body than about whether she had lost weight.
“She still looks good and healthy though. I’ve seen people look worse. But even then we don’t have to be disrespectful about it and talk negatively about women’s bodies,” one person wrote.
Another added, “It’s okay to have opinions, but it’s also okay to be respectful about what you say. On and off the internet.”
A third wrote, “Great body, but a 45-year-old face at 17?”
Apparently, this is not the first time Brown has been targeted over her appearance
Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images
Brown became famous after playing Eleven in Stranger Things, and was only a child when she entered the spotlight.
As she grew older, however, people continued comparing her current appearance with how she looked during the show’s early seasons.
That became especially intense in 2025 when Brown changed her hair and adopted a more grown-up style during The Electric State press tour.
Some questioned why she suddenly looked older, while others speculated about changes to her face.
Brown later explained that the comments had affected her badly.
“I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day,” she told British Vogue.
She also said she was crying while getting her hair and makeup done and even became emotional backstage during the BRIT Awards.
Brown eventually responded directly to the coverage in an Instagram video. She pointed out that she had grown up in front of the public and questioned why people expected her to look exactly as she did when she was younger.
“They act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time,” she said, explaining that people seemed to expect her to look still like she did in the first season of Stranger Things.
She also made it clear that she did not want her appearance to become a constant subject of public discussion.
“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” Brown said at the time. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that women write some of these articles? Even worse.”
Besides body shaming, Brown also responded to plastic surgery rumors
After images from Stranger Things season 5 circulated online, some viewers claimed Brown looked different and began discussing her lips and whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures, as reported by Bored Panda.
Others made similar comments after she appeared in different makeup looks and hairstyles.
Brown has not directly confirmed the cosmetic procedures some people online have claimed she had.
Instead, she has repeatedly spoken about how uncomfortable she finds the constant focus on her appearance.
During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she pointed out that changing was a normal part of growing up.
“I’m 21 now; it’s been ten years. I’ve matured—my face has changed. What else would anyone expect?” she said.
She also explained that her appearance, including her makeup choices, is part of how she presents herself.
“Yes, my accent changes, and my face has matured,” Brown said. “I wear a lot of makeup—that’s simply who I am.”
“Look like a 40 year old wine mom already,” wrote one viewer
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