This Twitter User Notices How Millennials Put A Stop To Some Old Stupid Jokes From Previous Generations, Starts A Discussion Online

Sometimes it is indeed hard to see eye to eye with people from different generations. How many times have you disagreed with what your grandparents or parents told you? Or find things that no longer make sense because of how much times have changed? Many people might feel nostalgic about certain things, but a lot can agree that some things are changing for the better. For example, the way people treat each other and feel freer to talk about sensitive topics and scary taboos.

More Info: Twitter

It’s always been interesting to see how different generations express their views on different things

Image credits: Mangrove Mike

This Twitter user @lauren_wilford started a discussion by writing a post that says millennials are getting rid of or not even understanding old jokes about how people hate their spouses. She emphasized that this “genre” was once one of the most common types of jokes. She agreed that “cultural norms around marriage, adulthood, and divorce changed” and now we don’t hear that much of these jokes talking about horrible men and wives. Other users agreed that it is quite surprising to hear people complaining about their significant other, even though they have the right to be with who they want to be with. One of the interesting views pointed out was that millennials have not been in their marriages long enough to honestly comment on the situation. Also, it was stated that by making these jokes, people don’t actually think that their marriage is bad, it’s just that they are being honest about things not being perfect all the time.

A Twitter user started a discussion on how millennials no longer tell or understand old degrading jokes from the “‘I hate my spouse’ genre”

Relationships and marriage are not the only things that younger generations see differently

Image credits: lauren_wilford

The post that got 223.3 likes and received 1.5k comments shows how Generation Y is changing its mind about things like marriage and relationships. We live in times when there is an opportunity around every corner and Gen Y is considering that by not rushing into serious commitments with their significant other. Taking time to find the right person and living together before the marriage, signing prenups, and being smart about possible divorce is a common practice these days. It is stated that people are becoming more individual and maybe this is one of the ways how this individuality is expressed. Or maybe the concept of “not having time” made people realize that they don’t want to spend their time with someone they don’t want to be with, and so they’d rather than be alone than with “the old ball and chain.”

Image credits: Trtickster

Some comments stated that humor is usually used as a coping mechanism that actually hides difficult situations and sad truths

Image credits: Evan_Arnett

Image credits: TheVRJosh

Other important topics that were mentioned and discussed by other Twitter users that are no longer used as material for jokes but are seen as actual problems that people face for a really long time are child abuse and rape. One Twitter user was happy to see that the youngest generations are “normalizing consent.” When such intimidating matters are presented as jokes, it only means one thing: that there are some huge problems in that “area” and that people should start talking about it rather than hiding behind this kind of humor.

Image credits: MMendlowPhD

Image credits: EleanorDirt

Image credits: this_is_jordan_

Image credits: Chris_H_Politic

Bored Panda already covered an article about thoughts on marriage where people were sharing quite common things about weddings and marriage that don’t actually seem logical or necessary. Maybe making fun of your spouse and the whole sacred marriage matter should be one of those things that soon will be hardly understandable?

What kind of things do you find not funny that should be “killed”? Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments down below!

Image credits: KAKennedyBooks

Image credits: Chinchillazllla

Who also finds The Addams Family to be a relationship goal?

Image credits: RuiShirohana

Image credits: h0psfy

Image credits: gardenbabyIon

Image credits: tatertaquito

It seems that “anti-gay humor” has also been “killed”

Image credits: besetkid

Image credits: WritesAnam

