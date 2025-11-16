Woman Calls Out “Millennial Poses” That People Need To Stop Doing For Photos

Have you ever stood in front of the camera ready to pose but had no idea what to do with your body? If you’re a fellow millennial, a few go-to moves may immediately pop into your mind: the hand on hip, the peace sign, or (heaven forbid!) the duck lips. But we all know how that usually looks, right?
If you think looking good in photos is an art form in itself, don’t worry — many of us have been there. Thankfully, being photogenic is not an innate talent but rather a skill that can be elevated through practice. And Christine Buzan, a TikTok creator and posing coach who shares tips for all backgrounds, shapes, and sizes, is here to up our photo game in a flash. In her recent video series that has gone viral, she calls out common mistakes millennials make while trying to capture the perfect photo.
Below, you’ll find some illuminating tips and tricks and alternative poses she shared with her 771,000 followers eagerly waiting to try them for their next posts. So continue scrolling to read her insights and let us know what you think of them in the comments!
Christine Buzan, a posing expert and coach with over a decade of experience, recently went viral on TikTok for calling out outdated poses millennials do in front of the camera
As Christine explains in one of her TikToks, “What most people don’t realize is that just like different fashion trends — for instance, skinny jeans and side parts — come in and out of style, posing for pictures is the exact same way.” Well, boasting over a decade of experience in fashion, she knows what she’s talking about.
Christine started her career as a fashion assistant in New York in 2011. From founding a successful blog to covering fashion week in New York to appearing on the cover of Redbook, she has navigated all the twists and turns throughout her years in the field. Then, Christine found a passion for posing and spent four years familiarizing herself with the topic. “I purchased every book, took every course available, and ended up breaking down this knowledge into a methodology that was actionable and simple for people to learn. That methodology became my first course, Posed Perfect, which launched in 2020,” she told BuzzFeed.
In her video series, she lists three common mistakes fellow millennials make
The first one is taking photos from a super-high camera angle
Next in line is the notorious teapot pose
Christine couldn’t believe she even needed to say this — but duck lips need to go
A bonus mistake Christine pointed out was using filters inappropriately
You can watch the full video right below
When it comes to the biggest mistakes people make while taking photos, it’s a lack of confidence and visible tension, Christine said. “There is nothing ‘natural’ about posing for photos, so it’s only normal that people feel awkward or tense in front of the camera. However, if you’re uncomfortable in photos, it definitely shows.”
“It may sound cheesy, but the best way to build confidence is through practice. The more you’re posing for photos, the easier it becomes, and the easier it becomes, the more you’ll feel confident doing it,” the posing coach — who authored the book 101 Ways to Pose — continued.
Christine stressed that posing is extremely personal. “What may work for one person may not for another. So, it’s really important to find what works best for your body and your personal style of presentation.”
After all, there’s no shame in being inept in the photo posing business, and Christine explained that no one is born photogenic. “It’s a skill that’s learned over time, just like learning how to knit, or ride a bicycle, or play basketball. You have to learn techniques, practice them, and then adapt to find a strategy that works best for you. So, don’t feel hard on yourself if you aren’t crazy about the way you look in photos. It’s definitely something that can be refined over time. I’m living proof of this.”
“Photos are a numbers game, so take way more than you think you need. Don’t be afraid to experiment and step outside of your comfort zone. The worst thing that could happen is you don’t like the photo and you don’t post it — but you never know what you can find until you try!”
Later on, the posing coach provided helpful tips on how to fix these common blunders
She also suggested how to reduce the appearance of a double chin
You can hear Christine talk about fixing these posing mistakes in the two videos below
We millennials know our lifestyles are at risk. Just about anything we used to love — skinny jeans, cross-body bags, “Live, Laugh, Love” slogans, and even the way we pose — gets slammed by the younger generation online. Their brutal observations about how we look, talk and behave usually feel like personal attacks, don’t they? But if we want our photos and social media accounts to keep up with the times — they may have a point.
While Christine explained that making our social feeds look relevant is not that hard, millennials may be hesitant to let go of their beloved yet quite outdated posing habits. When asked why they are still stuck in the same old poses, Christine detailed, “I think it has a lot to do with the relationship we had with photos in our childhood. As millennials, our upbringing was defined by rapid technological change. As someone born in 1989, I remember growing up with disposable and 35mm film cameras, to getting a digital camera with extremely limited space, to low-resolution flip phone photos, all the way to the iPhone 13 Pro that I create my content with now.”
“On the other hand, Gen Z grew up native to our digital world,” the posing expert added. “They understand that photos can easily be retaken and that there’s endless amounts of space available to store them. They’re more relaxed in photos and willing to experiment.”
In another clip, Christine shared 3 posing trends in group photos that need to stop
If you’re jotting down every single one of these tips Christine shared in her video series, then be sure to take notes on even more advice she was kind enough to share:
If you are eager for some more guidance from Christine, you can find her on TikTok at @lookgoodinphotos or Instagram at @thechristinebuzan.
Here’s what TikTokers had to say about the videos
