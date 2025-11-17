‘Mildly Interesting’: 50 Pics Of Random Things To Pique Your Interest Very Slightly (New Pics)

It’s weird to think that interest can be put on a scale. Like, a continuum ranging from interesting to the minimal, tiny iota degree to the maximum, universal level of approval.
It’s even weirder that we have a dedicated online community that focuses on a very particular part of this continuum—the mild interest.
But you already know that. Probably. Whatever the case, there is no shortage of mildly interesting things to see and experience in the world, and the beauty of technology allows you to see it just one scroll away.
#1 A Rabies Vaccines That Is Airdropped In The Woods For Raccoons To Eat
Image source: Citii
#2 Local Creamery Has Beef With Chase Bank
Image source: tiger_qween
#3 I Came Across A Blue Mushroom
Image source: laobalaomadecai
#4 My Apple Iic That Lived In The Attic For 35 Years Still Works!
Image source: Jujutsujoe
#5 This Pepper I Grew Looks Just Like A Fruit Roll Up
Image source: amerebrineshrimp
#6 This Restaurant Named “Thai Food Near Me”
Image source: zirus23
#7 I Was Taking A Photo Of A Deer On A Trip And Another Deer Came Out And Smooched It
Image source: Mongolium
#8 My Heart Pills In A Shape Of A Heart
Image source: kockastikotaci
#9 This Burger King Still Use Their Furnitures From The 80s
Image source: lostredditorlurking
#10 A Reflection From My Friend’s Phone Created A Pink Floyd Album Cover On Her Hazard Button
Image source: leafgirl420
#11 Japanese Gum Comes With A Pad Of Paper To Wrap It Up And Throw It Away Later
Image source: Ali_cicek2
#12 My Friends Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse
Image source: pbrinkworth
#13 This T-Shirt Company Puts A Picture Of The Person Who Made It On The Tag
Image source: bone-dry
#14 Two, Random, Yet Almost Identical, Boomers
Image source: MoistKestrel
#15 Fanta In Italy Has No Dyes Or Artificial Flavors
Image source: Opposite_Strategy_43
#16 This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker
Image source: getyoutogabba
#17 My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need An Urgent Care vs. An Er
Image source: Striken15
#18 This Bar Has A Ice Strip To Keep Drinks Cold
Image source: hockenduke
#19 The Uneven Usage Of My Sons Colouring Pencils – With A Clear Favourite
Image source: MKTurk1984
#20 This Instant Peanut Butter Machine At A Breakfast Buffet
Image source: cwajgapls
#21 The Difference Between My Brother And I’s Tan
Image source: YungTinkerbell
#22 Fake Ids Confiscated In A College Town
Image source: brizzboog
#23 My Partner And I Saw The Same Movie On The Same Day 3 Different Times Years Before We Met
Image source: abandonedvan
#24 My Friend’s Dog Has Megaesophagus So They Feed Him Upright In A Special Chair
Image source: petal713
#25 They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France
Image source: doublehelixfelix133
#26 Perfectly Circular, Connecting Burnout In My Neighborhood
Image source: SourCreamWater
#27 My Dog Always Eats Exactly One Half Of Her Plate At A Time
Image source: Tricky_Scallion_4406
#28 The Print On My Daughter’s Crib Sheet Doesn’t Show On Her Monitor
Image source: xAIRGUITARISTx
#29 My Boyfriends Beard Hair Grows In Like A Hurricane Pattern
Image source: LessFish777
#30 My Cat Had To Have All Of His Teeth Removed
Image source: politiphi
#31 One Of My Patients Asked For A Rollings Stones Logo On Their Crown So We Painted This For Them
Image source: _weirdalshankabitch_
#32 The Hotel I’m Staying In Has A Dvd Player And A Collection Of Dvds You Can Watch
Image source: Shoelesshobos
#33 Saharan Sand On My Car In The Middle Of The UK
Image source: zobby3
#34 My Flesh-Eating Spider Bite Turned Into A Heart-Shaped Scar
Image source: shelbyyalexandra
#35 My Local Gas Station Has To Put A Sign In The Milk Section Cause People Open The Milk To Put It In Their Coffee, Then Put It Back
Image source: AlejandroSosa__
#36 These Tampons Expire On January 8, 3000
Image source: mishra1111
#37 My Skin Is Translucent
Image source: KaleidoscopeWild9670
#38 My Clothing Pegs Explode When Used
Image source: Stuf404
#39 How Sun-Bleached These Vhs Tapes Are. The Whole Display Was The Same
Image source: HarryWWII
#40 Pov You’re Short In The Netherlands And Can’t See In The Mirror
Image source: maquannas
#41 Bank Gave Me Three Iterations Of The $100 Bill In A $1,100 Transaction
Image source: WhitePackaging
#42 I’m Currently Working In A Seaside Hospital Where The Salty Air Causes Everything To Rust. The Rust From The Fans Spray On The Walls!
Image source: Gitmurr
#43 Title Of The Book Is Misspelled On The Cover But Not The Spine
Image source: Chippany
#44 My Lyft Driver In Seoul Using A Magnifying Glass To See Directions On His Phone
Image source: sugoiwasabi
#45 This Billboard Has A Dyson Hairdryer Jerry-Rigged To Spread The Scent Of Freshly Baked Bread
Image source: crozone
#46 I Have Fake Wasp Nest And Real Wasps Started To Build On It
Image source: infernal_organ
#47 Japan Has Started Selling Caffeinated “Gaming” Ramen And Curry
Image source: improbable_humanoid
#48 My Socks Turn Half Red Under One Of The Stage Lights
Image source: GidgetGecko
#49 I Opened A Bottle Of Beer And The Glass Sheered Off Perfectly Into The Cap
Image source: Adam-West
#50 The Gap Sent Me A Check For $0.01 With With No Explanation
Image source: cuddle_enthusiast
