‘Mildly Interesting’: 50 Pics Of Random Things To Pique Your Interest Very Slightly (New Pics)

It’s weird to think that interest can be put on a scale. Like, a continuum ranging from interesting to the minimal, tiny iota degree to the maximum, universal level of approval.

It’s even weirder that we have a dedicated online community that focuses on a very particular part of this continuum—the mild interest.

But you already know that. Probably. Whatever the case, there is no shortage of mildly interesting things to see and experience in the world, and the beauty of technology allows you to see it just one scroll away.

#1 A Rabies Vaccines That Is Airdropped In The Woods For Raccoons To Eat

Image source: Citii

#2 Local Creamery Has Beef With Chase Bank

Image source: tiger_qween

#3 I Came Across A Blue Mushroom

Image source: laobalaomadecai

#4 My Apple Iic That Lived In The Attic For 35 Years Still Works!

Image source: Jujutsujoe

#5 This Pepper I Grew Looks Just Like A Fruit Roll Up

Image source: amerebrineshrimp

#6 This Restaurant Named “Thai Food Near Me”

Image source: zirus23

#7 I Was Taking A Photo Of A Deer On A Trip And Another Deer Came Out And Smooched It

Image source: Mongolium

#8 My Heart Pills In A Shape Of A Heart

Image source: kockastikotaci

#9 This Burger King Still Use Their Furnitures From The 80s

Image source: lostredditorlurking

#10 A Reflection From My Friend’s Phone Created A Pink Floyd Album Cover On Her Hazard Button

Image source: leafgirl420

#11 Japanese Gum Comes With A Pad Of Paper To Wrap It Up And Throw It Away Later

Image source: Ali_cicek2

#12 My Friends Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse

Image source: pbrinkworth

#13 This T-Shirt Company Puts A Picture Of The Person Who Made It On The Tag

Image source: bone-dry

#14 Two, Random, Yet Almost Identical, Boomers

Image source: MoistKestrel

#15 Fanta In Italy Has No Dyes Or Artificial Flavors

Image source: Opposite_Strategy_43

#16 This Car Is Full Of Bumper Stickers That Say Bumper Sticker

Image source: getyoutogabba

#17 My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need An Urgent Care vs. An Er

Image source: Striken15

#18 This Bar Has A Ice Strip To Keep Drinks Cold

Image source: hockenduke

#19 The Uneven Usage Of My Sons Colouring Pencils – With A Clear Favourite

Image source: MKTurk1984

#20 This Instant Peanut Butter Machine At A Breakfast Buffet

Image source: cwajgapls

#21 The Difference Between My Brother And I’s Tan

Image source: YungTinkerbell

#22 Fake Ids Confiscated In A College Town

Image source: brizzboog

#23 My Partner And I Saw The Same Movie On The Same Day 3 Different Times Years Before We Met

Image source: abandonedvan

#24 My Friend’s Dog Has Megaesophagus So They Feed Him Upright In A Special Chair

Image source: petal713

#25 They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France

Image source: doublehelixfelix133

#26 Perfectly Circular, Connecting Burnout In My Neighborhood

Image source: SourCreamWater

#27 My Dog Always Eats Exactly One Half Of Her Plate At A Time

Image source: Tricky_Scallion_4406

#28 The Print On My Daughter’s Crib Sheet Doesn’t Show On Her Monitor

Image source: xAIRGUITARISTx

#29 My Boyfriends Beard Hair Grows In Like A Hurricane Pattern

Image source: LessFish777

#30 My Cat Had To Have All Of His Teeth Removed

Image source: politiphi

#31 One Of My Patients Asked For A Rollings Stones Logo On Their Crown So We Painted This For Them

Image source: _weirdalshankabitch_

#32 The Hotel I’m Staying In Has A Dvd Player And A Collection Of Dvds You Can Watch

Image source: Shoelesshobos

#33 Saharan Sand On My Car In The Middle Of The UK

Image source: zobby3

#34 My Flesh-Eating Spider Bite Turned Into A Heart-Shaped Scar

Image source: shelbyyalexandra

#35 My Local Gas Station Has To Put A Sign In The Milk Section Cause People Open The Milk To Put It In Their Coffee, Then Put It Back

Image source: AlejandroSosa__

#36 These Tampons Expire On January 8, 3000

Image source: mishra1111

#37 My Skin Is Translucent

Image source: KaleidoscopeWild9670

#38 My Clothing Pegs Explode When Used

Image source: Stuf404

#39 How Sun-Bleached These Vhs Tapes Are. The Whole Display Was The Same

Image source: HarryWWII

#40 Pov You’re Short In The Netherlands And Can’t See In The Mirror

Image source: maquannas

#41 Bank Gave Me Three Iterations Of The $100 Bill In A $1,100 Transaction

Image source: WhitePackaging

#42 I’m Currently Working In A Seaside Hospital Where The Salty Air Causes Everything To Rust. The Rust From The Fans Spray On The Walls!

Image source: Gitmurr

#43 Title Of The Book Is Misspelled On The Cover But Not The Spine

Image source: Chippany

#44 My Lyft Driver In Seoul Using A Magnifying Glass To See Directions On His Phone

Image source: sugoiwasabi

#45 This Billboard Has A Dyson Hairdryer Jerry-Rigged To Spread The Scent Of Freshly Baked Bread

Image source: crozone

#46 I Have Fake Wasp Nest And Real Wasps Started To Build On It

Image source: infernal_organ

#47 Japan Has Started Selling Caffeinated “Gaming” Ramen And Curry

Image source: improbable_humanoid

#48 My Socks Turn Half Red Under One Of The Stage Lights

Image source: GidgetGecko

#49 I Opened A Bottle Of Beer And The Glass Sheered Off Perfectly Into The Cap

Image source: Adam-West

#50 The Gap Sent Me A Check For $0.01 With With No Explanation

Image source: cuddle_enthusiast

