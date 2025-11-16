40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

by

We hope you’re mildly prepared to mildly feast your eyes on some mildly interesting photos, Pandas! We’re mildly hopeful that you’ll be mildly impressed. Can you tell that we’re talking about the massively popular r/mildlyinteresting subreddit yet? What gave it away?!

Nature’s full of minor daily miracles, and today, we’re sharing some of the best ones with you. From cute animals and gorgeous nature pics to weird fruits and veggies and instances of strange weather, we’ve collected some of the more interesting nature-related images that were shared by the r/mildlyinteresting community.

Scroll down for the best coffee break you’ve had all week, and remember to upvote your fave pics. Which photos did you enjoy looking at the most and why, Pandas? Did any of these pics spark something bigger than merely mild interest? Mosey on down to the comment section and share some of your thoughts with all the other readers. Us? We’re particularly big fans of the teeny-tiny pineapples. Just look at them!

In the mood for some more mildly (or is that ‘wildly’?) interesting nature pics? Check out Bored Panda’s earlier features right over here and right here.

#1 Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: CYBERSson

#2 This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: McJellyDonuts

#3 The View In My Airbnb Looks Like A Painting

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: kooriwi

#4 The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: ThePeoplesCheese

#5 My Chickens Greeting Me When I Come Home From Work

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: eagledragonblood

#6 I Found A Pink Grasshopper

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: 42gavin

#7 Today’s Sun Eclipse As Seen At Sunset Resembled A Giant Cat’s Head

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: New-Baby5471

#8 This Little Guy Grabbed An Equally Little Watermelon From My Garden

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: bes753

#9 The Person Who Lived In My Apartment Before Me Planted Pineapples

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: Early_Gold_9715

#10 This Arrow On My Dog Showing Which Way Is Up

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: jaboc7

#11 One Of Our Barn Kittens Has Both Stripes And Spots

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: DGS_Cass3636

#12 I Ran Out Of Gas And Got Stuck In The Windows Screensaver

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: heithleather

#13 72 Carat Tourmaline

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: TheDiceMan2

#14 This Slug Drew A Snail

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: wollowman

#15 Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: Shenannegans

#16 Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: eoc1994

#17 This Giant Blueberry I Found Today

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: meadilicious

#18 Came Across A Dual Colored Tulip Today

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: Ietsmetdingen

#19 Beer Where The Label Matches The Location

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: ecksdee007

#20 This Dead Branch Looks Like A Lion

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: Fluss01

#21 The Sun Reflecting Off My Side Mirror Melted A Mirror-Shaped Hole In The Frost On The Window

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: stoptye

#22 This Perfect Double Colored Leaf On My Plant

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: LubaLemon

#23 Saw This Weird Cloud While Running

It’s a contrail of the Space X liftoff.

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: JVillan

#24 Rainbow On (Behind) The Horizon. Origin Is Behind The Curve

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: ruleoffz

#25 My Drain Was Blocked So I Pulled It Up And A Frog Came Out

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: infinaflip

#26 A Condemned Apartment Complex On My Way To Work Had A Tree Growing Out The Side Of It

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: nerdyoats

#27 A Branch I Cut Off Today Had A Little Star In The Center

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: Nay-the-Cliff

#28 This Caterpillar Train I Saw At The Park Today

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: djazzie

#29 My Bonsai Tree Kinda Looks Like A Gorilla

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: No_Pollution1836

#30 There’s A Dried Flower In This 165 Years Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: yepjeeway

#31 My Uncle Found A Huge Puffball Mushroom

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: SashaShelest

#32 The Result Of A Moose Scratching Its Antlers Against A Tree During Shedding Season

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: WillyHeeler

#33 Fossilised Ammonite In Airport Wall Tile

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: dalithop

#34 A Random, Big Ice Diamond By The Road. My Lighter For Scale

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: Smile_S77

#35 Snapping Turtle Taking A Breath Under Our Dock

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: jimNB

#36 Large Hole In A Huge Mountain Near Fernie, Bc

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: skinissues101

#37 This Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Jyväskylä Finland

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: DopePingu

#38 My Son And I Walked Past A Washed Up Skull Of A Humpback Whale Today At Ocean Beach In San Francisco

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: sharkyhunt

#39 I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants , On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: SmoothBrein

#40 Actual Cashews With The Nut On Top In A Brazilian Supermarket

40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

Image source: punkrawke

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Awesome 80s Pop Culture Tributes Featured on “The Goldbergs”
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2019
I Have Pareidolia, And I Create Characters Out Of The Faces I See
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
These 69 Wholesome Comics Might Be The Sweetest Thing You See Today
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
Woman Finds MIL Hiding In Her Closet, Fiancé Defends Her Right To Be “Involved”
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
54 True Horror Stories That Will Give You Nightmares
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Lunchbox Dad Makes Creative Sandwiches And Snacks For His Daughter’s School Lunch
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.