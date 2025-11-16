40 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things Spotted In Nature That Are Actually Surprising (New Pics)

We hope you’re mildly prepared to mildly feast your eyes on some mildly interesting photos, Pandas! We’re mildly hopeful that you’ll be mildly impressed. Can you tell that we’re talking about the massively popular r/mildlyinteresting subreddit yet? What gave it away?!
#1 Found A Stone With Dried Seaweed Attached To It
Image source: CYBERSson
#2 This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep
Image source: McJellyDonuts
#3 The View In My Airbnb Looks Like A Painting
Image source: kooriwi
#4 The Way These Water Droplets Collected On The Edge Of My Strawberry Plant
Image source: ThePeoplesCheese
#5 My Chickens Greeting Me When I Come Home From Work
Image source: eagledragonblood
#6 I Found A Pink Grasshopper
Image source: 42gavin
#7 Today’s Sun Eclipse As Seen At Sunset Resembled A Giant Cat’s Head
Image source: New-Baby5471
#8 This Little Guy Grabbed An Equally Little Watermelon From My Garden
Image source: bes753
#9 The Person Who Lived In My Apartment Before Me Planted Pineapples
Image source: Early_Gold_9715
#10 This Arrow On My Dog Showing Which Way Is Up
Image source: jaboc7
#11 One Of Our Barn Kittens Has Both Stripes And Spots
Image source: DGS_Cass3636
#12 I Ran Out Of Gas And Got Stuck In The Windows Screensaver
Image source: heithleather
#13 72 Carat Tourmaline
Image source: TheDiceMan2
#14 This Slug Drew A Snail
Image source: wollowman
#15 Sunrise In Amsterdam, Same Spot, Same Time, 24h Apart
Image source: Shenannegans
#16 Came Home Today And Found This Bird On My Balcony Chair Fully Equipped With Nest And Egg
Image source: eoc1994
#17 This Giant Blueberry I Found Today
Image source: meadilicious
#18 Came Across A Dual Colored Tulip Today
Image source: Ietsmetdingen
#19 Beer Where The Label Matches The Location
Image source: ecksdee007
#20 This Dead Branch Looks Like A Lion
Image source: Fluss01
#21 The Sun Reflecting Off My Side Mirror Melted A Mirror-Shaped Hole In The Frost On The Window
Image source: stoptye
#22 This Perfect Double Colored Leaf On My Plant
Image source: LubaLemon
#23 Saw This Weird Cloud While Running
It’s a contrail of the Space X liftoff.
Image source: JVillan
#24 Rainbow On (Behind) The Horizon. Origin Is Behind The Curve
Image source: ruleoffz
#25 My Drain Was Blocked So I Pulled It Up And A Frog Came Out
Image source: infinaflip
#26 A Condemned Apartment Complex On My Way To Work Had A Tree Growing Out The Side Of It
Image source: nerdyoats
#27 A Branch I Cut Off Today Had A Little Star In The Center
Image source: Nay-the-Cliff
#28 This Caterpillar Train I Saw At The Park Today
Image source: djazzie
#29 My Bonsai Tree Kinda Looks Like A Gorilla
Image source: No_Pollution1836
#30 There’s A Dried Flower In This 165 Years Old Latin Book I Just Found In Our Attic
Image source: yepjeeway
#31 My Uncle Found A Huge Puffball Mushroom
Image source: SashaShelest
#32 The Result Of A Moose Scratching Its Antlers Against A Tree During Shedding Season
Image source: WillyHeeler
#33 Fossilised Ammonite In Airport Wall Tile
Image source: dalithop
#34 A Random, Big Ice Diamond By The Road. My Lighter For Scale
Image source: Smile_S77
#35 Snapping Turtle Taking A Breath Under Our Dock
Image source: jimNB
#36 Large Hole In A Huge Mountain Near Fernie, Bc
Image source: skinissues101
#37 This Plant-Covered Apartment Building In Jyväskylä Finland
Image source: DopePingu
#38 My Son And I Walked Past A Washed Up Skull Of A Humpback Whale Today At Ocean Beach In San Francisco
Image source: sharkyhunt
#39 I Found A Car In Toronto Overgrown With Plants , On A Busy Street Parked Beside Other Cars
Image source: SmoothBrein
#40 Actual Cashews With The Nut On Top In A Brazilian Supermarket
Image source: punkrawke
