‘Mildly Interesting’: 50 Images To Amuse You Just Slightly (New Pics)

What was the most interesting thing you randomly spotted in real life that you just had to capture and share with others? It’s amazing how many things surround us that are far more intriguing and maybe even weird, but we often don’t pay enough attention to notice them. It may just take a particular moment to discover something that won’t be visible in a couple of minutes. Sometimes it’s the lighting creating unique artifacts, and from our perspective, something very ordinary suddenly looks like it’s out of this world.
There are people who specialize in capturing these funny coincidences and sharing them online. Often, they are street photographers who have a keen eye for their surroundings and capture the most interesting moments. However, anyone can get lucky and come across something extraordinary. The Facebook page ‘Mildly Interesting’ features unique images shared by people online.
Scroll down and see if there’s still something that may surprise you. If you find something mind-blowing, let us know in the comment section which image stood out the most to you.
#1 The Symmetry Of This Flower
Image source: Mildly Interesting
#2 My Dog Moved While I Was Taking A Panorama And Now They’re Cerberus
#3 My Neighbor’s Mailbox
#4 This Very Realistic Wood Sculpture
#5 This Message At The Bottom Of My Cereal Bar Box
#6 Bored With Coins
#7 A Real Life Pastafarian
#8 The Fog Made This Stadium Look Like A Spaceship
#9 My Race Number Matched My Shirt And Finishing Time
#10 Pencil Crayon Vase
#11 A 20th Century Bridge, Built On Top Of An 18th Century Bridge, Built On To Of A 12th Century Bridge
#12 This Plastic Bag Looks Exactly Like A Cat
#13 One Of My Jalapeno Seedlings Loves Me
#14 This Tree That Fell Over Then Said Nope, I’m Not Done Yet
#15 This Woman Taking Her Pet Raven On The Subway
#16 Perfectly Stacked Clouds
#17 Our D.c. Office Building Got A Security Robot. It Drowned Itself
#18 My Jaguar Hood Ornament Has Ice Fur
#19 Found A Caterpillar Last Year And Kept Him. Today He Woke Up
#20 A Flood Can Be A Great Opportunity To Turn Your Home Into An Aquarium
#21 These Taxidermy Stuffed Animals
#22 The Position Of 1 Letter Changes The Meaning Of This Sign
#23 This Table’s Chairs Fit Perfectly
#24 These Very Tiny Hummingbird Eggs
#25 This Tree Is Growing Out Of Another Tree
#26 This Plant Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence
#27 This Giant Dandelion In Montana
#28 The Way This Wood Split Looks To Me Like A City Skyline
#29 My Flytrap Actually Caught A Fly
#30 Birds Nest Inside Deers Rib Cage
#31 Chalk Under An Electron Microscope
#32 Where British Columbia’s Silty Fraser River Water Meets The Pacific Ocean
#33 This Pepper Looks Very Upset
#34 These 2D Looking 3D Bags
#35 This Strange Ice Formation In Norway
#36 This Butterfly Has Both A Blue And A Red Shadow Produced From One Light Source!
#37 Truck Lines Up With Rocky Mountains
#38 This Guy’s Earbuds Made A Treble Clef
#39 I Collect Rocks That Look Like Eggs
#40 A Jenga Structure I Made. It Was Pretty Easy
#41 Lightning Struck At The Exactly Moment I Took A Picture
#42 My Friend’s Septic Tank Looks Like Rafiki From Lion King
#43 The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You’re Done Chewing It
#44 This Hill Near My House Looks Like The Default Windows Xp Wallpaper
#45 Light Reflected Onto This Wall Looks Like Chromosomes During Meiosis
#46 Russian Soldiers Looking Like A Windows 95 Crash And Drag
#47 This Stain On My Table Looks Like A Dog Passionately Taking In A Sweet Smell
#48 At This Airport, They Have A Machine That Will Print Off Free Short Stories For You To Read While You Wait!
#49 The Hotel I’m Staying At Has To Keep This Sign In A Locked Box
#50 My Phones Camera Shattered, This Is All It Sees
