‘Mildly Interesting’: 50 Images To Amuse You Just Slightly (New Pics)

What was the most interesting thing you randomly spotted in real life that you just had to capture and share with others? It’s amazing how many things surround us that are far more intriguing and maybe even weird, but we often don’t pay enough attention to notice them. It may just take a particular moment to discover something that won’t be visible in a couple of minutes. Sometimes it’s the lighting creating unique artifacts, and from our perspective, something very ordinary suddenly looks like it’s out of this world.

There are people who specialize in capturing these funny coincidences and sharing them online. Often, they are street photographers who have a keen eye for their surroundings and capture the most interesting moments. However, anyone can get lucky and come across something extraordinary. The Facebook page ‘Mildly Interesting’ features unique images shared by people online.

Scroll down and see if there’s still something that may surprise you. If you find something mind-blowing, let us know in the comment section which image stood out the most to you.

#1 The Symmetry Of This Flower

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#2 My Dog Moved While I Was Taking A Panorama And Now They’re Cerberus

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#3 My Neighbor’s Mailbox

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#4 This Very Realistic Wood Sculpture

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#5 This Message At The Bottom Of My Cereal Bar Box

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#6 Bored With Coins

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#7 A Real Life Pastafarian

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#8 The Fog Made This Stadium Look Like A Spaceship

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#9 My Race Number Matched My Shirt And Finishing Time

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#10 Pencil Crayon Vase

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#11 A 20th Century Bridge, Built On Top Of An 18th Century Bridge, Built On To Of A 12th Century Bridge

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#12 This Plastic Bag Looks Exactly Like A Cat

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#13 One Of My Jalapeno Seedlings Loves Me

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#14 This Tree That Fell Over Then Said Nope, I’m Not Done Yet

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#15 This Woman Taking Her Pet Raven On The Subway

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#16 Perfectly Stacked Clouds

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#17 Our D.c. Office Building Got A Security Robot. It Drowned Itself

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#18 My Jaguar Hood Ornament Has Ice Fur

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#19 Found A Caterpillar Last Year And Kept Him. Today He Woke Up

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#20 A Flood Can Be A Great Opportunity To Turn Your Home Into An Aquarium

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#21 These Taxidermy Stuffed Animals

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#22 The Position Of 1 Letter Changes The Meaning Of This Sign

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#23 This Table’s Chairs Fit Perfectly

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#24 These Very Tiny Hummingbird Eggs

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#25 This Tree Is Growing Out Of Another Tree

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#26 This Plant Growing Along The Chains Of A Fence

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#27 This Giant Dandelion In Montana

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#28 The Way This Wood Split Looks To Me Like A City Skyline

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#29 My Flytrap Actually Caught A Fly

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#30 Birds Nest Inside Deers Rib Cage

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#31 Chalk Under An Electron Microscope

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#32 Where British Columbia’s Silty Fraser River Water Meets The Pacific Ocean

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#33 This Pepper Looks Very Upset

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#34 These 2D Looking 3D Bags

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#35 This Strange Ice Formation In Norway

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#36 This Butterfly Has Both A Blue And A Red Shadow Produced From One Light Source!

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#37 Truck Lines Up With Rocky Mountains

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#38 This Guy’s Earbuds Made A Treble Clef

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#39 I Collect Rocks That Look Like Eggs

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#40 A Jenga Structure I Made. It Was Pretty Easy

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#41 Lightning Struck At The Exactly Moment I Took A Picture

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#42 My Friend’s Septic Tank Looks Like Rafiki From Lion King

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#43 The Gum I Bought In Hong Kong Comes With Paper To Wrap Your Gum In After You’re Done Chewing It

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#44 This Hill Near My House Looks Like The Default Windows Xp Wallpaper

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#45 Light Reflected Onto This Wall Looks Like Chromosomes During Meiosis

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#46 Russian Soldiers Looking Like A Windows 95 Crash And Drag

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#47 This Stain On My Table Looks Like A Dog Passionately Taking In A Sweet Smell

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#48 At This Airport, They Have A Machine That Will Print Off Free Short Stories For You To Read While You Wait!

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#49 The Hotel I’m Staying At Has To Keep This Sign In A Locked Box

Image source: Mildly Interesting

#50 My Phones Camera Shattered, This Is All It Sees

Image source: Mildly Interesting

Patrick Penrose
