“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

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Sometimes, the smallest things can make or break your day. A hangnail that hangs loose for an entire day until you come back home. An ignorant driver causing a jam and making you late to work. Or a plane passenger putting up their bare feet next to your armrest for a 10-hour flight.

While the first two were hypotheticals, that last one actually comes from this list of slight annoyances people have captured in photos. Bored Panda has another compilation from the blood pressure-raising community “Mildly Infuriating.” While none of these will probably make you pop a vein, they might still cause you to exclaim “Really?!” in exasperation.

More info: Reddit

#1 Brought This Pie To An Office Potluck. My Coworker Sliced It Like This And Took From The Middle

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Heggers_1

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

#2 My Local Gas Station Only Tells You How Much Something Costs If You Bring It To The Register

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anonymous

#3 This Passenger Put Her Bare Foot In Between My Armrests During A 10 Hr Flight! I Noticed When I Felt Her Toenails On My Arm. Ew

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Eph_the_Beef

#4 My Bill From The Ambulance I Didn’t Need

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Virtual-Nobody-6630

#5 Trying To Watch A Movie On The Airplane

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: carlitos_sagan

#6 One Of The Houses That I House Keep Have A German Roach Infestation, They Love The Oven Clock

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Disastrous-Ad7454

#7 Domino’s Now Defaults To Adding 30% Tip On Your Delivery Order. Delivering A Pizza Has Somehow Become Equivalent To Stellar Waitstaff Experience At A Fancy Restaurant

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: vbplayer09

#8 This Is Way Too Common

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: RealJimcaviezel

#9 My Parents Are Visiting From Out Of Town And I Let My Mom Drive My Car. This Is How I Got It Back Today

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: RickCedWhat

#10 My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She’s Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: TinySpiderman

#11 Amazon Left My Entire Apartment Building Packages Outside Yesterday

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Solnx

#12 Asking For Tip For Delivering My Amazon Package

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Not-Charles

#13 I’ve Told My Wife Not To Put Washing Up Liquid In The Dishwasher Because This Happens. She Didn’t Believe Me

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: notarealwriter

#14 I Hate This

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Ok-Ihatetiktoc

#15 Ordered A Laptop And Received 2 Pairs Of Oven Gloves

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Bitholmes

#16 Someone Blocking The Aisle So They Can Have Their Own Section

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: cat37man

#17 A Very Sweaty Session At The Gym

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Igriez

#18 God Forbid They Get A Scratch On That Beautiful Brodozer

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: ninja996

#19 My Seat At Green Day Concert Tonight!

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: xerodeficit

#20 Your Rules Do Not Apply To Me

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: exploringthefuture

#21 People Too Lazy To Put Their Carts Back

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Aurora_15

#22 I Spelt Out My Name (Jeremy) 4 Times For The Girl At Carvel And She Still Managed To Spell It Wrong

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Prudent-Perception-3

#23 Woman Can’t Afford “Food”

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Korubiiii1

#24 Blocking The Last Charging Spot

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: lucky-enough

#25 2160p Resolution Is Now Premium Feature On Youtube

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Ihatesmokealarms

#26 Youtube’s Response To The Dislike Button

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Zestyclose_Hat6586

#27 Last January, They Gave Us A 4 Month Notice Of A Rent Increase. Today, They Gave Us A 30 Day Notice Right Over The Holidays

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anon

#28 I Have A Small Bakery That’s Not Even Officially Open And Someone Already Paid With A Counterfeit 100. She Apparently Bought Cheapest Thing On The Menu

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Crom2323

#29 The Paper Straws That Come With Capri-Suns Bend Before You Can Poke A Hole In Them

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: iRyanovski

#30 Jeez

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP.
The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: tiredho258

#31 Nooooo! My Wife Sat A Warm Plate On Her Notes And The Erasable Ink Disappeared!

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: altonbrownie

#32 Found In My Mcdonald’s Drink

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: DamagedGoods3

#33 Ahh Yes, Just Another 44+ Years To Go

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: lonekn0me

#34 Trespasser*

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: nc_762

#35 On Dating App “Just In Case”

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anon

#36 I Cleaned This Up At Work

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anon

#37 Just Bought A Gaming Desktop I’ve Been Dreaming About For Years, It’s Never Gone On Sale But After I Worked All Summer To Have Enough Money I Buy It. 3 Days Later It Goes On Sale

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Yuri_lly_bad55

#38 The Smoke Detector In My Hotel Room Is Covered With A Garbage Bag

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Crashy1620

#39 This Envelope That Explodes Padding Everywhere

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: HOTDOGTAGS

#40 Out Of All These Empty Seats, You Have To Sit In The Seat Right Next To Me……

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Aikey95

#41 Instead Of Using A Knife To Cut Butter My Wife Sometimes Mashes It Off With Her Fingers

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anonshade64

#42 Made Myself A Sunny Side Up Egg. Pepper Top Wasn’t Fully On I Guess

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Own_Today6913

#43 Good News, My Chickens Laid Their First Ever Egg! Bad News, I Accidentally Broke It

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Dallas_The_Malice

#44 Amazing

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: richardcorti

#45 Why?

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: smithysmitesmith

#46 My City Rolled Out A Yearly EMS Subscription

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: superzuludawn

#47 Ubereats’ “Taxes, Delivery And Other Fees”

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anon

#48 Nashville Signature Shakes. Insane Prices. No You Can’t Keep The Cute Jar

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: GhettoBuddhaKinda

#49 Friend Ordered A Poster That Came Folded 3 Times Over Instead Of Being Rolled Up In A Cylindrical Package… Even Worse Is That The Shipping Cost Him Just As Much As The Poster Itself

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: DaMonkaS

#50 Showed This House. Client Loved It Until We Saw This

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: comealiveatnite

#51 These Messages My Wife Received Yesterday

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: mikefrizz

#52 This Is How My Friend Eats His Wings

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: supahotfiiire

#53 Airport Crab Sandwich Contains So Little Crab You Can’t Taste It

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: fignewtones

#54 Ruler Has An Additional Mm Between 1cm And 2cm

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: DeadInside_GenZ

#55 When A Banana Peels Like This

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: BakedBerryBalls

#56 This Chump That Got A Ticket For Parking Like A Jerk And Then Posted It To R/Mildlyinfuriating Looking For Sympathy

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Allroy_66

#57 Not Being Able To Charge My Laptop At The Library

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: survivalist171

#58 Pac-Man On My Temperature Activated Cup Is In A Position He Couldn’t Possibly Be In During A Game

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Ralfsikka

#59 This Worksheet From My 3rd Grader

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: lockwinghong

#60 Just Moved In, Can’t Wait To Hook Up My Router!

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: lolitsaspider

#61 Picked Up This Thomas & Friends Alphabet Book For My 2-Year-Old. Can You Guess What T Stands For?

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Kobius

#62 I Won Mgk Tickets, But…

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: G33k_v1

#63 Left Is The Taco Bell App. Right Is Door Dash. They Upcharge All Items From Restaurants On Top Of All Their Fees

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: usetehfurce

#64 The Tear Away Seams On My Entire Roll Of Toilet Paper Only Go Halfway Every Single Square

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anon

#65 But Why? I’m 21 And Have Been Diagnosed…

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: traumatichamster

#66 Landlords Be Like:

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: the_goat_reddit_user

#67 Biking On The Pike

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Dans-Fever

#68 How Is It Legal To Give Someone A 780% Interest Rate? Was Going Through Junk Mail

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Equivalent_Garlic_85

#69 Got A Kitkat Today With No Crisp Just Chocolate

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Apprehensive-Long-11

#70 My Fortune Cookie Had An Ad Inside It

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anon

#71 I Have No Words -.-

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: 123Donutt

#72 Annoying Youtube Bug Keeps Putting Videos As Watched When I Haven’t Watched Them

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: BoomBoomNugget

#73 When Reddit Gives Me A Notif Every Upvote I Get

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: FloridaManInShampoo

#74 My Door Dash Slushie From McDonald’s

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Interesting-Ad8310

#75 Banned For Asking A Question Then Muted When I Tried To Get More Info, The Picture I Commented On Was Clearly Shopped But I Made No Comment On The Picture

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: okiokiokir

#76 The Amount Of Icing Used To Inflate The Size Of This Cake

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: oyohval

#77 No. No. No. That’s Not How It Works

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Proper-Strawberry-42

#78 Dropped My Lunch

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anon

#79 My Wife Always Leaves The Price Tag Holder On Clothes. I Was Folding Her Laundry And Found This One On Her Shirt. We Haven’t Been To Seven Springs Since July

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: Blackn35s

#80 Somehow Some Chewed Gum Ended Up On The Back Of My Pants Leg. Its Smells Heavily Of Mint

“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Image source: anon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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