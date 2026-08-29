“I Hate This”: 80 Times A Mildly Infuriating Obstacle Got In The Way Of A Perfectly Good Day

Sometimes, the smallest things can make or break your day. A hangnail that hangs loose for an entire day until you come back home. An ignorant driver causing a jam and making you late to work. Or a plane passenger putting up their bare feet next to your armrest for a 10-hour flight.
While the first two were hypotheticals, that last one actually comes from this list of slight annoyances people have captured in photos. Bored Panda has another compilation from the blood pressure-raising community “Mildly Infuriating.” While none of these will probably make you pop a vein, they might still cause you to exclaim “Really?!” in exasperation.
More info: Reddit
#1 Brought This Pie To An Office Potluck. My Coworker Sliced It Like This And Took From The Middle
Image source: Heggers_1
#2 My Local Gas Station Only Tells You How Much Something Costs If You Bring It To The Register
Image source: anonymous
#3 This Passenger Put Her Bare Foot In Between My Armrests During A 10 Hr Flight! I Noticed When I Felt Her Toenails On My Arm. Ew
Image source: Eph_the_Beef
#4 My Bill From The Ambulance I Didn’t Need
Image source: Virtual-Nobody-6630
#5 Trying To Watch A Movie On The Airplane
Image source: carlitos_sagan
#6 One Of The Houses That I House Keep Have A German Roach Infestation, They Love The Oven Clock
Image source: Disastrous-Ad7454
#7 Domino’s Now Defaults To Adding 30% Tip On Your Delivery Order. Delivering A Pizza Has Somehow Become Equivalent To Stellar Waitstaff Experience At A Fancy Restaurant
Image source: vbplayer09
#8 This Is Way Too Common
Image source: RealJimcaviezel
#9 My Parents Are Visiting From Out Of Town And I Let My Mom Drive My Car. This Is How I Got It Back Today
Image source: RickCedWhat
#10 My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She’s Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In
Image source: TinySpiderman
#11 Amazon Left My Entire Apartment Building Packages Outside Yesterday
Image source: Solnx
#12 Asking For Tip For Delivering My Amazon Package
Image source: Not-Charles
#13 I’ve Told My Wife Not To Put Washing Up Liquid In The Dishwasher Because This Happens. She Didn’t Believe Me
Image source: notarealwriter
#14 I Hate This
Image source: Ok-Ihatetiktoc
#15 Ordered A Laptop And Received 2 Pairs Of Oven Gloves
Image source: Bitholmes
#16 Someone Blocking The Aisle So They Can Have Their Own Section
Image source: cat37man
#17 A Very Sweaty Session At The Gym
Image source: Igriez
#18 God Forbid They Get A Scratch On That Beautiful Brodozer
Image source: ninja996
#19 My Seat At Green Day Concert Tonight!
Image source: xerodeficit
#20 Your Rules Do Not Apply To Me
Image source: exploringthefuture
#21 People Too Lazy To Put Their Carts Back
Image source: Aurora_15
#22 I Spelt Out My Name (Jeremy) 4 Times For The Girl At Carvel And She Still Managed To Spell It Wrong
Image source: Prudent-Perception-3
#23 Woman Can’t Afford “Food”
Image source: Korubiiii1
#24 Blocking The Last Charging Spot
Image source: lucky-enough
#25 2160p Resolution Is Now Premium Feature On Youtube
Image source: Ihatesmokealarms
#26 Youtube’s Response To The Dislike Button
Image source: Zestyclose_Hat6586
#27 Last January, They Gave Us A 4 Month Notice Of A Rent Increase. Today, They Gave Us A 30 Day Notice Right Over The Holidays
Image source: anon
#28 I Have A Small Bakery That’s Not Even Officially Open And Someone Already Paid With A Counterfeit 100. She Apparently Bought Cheapest Thing On The Menu
Image source: Crom2323
#29 The Paper Straws That Come With Capri-Suns Bend Before You Can Poke A Hole In Them
Image source: iRyanovski
#30 Jeez
This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP.
The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything
Image source: tiredho258
#31 Nooooo! My Wife Sat A Warm Plate On Her Notes And The Erasable Ink Disappeared!
Image source: altonbrownie
#32 Found In My Mcdonald’s Drink
Image source: DamagedGoods3
#33 Ahh Yes, Just Another 44+ Years To Go
Image source: lonekn0me
#34 Trespasser*
Image source: nc_762
#35 On Dating App “Just In Case”
Image source: anon
#36 I Cleaned This Up At Work
Image source: anon
#37 Just Bought A Gaming Desktop I’ve Been Dreaming About For Years, It’s Never Gone On Sale But After I Worked All Summer To Have Enough Money I Buy It. 3 Days Later It Goes On Sale
Image source: Yuri_lly_bad55
#38 The Smoke Detector In My Hotel Room Is Covered With A Garbage Bag
Image source: Crashy1620
#39 This Envelope That Explodes Padding Everywhere
Image source: HOTDOGTAGS
#40 Out Of All These Empty Seats, You Have To Sit In The Seat Right Next To Me……
Image source: Aikey95
#41 Instead Of Using A Knife To Cut Butter My Wife Sometimes Mashes It Off With Her Fingers
Image source: anonshade64
#42 Made Myself A Sunny Side Up Egg. Pepper Top Wasn’t Fully On I Guess
Image source: Own_Today6913
#43 Good News, My Chickens Laid Their First Ever Egg! Bad News, I Accidentally Broke It
Image source: Dallas_The_Malice
#44 Amazing
Image source: richardcorti
#45 Why?
Image source: smithysmitesmith
#46 My City Rolled Out A Yearly EMS Subscription
Image source: superzuludawn
#47 Ubereats’ “Taxes, Delivery And Other Fees”
Image source: anon
#48 Nashville Signature Shakes. Insane Prices. No You Can’t Keep The Cute Jar
Image source: GhettoBuddhaKinda
#49 Friend Ordered A Poster That Came Folded 3 Times Over Instead Of Being Rolled Up In A Cylindrical Package… Even Worse Is That The Shipping Cost Him Just As Much As The Poster Itself
Image source: DaMonkaS
#50 Showed This House. Client Loved It Until We Saw This
Image source: comealiveatnite
#51 These Messages My Wife Received Yesterday
Image source: mikefrizz
#52 This Is How My Friend Eats His Wings
Image source: supahotfiiire
#53 Airport Crab Sandwich Contains So Little Crab You Can’t Taste It
Image source: fignewtones
#54 Ruler Has An Additional Mm Between 1cm And 2cm
Image source: DeadInside_GenZ
#55 When A Banana Peels Like This
Image source: BakedBerryBalls
#56 This Chump That Got A Ticket For Parking Like A Jerk And Then Posted It To R/Mildlyinfuriating Looking For Sympathy
Image source: Allroy_66
#57 Not Being Able To Charge My Laptop At The Library
Image source: survivalist171
#58 Pac-Man On My Temperature Activated Cup Is In A Position He Couldn’t Possibly Be In During A Game
Image source: Ralfsikka
#59 This Worksheet From My 3rd Grader
Image source: lockwinghong
#60 Just Moved In, Can’t Wait To Hook Up My Router!
Image source: lolitsaspider
#61 Picked Up This Thomas & Friends Alphabet Book For My 2-Year-Old. Can You Guess What T Stands For?
Image source: Kobius
#62 I Won Mgk Tickets, But…
Image source: G33k_v1
#63 Left Is The Taco Bell App. Right Is Door Dash. They Upcharge All Items From Restaurants On Top Of All Their Fees
Image source: usetehfurce
#64 The Tear Away Seams On My Entire Roll Of Toilet Paper Only Go Halfway Every Single Square
Image source: anon
#65 But Why? I’m 21 And Have Been Diagnosed…
Image source: traumatichamster
#66 Landlords Be Like:
Image source: the_goat_reddit_user
#67 Biking On The Pike
Image source: Dans-Fever
#68 How Is It Legal To Give Someone A 780% Interest Rate? Was Going Through Junk Mail
Image source: Equivalent_Garlic_85
#69 Got A Kitkat Today With No Crisp Just Chocolate
Image source: Apprehensive-Long-11
#70 My Fortune Cookie Had An Ad Inside It
Image source: anon
#71 I Have No Words -.-
Image source: 123Donutt
#72 Annoying Youtube Bug Keeps Putting Videos As Watched When I Haven’t Watched Them
Image source: BoomBoomNugget
#73 When Reddit Gives Me A Notif Every Upvote I Get
Image source: FloridaManInShampoo
#74 My Door Dash Slushie From McDonald’s
Image source: Interesting-Ad8310
#75 Banned For Asking A Question Then Muted When I Tried To Get More Info, The Picture I Commented On Was Clearly Shopped But I Made No Comment On The Picture
Image source: okiokiokir
#76 The Amount Of Icing Used To Inflate The Size Of This Cake
Image source: oyohval
#77 No. No. No. That’s Not How It Works
Image source: Proper-Strawberry-42
#78 Dropped My Lunch
Image source: anon
#79 My Wife Always Leaves The Price Tag Holder On Clothes. I Was Folding Her Laundry And Found This One On Her Shirt. We Haven’t Been To Seven Springs Since July
Image source: Blackn35s
#80 Somehow Some Chewed Gum Ended Up On The Back Of My Pants Leg. Its Smells Heavily Of Mint
Image source: anon
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