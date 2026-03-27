57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

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Vandalism generally isn’t something we should be celebrating. It can be destructive, inconvenient, inconsiderate and even ugly. But every now and again someone carries out an act of rebellion that causes more laughter than anger.

It’s not about being destructive or leaving damage behind that others have to clean up, pay for, and fix. These are creative, clever, harmless and often hilarious, mild acts of vandalism that quite frankly, deserve their own walk of fame. From workers adding one, tiny word to a memo and turning it on its head, to passers-by blacking out letters on a public poster and causing collective fits of laughter, the world is filled with unexpected gems that are way more silly than they are sinister.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of pics of funny acts of vandalism to brighten your otherwise boring day. Sit back, take notes and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Polar Bear Area

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: yeerk_slayer

#2 Creepy

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: glasses_handle

#3 A Friend Noticed This Walking Around Vancouver

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: palmerry

#4 Couldn’t Help Myself

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: bigupalters

#5 Only Violators Will Be Wed

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Njon32

#6 Grout

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: VanillaLoaf

#7 Label Printer At Work

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: clarenceappendix

#8 Woof

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: barresnacks

#9 We Cute

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Psycho3333

#10 Someone Tagged Up An Aldi

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: quicksilver3453

#11 Some Polite, Temporary Graffiti By Canadians On A Cybertruck

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Musicferret

#12 This Cat In The Bathroom Of A Vet Clinic

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: GalenOH

#13 Still Better Than Cars 2

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Everyone Clap For Bubbles

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: noellealexis

#15 Things I Hate

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Yer A Street Sign, Harry

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Prince_Oberyns_Head

#17 Someone Around Here Thinks They’re Pretty Funny

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: reddit.com

#18 I Was Cruising Down The Ice Cream Isle At Walmart And Started Laughing And Snorting To Myself

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Pin-Up-Paggie

#19 Some Pretty Intense Vandalism In The Laundry Room, But Rules Are Meant To Be Broken

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Solbury

#20 British Vandalism At Its Finest

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: reddit.com

#21 What Is This, A Car Park For Ants?

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: twowheeledfun

#22 Blursed Threat

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Exp4nd_D0ng

#23 Reduce Pee? If You Say So

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Nightrain_35

#24 Be Kind Of Weird

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: RonPalancik

#25 My Life Goal Was Completed

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Anonymouslymylife

#26 They Added A Diagram

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: National-Cell-9862

#27 They’re Watching

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: glasses_handle

#28 Found This Little Guy In The Streets Of Paris

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Lord-Summoned

#29 Dog Silence Shall Fall Across London

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: NoodleLocks

#30 Otters Crossing. No Wait, Dinosaurs Crossing

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Someone Is Taking Up The Fight Against “Big Plumbing”

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Jamzo1

#32 Dark Forces Are Coming

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: UDAFX_MK_85

#33 Ok

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: 400GramRumpSteak

#34 This Is Art

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: PicturesOfNova

#35 Phrog

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Icy_Layer

#36 Oh No

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: reddit.com

#37 They Did The Maths

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Afrocrow

#38 I Love It When People Fix Things

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: oozabooza

#39 Free Posters

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: GT8686

#40 Do It

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: jaxonnbassettt

#41 Constructive Vandalism

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: SeeTarno12

#42 Spotted At A Local Dive

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Clear-Feedback8980

#43 I Love Me A Resh Burger

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Baysinger15

#44 Sure

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: The_RedditDuck

#45 Tiny Humble Vandalism

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: LSchlaeGuada

#46 A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: ill-fed

#47 At My Favorite Coffee Shop

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: pizzaxlady

#48 Dont Ask How I Managed To Do This

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: 6The6Void6

#49 This Traffic Sign

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: tentional

#50 A Little Tape Goes A Long Way

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: lemonoflove

#51 Vandalism In My City Has Peaked

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: OneAndOnlyFreiheit

#52 Fancy Automatic Fire Sprinkler

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: pocketpanda2016

#53 St Rage

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: treo700P

#54 Secret Tunnel? How About A Secret Potato?

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: rrredddditt

#55 Someone Whited Out “For Ice Cream” On A Corporate Flyer

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: STOP____HAMMER_TIME

#56 Liquid Man

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: DesertDelirium

#57 That’s A Good Idea

57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Image source: Whatintarnation7

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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