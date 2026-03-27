57 Pics Of Mild Vandalism That Might Cheer You Up

Vandalism generally isn’t something we should be celebrating. It can be destructive, inconvenient, inconsiderate and even ugly. But every now and again someone carries out an act of rebellion that causes more laughter than anger.
It’s not about being destructive or leaving damage behind that others have to clean up, pay for, and fix. These are creative, clever, harmless and often hilarious, mild acts of vandalism that quite frankly, deserve their own walk of fame. From workers adding one, tiny word to a memo and turning it on its head, to passers-by blacking out letters on a public poster and causing collective fits of laughter, the world is filled with unexpected gems that are way more silly than they are sinister.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of pics of funny acts of vandalism to brighten your otherwise boring day. Sit back, take notes and keep scrolling. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 Polar Bear Area
Image source: yeerk_slayer
#2 Creepy
Image source: glasses_handle
#3 A Friend Noticed This Walking Around Vancouver
Image source: palmerry
#4 Couldn’t Help Myself
Image source: bigupalters
#5 Only Violators Will Be Wed
Image source: Njon32
#6 Grout
Image source: VanillaLoaf
#7 Label Printer At Work
Image source: clarenceappendix
#8 Woof
Image source: barresnacks
#9 We Cute
Image source: Psycho3333
#10 Someone Tagged Up An Aldi
Image source: quicksilver3453
#11 Some Polite, Temporary Graffiti By Canadians On A Cybertruck
Image source: Musicferret
#12 This Cat In The Bathroom Of A Vet Clinic
Image source: GalenOH
#13 Still Better Than Cars 2
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Everyone Clap For Bubbles
Image source: noellealexis
#15 Things I Hate
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Yer A Street Sign, Harry
Image source: Prince_Oberyns_Head
#17 Someone Around Here Thinks They’re Pretty Funny
Image source: reddit.com
#18 I Was Cruising Down The Ice Cream Isle At Walmart And Started Laughing And Snorting To Myself
Image source: Pin-Up-Paggie
#19 Some Pretty Intense Vandalism In The Laundry Room, But Rules Are Meant To Be Broken
Image source: Solbury
#20 British Vandalism At Its Finest
Image source: reddit.com
#21 What Is This, A Car Park For Ants?
Image source: twowheeledfun
#22 Blursed Threat
Image source: Exp4nd_D0ng
#23 Reduce Pee? If You Say So
Image source: Nightrain_35
#24 Be Kind Of Weird
Image source: RonPalancik
#25 My Life Goal Was Completed
Image source: Anonymouslymylife
#26 They Added A Diagram
Image source: National-Cell-9862
#27 They’re Watching
Image source: glasses_handle
#28 Found This Little Guy In The Streets Of Paris
Image source: Lord-Summoned
#29 Dog Silence Shall Fall Across London
Image source: NoodleLocks
#30 Otters Crossing. No Wait, Dinosaurs Crossing
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Someone Is Taking Up The Fight Against “Big Plumbing”
Image source: Jamzo1
#32 Dark Forces Are Coming
Image source: UDAFX_MK_85
#33 Ok
Image source: 400GramRumpSteak
#34 This Is Art
Image source: PicturesOfNova
#35 Phrog
Image source: Icy_Layer
#36 Oh No
Image source: reddit.com
#37 They Did The Maths
Image source: Afrocrow
#38 I Love It When People Fix Things
Image source: oozabooza
#39 Free Posters
Image source: GT8686
#40 Do It
Image source: jaxonnbassettt
#41 Constructive Vandalism
Image source: SeeTarno12
#42 Spotted At A Local Dive
Image source: Clear-Feedback8980
#43 I Love Me A Resh Burger
Image source: Baysinger15
#44 Sure
Image source: The_RedditDuck
#45 Tiny Humble Vandalism
Image source: LSchlaeGuada
#46 A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly
Image source: ill-fed
#47 At My Favorite Coffee Shop
Image source: pizzaxlady
#48 Dont Ask How I Managed To Do This
Image source: 6The6Void6
#49 This Traffic Sign
Image source: tentional
#50 A Little Tape Goes A Long Way
Image source: lemonoflove
#51 Vandalism In My City Has Peaked
Image source: OneAndOnlyFreiheit
#52 Fancy Automatic Fire Sprinkler
Image source: pocketpanda2016
#53 St Rage
Image source: treo700P
#54 Secret Tunnel? How About A Secret Potato?
Image source: rrredddditt
#55 Someone Whited Out “For Ice Cream” On A Corporate Flyer
Image source: STOP____HAMMER_TIME
#56 Liquid Man
Image source: DesertDelirium
#57 That’s A Good Idea
Image source: Whatintarnation7
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