Mother-In-Law Throws Away Meals Her Granddaughter Brings That Her Dad Made Using Her Late Mom’s Recipes, Family Feud Ensues

How do you recover from losing a significant other? If you’re a mature adult, you probably have some idea on how to do that. But what do you do if there’s a kid involved? How do you help your offspring deal with the loss of a parent?
While there are many ways to do it, this parent took it to the next level, and everything was fine and dandy until the in-laws got involved and started deconstructing the healing process.
So, Reddit user u/0gravity0respect is a widower and also a father of a lovely 6-year-old daughter. Having recently lost a mother, and being a picky eater, the daughter does make meal time a bit difficult. But the dad is taking it like a champ and is actually trying to learn all the recipes his wife used to prepare. Yes, this does mean that she doesn’t really eat anything other what her mom used to make.
As you would have expected, the in-laws, the wife’s biological parents, got involved and started helping out by taking care of the kid while the dad gets some work done and whatnot. So, he would drop his daughter off at the in-laws’, along with all of the meals he prepared for her.
This dad asked internauts to find out if he was wrong to stop dropping off his 6-year-old at the in-laws’ after they had deliberately begun throwing out her food
The in-laws, specifically, the mother, wasn’t all too happy about this as she thought the kid needs to start eating more varied food. The dad explained that he is painstakingly learning new dishes as fast as he can to expand the assortment to compensate for it.
But, one day, the dad found out that the mother in law had taken on a more active approach and effectively begun throwing away all of the food the daughter had with her after getting dropped off at their house. And since she simply refuses to eat whatever the mother in law offers her, she ends up settling for snacks and that just that.
So, of course the dad is furious about it, not only because perfectly good food is being thrown out into the trash—food that he worked hard to provide—but also because this is anything but productive in helping the 6-year-old.
In response to this, he decided that they’re not fit for taking care of the kid, and instead turned to his sister to look after her while he works. The in-laws were, of course, deeply offended by this, saying he overreacted and took a very cruel step.
The father-in-law did suggest backing away from his decision and continuing bringing the daughter over—he would convince the Mrs to back away with her decisions as well—but the dad wasn’t having any of it. And so he turned to the AITA community for some perspective on who’s wrong here.
The community ruled that the dad is not the a-hole, and in fact rallied behind him, showing him support and giving advice
Over 18,300 upvotes and 90 plus Reddit awards later, the internet ruled that the dad is by no means wrong here, pointing fingers at the mother-in-law who was the cruel one.
Some gave a spot-on remark that you won’t fix picky eating by letting a kid starve, and that might beget even more problems, like eating disorders. Others were baffled by the fact that she was throwing away perfectly good food, let alone dishes of sentimental value.
Yet others expressed their support for the dad, saying he’s doing more than an amazing job in taking care of a kid who has been going through a lot as it is, and gave some suggestions on how to help (or at least try) diversify the food.
You can read the whole post in context here. But before you run off, we have other Am I The A-Hole posts here, and you are always welcome to share your thoughts on these situations in the comment section below!
