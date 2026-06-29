MIL Doesn’t Hear DIL Scream During Childbirth, Comes Up With A Wild Theory

It’s up to each woman to decide how she wants to give birth. Some prefer to do it at home, others feel safer in a hospital. Some want their whole family there for support, while others would rather be surrounded only by medical staff. There’s no right or wrong way to do it.
But when this Redditor told her mother-in-law she didn’t want her in the delivery room, the woman took it very personally. And once the baby was born, things only got stranger. She went on to accuse her daughter-in-law of faking the entire pregnancy and “buying” the child. Read the full story below.
The woman’s mother-in-law wasn’t happy about being banned from the delivery room
Image credits: George Dagerotip / unsplash (not the actual photo)
So unhappy, in fact, that she decided it meant her daughter-in-law had faked her whole pregnancy and “bought” the baby behind everyone’s back
Image credits: Ill female patient in hospital / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: pearl_sapphire
Readers agreed that the mother-in-law’s theory made no sense and were shocked she had managed to come up with such a wild accusation in the first place
Follow Us