MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A “Big Announcement” At The Wedding

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People with common sense or, at the very least, common decency, understand that your relative’s wedding is not the time to show off. This setup already suggests that what you’re about to read below has none of those things.

A woman shared the story of her mother-in-law who was running the nightmare marathon at her wedding. Despite major health issues she refused to vaccinate, lied about it, showed up in what she deemed a “heavy cream” dress and then began suggesting she was going to make a major announcement.

There are a few wedding etiquette rules most of us know

MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding

Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A “Big Announcement” At The Wedding

But one woman’s MIL decided to see if she could break more than one at the same time

MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding

SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding

Magnific (not the actual photo)

MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding

graciecakes89

She chatted with some of the commenters as well

MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding

Readers thought the MIL was way out of line

MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding
MIL Lies About Being Vaccinated For A &#8220;Big Announcement&#8221; At The Wedding

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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