44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Entitled people have always plagued society since time immemorial. But it was only around the mid-2010s that they were labeled as “Karens” of the wild.
Fortunately, social media is pervasive enough to put their behavior in the spotlight and hold them accountable. Here are just some of the many documented examples across the internet, proving how badly detached from reality these poor souls are.
Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that leave you most frustrated from the sheer absurdity.
#1 Angry That You Can’t Be Racist
Image source: Unusual-Excuse
#2 Military Spouse Counts As Service Now
Image source: whitedranzer, x.com
#3 Triggered By A 9 Yrold
Image source: Upbeat-Head-3363
Ever wondered why, of all names, Karen was picked out to describe a dumb, insufferable person? The origin story is still up for debate, but according to a 2020 article by Cambridge University Press, one possible source traces back to the 2004 film Mean Girls.
#4 Run Away, And Never Come Back…
Image source: Immidandy
#5 She Was NOT The Bride
Image source: berzio
#6 Karen Time
Image source: Jealous_Obligation60
One of the characters in the movie was Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried), an oblivious, airheaded blonde who was a member of “The Plastics.” One of her notable scenes was her first introduction to the lead protagonist, Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan), to whom she asked, “If you’re from Africa, why are you white?”
#7 So Be It
Image source: Master1718
#8 You Would Think They Would Be Nicer After Leaving Church
Image source: [deleted]
#9 I Hate Humans
Image source: IndyMazzy
According to the Cambridge article, the stereotypical “Karen” look of having an asymmetrical bob cut with blonde highlights may have grown in popularity thanks to the mid-2000s reality TV hit Jon and Kate Plus 8.
People began naming it the “Can I speak to your manager?” haircut, while some supposedly referred to the show’s co-star Kate Gosselin as “Karen Zero.”
#10 Okay, Karen
Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765
#11 A Karen With A Twist Of Jesus
Image source: Neolithique
#12 The World’s First Karen?
Image source: DJBossRoss
From a psychological perspective, licensed therapist Sara Ouimette provided some insights into the Karen archetype. As she explained, it is a representation of traits that society finds uncomfortable: rage, superiority, fragility, control, and helplessness masquerading as dominance.
#13 Imagine This Being Your Mom
Image source: [deleted]
#14 Karen Got Mad But Can’t Spell
Image source: fede-rico
#15 Who Leaves A Review On Thier Estranged Ex’s Attorney On Google?
Image source: _buffaloranch
“When women—particularly white, middle-class women—have been conditioned to find safety in compliance and perfectionism, the expression of frustration or unmet needs may become distorted,” Ouimette wrote. “Without an inner sense of authority, some externalize power by controlling others.”
#16 Came Across This Lovely Karen Today
Image source: skankboy
#17 You Expect Me To Wear A Mask In Here?!
Image source: Droghedge
#18 Did You Know?
Image source: skillplant
Ouimette says it is possible to “dismantle” the Karen archetype. However, it takes a ton of work, which includes “honest, uncomfortable reflections.”
“For white women especially, this means confronting internalized superiority, recognizing how fragility can be a form of violence, and learning how to stay grounded in the face of discomfort,” she noted.
#19 Oh Karen
Image source: piethopper
#20 Karen Has Been Around Since At Least The 1900’s
Image source: heyjpark
#21 In Honor Of Today …
Image source: breezfan22
#22 Karen Doesn’t Like Being Joked About
Image source: [deleted]
#23 Karen Wants To Get Rid Of Her Fiancé’s 5 Years Old Kid
Image source: Tatarkingdom
#24 Interesting Letter Received Today
Image source: Kabechet
#25 Customer Is Always Right!
Image source: Tomi_SvK
#26 Someone Wants More Lights In The Neighbourhood
Image source: hotshots724
#27 The Final Boss
Image source: CarrieVicious
#28 I Would Charge Her Too
Image source: mcdadais
#29 Karen Sues Neighbors Over Kids Playing
Image source: i-wanted-that-iced
#30 Poor Starbucks Employee
Image source: [deleted]
#31 A Celebrity Karen
Image source: SleepyBeauty94
#32 Why Do I Feel Like This Was Made By Karens For Karens?
Image source: Asekh11
#33 Wine Country Karen And Self Proclaimed “Momfluencer” Now Facing Criminal Charges For Falsely Accusing A Latino Couple Of Attempting To Kidnap Her Children While Out At The Store
Image source: SteadySpinner
#34 People Aren’t Born Karen
Image source: uktexan
#35 Halloween Karen
Image source: BabyRevan
#36 Every Conspiraboomer In A Nutshell
Image source: espresso_fox
#37 Mind Your Business Karen!
Image source: TheAstronomer
#38 Karen In Crisis Because Young People Dare To Have Karaoke Night At The Boba Shop 🧋
Image source: Haunted-Harlot
#39 Karen On Fb
I rarely comment on random Facebook pages but I did tonight.. and got reminded of why I don’t.
My family and I live in KY during the summer and OH the rest of the year. There’s a satirical page from the town in KY we live in called the “[town name] Insider” that is just like the Onion but uses locations around our town. The recent article was about a girl from the local high school getting arrested for chewing gum loudly in class. Even at the bottom of the article it states the story is satire. But you know how some people like to start bitching before they get all the facts. I wanted to reply to the Karen and inform her the article was satire mainly because I didn’t want a dumb rumor to start about our town.
Photo attached of the pleasant interaction I (black) had with Karen (blue). No comments were deleted, she is just cray.
Image source: bmd25
#40 What Would Be An Acceptable Response To This Email?
Image source: joshuuastill
#41 Review Of My Family-Run Local Chinese Takeaway
Image source: benemmons
#42 Might Be One Of The Worst Karens
Image source: BRING_ME_THE_ENTROPY
#43 It’s Your Fault I Drove 30 Minutes To This Location!!
Image source: Murrdawgydogg
#44 How Dare The Bank Proactively Protect My Money!!
Image source: Burntoastification
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