44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

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Entitled people have always plagued society since time immemorial. But it was only around the mid-2010s that they were labeled as “Karens” of the wild. 

Fortunately, social media is pervasive enough to put their behavior in the spotlight and hold them accountable. Here are just some of the many documented examples across the internet, proving how badly detached from reality these poor souls are. 

Scroll through and feel free to upvote those that leave you most frustrated from the sheer absurdity.

#1 Angry That You Can’t Be Racist

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Unusual-Excuse

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

#2 Military Spouse Counts As Service Now

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: whitedranzer, x.com

#3 Triggered By A 9 Yrold

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Upbeat-Head-3363

Ever wondered why, of all names, Karen was picked out to describe a dumb, insufferable person? The origin story is still up for debate, but according to a 2020 article by Cambridge University Press, one possible source traces back to the 2004 film Mean Girls.

#4 Run Away, And Never Come Back…

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Immidandy

#5 She Was NOT The Bride

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: berzio

#6 Karen Time

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Jealous_Obligation60

One of the characters in the movie was Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried), an oblivious, airheaded blonde who was a member of “The Plastics.” One of her notable scenes was her first introduction to the lead protagonist, Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan), to whom she asked, “If you’re from Africa, why are you white?”

#7 So Be It

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Master1718

#8 You Would Think They Would Be Nicer After Leaving Church

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: [deleted]

#9 I Hate Humans

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: IndyMazzy

According to the Cambridge article, the stereotypical “Karen” look of having an asymmetrical bob cut with blonde highlights may have grown in popularity thanks to the mid-2000s reality TV hit Jon and Kate Plus 8. 

People began naming it the “Can I speak to your manager?” haircut, while some supposedly referred to the show’s co-star Kate Gosselin as “Karen Zero.”

#10 Okay, Karen

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Other-Cantaloupe4765

#11 A Karen With A Twist Of Jesus

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Neolithique

#12 The World’s First Karen?

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: DJBossRoss

From a psychological perspective, licensed therapist Sara Ouimette provided some insights into the Karen archetype. As she explained, it is a representation of traits that society finds uncomfortable: rage, superiority, fragility, control, and helplessness masquerading as dominance.

#13 Imagine This Being Your Mom

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: [deleted]

#14 Karen Got Mad But Can’t Spell

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: fede-rico

#15 Who Leaves A Review On Thier Estranged Ex’s Attorney On Google?

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: _buffaloranch

“When women—particularly white, middle-class women—have been conditioned to find safety in compliance and perfectionism, the expression of frustration or unmet needs may become distorted,” Ouimette wrote. “Without an inner sense of authority, some externalize power by controlling others.”

#16 Came Across This Lovely Karen Today

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: skankboy

#17 You Expect Me To Wear A Mask In Here?!

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Droghedge

#18 Did You Know?

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: skillplant

Ouimette says it is possible to “dismantle” the Karen archetype. However, it takes a ton of work, which includes “honest, uncomfortable reflections.” 

“For white women especially, this means confronting internalized superiority, recognizing how fragility can be a form of violence, and learning how to stay grounded in the face of discomfort,” she noted.

#19 Oh Karen

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: piethopper

#20 Karen Has Been Around Since At Least The 1900’s

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: heyjpark

#21 In Honor Of Today …

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: breezfan22

#22 Karen Doesn’t Like Being Joked About

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: [deleted]

#23 Karen Wants To Get Rid Of Her Fiancé’s 5 Years Old Kid

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Tatarkingdom

#24 Interesting Letter Received Today

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Kabechet

#25 Customer Is Always Right!

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Tomi_SvK

#26 Someone Wants More Lights In The Neighbourhood

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: hotshots724

#27 The Final Boss

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: CarrieVicious

#28 I Would Charge Her Too

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: mcdadais

#29 Karen Sues Neighbors Over Kids Playing

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: i-wanted-that-iced

#30 Poor Starbucks Employee

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: [deleted]

#31 A Celebrity Karen

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: SleepyBeauty94

#32 Why Do I Feel Like This Was Made By Karens For Karens?

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Asekh11

#33 Wine Country Karen And Self Proclaimed “Momfluencer” Now Facing Criminal Charges For Falsely Accusing A Latino Couple Of Attempting To Kidnap Her Children While Out At The Store

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: SteadySpinner

#34 People Aren’t Born Karen

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: uktexan

#35 Halloween Karen

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: BabyRevan

#36 Every Conspiraboomer In A Nutshell

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: espresso_fox

#37 Mind Your Business Karen!

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: TheAstronomer

#38 Karen In Crisis Because Young People Dare To Have Karaoke Night At The Boba Shop 🧋

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Haunted-Harlot

#39 Karen On Fb

I rarely comment on random Facebook pages but I did tonight.. and got reminded of why I don’t.
My family and I live in KY during the summer and OH the rest of the year. There’s a satirical page from the town in KY we live in called the “[town name] Insider” that is just like the Onion but uses locations around our town. The recent article was about a girl from the local high school getting arrested for chewing gum loudly in class. Even at the bottom of the article it states the story is satire. But you know how some people like to start bitching before they get all the facts. I wanted to reply to the Karen and inform her the article was satire mainly because I didn’t want a dumb rumor to start about our town.
Photo attached of the pleasant interaction I (black) had with Karen (blue). No comments were deleted, she is just cray.

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: bmd25

#40 What Would Be An Acceptable Response To This Email?

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: joshuuastill

#41 Review Of My Family-Run Local Chinese Takeaway

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: benemmons

#42 Might Be One Of The Worst Karens

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: BRING_ME_THE_ENTROPY

#43 It’s Your Fault I Drove 30 Minutes To This Location!!

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Murrdawgydogg

#44 How Dare The Bank Proactively Protect My Money!!

44 Times People Took Entitlement To Unbelievable Levels And Earned Themselves A Karen Reputation

Image source: Burntoastification

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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