DIL Doesn’t Want To Be Besties With Racist MIL, Hubby Throws A Tantrum That She Upset His Mommy

For many mothers-in-law, the arrival of a daughter-in-law can bring hopes of forming a close, almost familial bond. Some envision a relationship filled with new experiences and a sense of companionship.
These expectations often come from a genuine desire to connect and be involved in their child’s life. However, these hopes can sometimes clash with reality, as today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in a position where she didn’t want closeness with her mother-in-law to her husband’s dismay.
The OP highlighted that for years now, she’d known that her mother-in-law wanted a relationship with her that looked straight out of a movie from going shopping, chats, to doing the whole “girly” things together. However, she never played those roles.
She noted that she was polite, present, and civil, but didn’t share mother-in-law’s interests or values as they were both fundamentally different. The OP described her mother-in-law as old-fashioned, judgmental, and somewhat racist, and while the OP was polite, these traits didn’t make her eager for quality time.
However, on Christmas Day, after one too many drinks, the mother-in-law revealed how badly she had always pictured a closer bond with the OP. The OP’s husband, understandably moved by his mother’s tears, then insisted that the OP wife must try harder to have a closer bond with his mother.
The OP, on the other hand, stood firm and told him that she wouldn’t pretend to be someone she’s not, nor will she sacrifice her comfort and values to fulfill another person’s fantasy. Because of this, her husband started giving her the silent treatment and eventually added “spending time” with their “true family” as his New Year goals.
According to Psychology Today, conflicts in blended families, or in extended family dynamics like those between a daughter-in-law and a mother-in-law, often stem from unrealistic expectations, especially the assumption that close emotional bonds should form instantly.
The Everygirl notes that expecting immediate closeness overlooks the need for shared experiences and time to build trust, and that manufacturing closeness in relationships without genuine compatibility can create significant emotional strain. When people are pushed into frequent interactions with someone they don’t naturally connect with, feelings of rejection, inadequacy, and frustration can quickly emerge.
Finally, as Mentalzon points out, emotional vulnerability from one person does not obligate another to change their personality or core values. Empathy is important, but it doesn’t mean someone must compromise their identity to soothe another’s disappointment, as true support comes from compassion without sacrificing one’s own needs or integrity.
Netizens were sympathetic to the OP, emphasizing that she should not feel pressured to mold herself into a relationship she isn’t comfortable with. They also pointed out that her husband was contributing to the problem, however, what do you think about this situation? Do you think it’s fair for a spouse to expect you to force a closer relationship with their parent? We would love to know your thoughts!
