Future Grandma Plans Baby’s First Christmas Without Asking The Parents, Gets A Rude Date With Reality

Yes, grandparents can be especially enthusiastic, and honestly, who can blame them? A new grandchild can mean a whole new relationship to look forward to. The tricky part begins when excitement quietly turns into expectations about how much access, money, and holiday time that grandparent is entitled to.
That tension is at the heart of this story, where a future grandmother appeared to have already mapped out her relationship with an unborn grandchild, from lavish gifts to future Christmas plans. However, she didn’t realize that she wouldn’t be spending that Christmas with the newborn due to a family holiday rotation.
Grandparents have a special talent for making grandchildren feel like the most important people on Earth
pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The pregnant woman noticed that her step mother-in-law was obsessed with the unborn grandbaby, constantly talking about gifts, outings, and future plans
Getyy Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She then avoided sharing baby updates because she felt her step mother-in-law focused on the baby rather than asking about her too, but the mother-in-law kept making plans
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The woman then realized that the step mother-in-law won’t even get Christmas with the baby because of the family’s established holiday rotation
A 2026 AARP study found that 79% of grandparents surveyed considered the experience extremely or very fulfilling, while grandparents collectively provide an estimated $731 billion worth of unpaid care and $172 billion in direct financial support to grandchildren each year. That makes the role much bigger than simply showing up with presents on Christmas morning.
Money is also one reason the stereotype of grandparents “spoiling” their grandchildren has some basis in reality. Gifts and holidays are a major part of that spending, so the instinct to shower a new grandbaby with presents is hardly unusual. The problem is not generosity itself, it is what happens when generosity becomes a substitute for respecting the parents’ preferences.
That distinction matters most when grandparents start imagining themselves as co-parents rather than extended family. Raising Children recommends that grandparents support new parents, offer encouragement, and share experience without being overly intrusive. They also emphasize helping the parents adjust to the new baby rather than treating the newborn as the only person whose needs matter.
Besides, disagreements between parents and grandparents are common, too. Happy Families found that among parents who reported disagreements with grandparents, discipline was the most common issue, followed by food, screen time and manners. Importantly, 42% of parents said they had limited grandparents’ time with their grandchildren when those grandparents refused to change behavior after being asked.
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Interestingly, gift-giving can create a similar problem. Extravagant presents can sometimes undermine parents trying to teach children about money, moderation, or gratitude. Parents should therefore set clear boundaries around excessive gifts, especially when presents become a way for grandparents to compete for a child’s affection or attention.
A $300 pair of toddler shoes might be funny as a hypothetical, but the underlying issue is whether the people raising the child are comfortable with that kind of spending. Then there are the holidays, which have a penchant for making already existing family dynamics amplified.
Family traditions often involve merging multiple households’ expectations, which is why Magnetic Chemistry recommends that couples communicate clearly about which traditions matter to them and make sure everyone understands the plan. A predetermined rotation can actually remove some of the emotional bargaining because nobody has to decide from scratch who “deserves” Christmas every year.
Ultimately, healthy grandparent involvement is less about claiming a particular holiday or buying the most impressive present and more about building a relationship that works for everyone. The best grandparent relationship, then, is the one where everyone understands that excitement for a grandchild does not erase the parents’ place at the center of the child’s life.
What do you think about the situation? Do you think grandparents can be too excited about an unborn grandchild? Where should the line be drawn? Let us know your thoughts!
Netizens thought it was hilarious that the step mother-in-law wasn’t aware that she was going to be disappointed
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