Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Always Look For When Making Friends Or Forming Relationships? (Closed)

by

I need friends.

#1

A strong emotional connection and knowing that will never abandon ne

#2

how they treat others and if they are funny

#3

If they are kind to other ppl ?? Lmao idk

#4

If we click/are able to talk pretty easily, and if we have the same amount of connection to each other. I’ve known some people who are super clingy (I’m only like normal clingy) to the point that they follow me around and like grab me without my permission (huge f*****g nope) because they want my attention. I avoid them. That and just general agreeability and kindness

#5

I guess maturity and kindness. Someone who will build me and make me a better person and lets me do the same for them.

#6

ALWAYS always a l w a y s watch how they treat others first. If they are frequently rude to people who didn’t do anything wrong, it’s a no.

#7

well they have to be breathing, and usually human.

i don’t really have friends..

#8

someone whos not too serious but can be really serious if that makes sense

