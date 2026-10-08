MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled

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Names are one of those things people can get surprisingly protective about. Forget someone’s name once and it is usually an ordinary social mistake, but when you spend years insisting that you know their name better than they do, and the situation starts looking very different.

A name is not exactly a complicated password, but repeatedly getting it wrong can turn a tiny mistake into a surprisingly persistent source of tension. That is what makes this family story more interesting than a simple case of someone having a terrible memory.

Forgetting someone’s name once is a perfectly ordinary social mishap, but repeatedly “forgetting” the same person’s name is a different story

MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled

teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled

The woman met her future in-laws while dating her husband, but her mother-in-law called her by the wrong name and immediately became upset when corrected

MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled

Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled

Helena Lopes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

For years, the mother-in-law continued using the wrong name until she said it in front of the woman’s five-year-old son, who correctly identified his mother

MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled

u/Kind-Sock457

The mother-in-law later questioned the woman’s mother about her name, convinced everyone else had somehow been lying to her for a decade

MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled

cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In the comments, the woman shared some more additional information with netizens about the dynamics with her mother-in-law

MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled
MIL Insists She Knows DIL’s Name Despite Getting It Wrong For 10 Years, Family Is Baffled

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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