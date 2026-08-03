Bi Woman Goes On Outing With Fiancé’s Cousin, Sly MIL Uses FB Photo As Evidence Of Her “Cheating”

Even though bi folks might be interested in more than one gender, they’re often just as loyal to their partners as straight people are. Unfortunately, the societal assumption about such individuals is that they’re promiscuous, and this prejudice can cause problems in real life.
This is what a woman faced after her future mother-in-law accused her of cheating simply because she saw a Facebook photo of her with her fiancé’s cousin. Even though there was no evidence of infidelity, the older woman kept pushing the narrative.
More info: Reddit
It can be difficult to deal with blatant biphobia, especially when it comes from close family members
Image credits: Monstera Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster explained that her fiancé’s mom knew that she was bi, but she always believed that her future daughter-in-law would cheat with a woman
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
When the poster went out for coffee with her fiancé’s cousin and they posted a photo online, his mom used that picture as evidence of her infidelity
Image credits: Monstera Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
When the man replied to his mom with laughter, she doubled down and sent him a photo of the poster with her half-sister, trying to insinuate that this was also an affair partner
Image credits: anonymous
Even though the man found the situation very funny, the poster wasn’t sure if she wanted her mother-in-law at their wedding, as she had done similar toxic things before
The woman explained that even though her fiancé’s mom knew that she was bi, the older woman was extremely against the idea. She felt that her future daughter-in-law would turn out to be a cheater by getting together with a woman, even though the poster and her partner had been dating for 3 years.
A lot of folks have these kinds of misconceptions, and research has found that the common belief about bi people is that they are more likely to cheat. This could be because anyone who prefers more than one gender also tends to have a lot of options when it comes to dating, so folks may be insecure about their ability to choose more freely.
In this case, even though the poster was faithful to her fiancé, her mother-in-law became suspicious when she hung out with his straight female cousin before their wedding. They just went out to shop and get coffee, and ended up taking a photo together, which the other woman posted on Facebook.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with people spending time with their in-laws without their partner present, and professionals explain that this can in fact be quite healthy. Going out with your spouse’s loved ones can foster bonding and make the relationship strong over time.
Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, the poster’s mother-in-law took the Facebook photo to mean something else entirely, and she sent it to her son, claiming that his fiancée had been unfaithful to him. She also said that since he had been “betrayed” in such a terrible way, she would be there to give him support.
The man couldn’t believe his mother’s behavior, and he sent her some cry-laughing emojis in response to her accusatory message. Despite this, she didn’t back down, and she then sent him another photo of his fiancée with a blond woman. What the older woman didn’t know was that the picture was of her future daughter-in-law with her half-sister.
According to relationship experts, when a loved one keeps pushing boundaries like this, it’s important to have a firm and honest conversation with them. They should know that their toxic behavior will not be enabled any longer, and that if they don’t make a change, they will have to face the consequences.
This is exactly what the woman wanted to do by banning her future mother-in-law from their upcoming wedding. She was already wary of the older woman’s behavior because she had pulled such insane stunts previously, and she clearly wasn’t ready to get over her biphobia.
What do you think would be the best way to deal with a manipulative in-law like this? Do share your thoughts and ideas in the comments below.
Folks shared creative ways that the poster could get back at her mother-in-law for her blatant biphobia
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