Mike Rutherford: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mike Rutherford
October 2, 1950
Chertsey, Surrey, UK
76 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Mike Rutherford?
Mike Rutherford is an acclaimed English musician and songwriter who co-founded the legendary rock band Genesis, helping to shape the sound of both progressive rock and mainstream pop over a career spanning several decades.
He later rose to global success after launching his hit side project, Mike + The Mechanics. Their chart-topping singles secured his legacy, and his custom double-neck guitar remains a visual trademark.
Early Life and Education
Born in Chertsey, Rutherford experienced a disciplined upbringing led by his naval captain father. His mother and older sister introduced him to early rock and roll records, prompting him to receive his first acoustic guitar at age eight.
His enrollment at Charterhouse School introduced him to fellow musically minded classmates. He quickly formed the school band Anon with Anthony Phillips, laying the direct creative groundwork for what would soon become Genesis.
Notable Relationships
Rutherford has enjoyed a remarkably stable personal life centered around his long marriage to Angie Rutherford. The couple wed in November 1976, establishing a strong family foundation that endured through decades of demanding rock tours.
Together they raised three children, Kate, Tom, and Harry, with whom they share a passion for equestrian sports. The active family regularly plays competitive polo and raises fine horses on their beautiful, historic estate in Surrey.
Career Highlights
Rutherford achieved monumental success with the Genesis studio album Invisible Touch. The release topped charts worldwide, generating five top-ten singles in the United States and securing their status as stadium-filling icons.
He launched Mike + The Mechanics to explore more mainstream pop sounds. The side group scored massive hits with “Silent Running” and “The Living Years”, winning an Ivor Novello Award for the latter track.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted him in 2010. This prestigious honor cemented his legacy as one of the most versatile and influential rock musicians of his era.
Signature Quote
“You have got to push through and get back to a place where you remember that you just love songs.”
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