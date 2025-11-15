Hey Pandas, What Anime Character Would You Like To Meet? (Closed)

by

Tell me! I am bored.

#1

Any of the Beyblade Burst Evolution and/or Beyblade Burst Turbo characters. They’re all so epic!

#2

Kaido or tatsumi

#3

Pikachu

#4

Anyone from Haikyuu and My Hero Academia.

#5

Killua definitely! Or if I couldn’t then Bisky! Both from Hunter x Hunter!

#6

Goku from Dragon Ball, Alucard, or Trevor Belmont From Castlevania, or Kiba from Wolf’s Rain.

#7

I have a whole list. 1. mina ashido, 2. kirishima, 3. fatgum, 4. eri, 5. denki kaminari, 6. hawks.

#8

the entirety of class 1-a. yes. even mineta. When I’d meet him I would immediately kick him so hard he’ll crash into the moon.

#9

Kokichi Oma or Nagito Komaeda or maybe Kaito all from danganronpa.

#10

Kokichi Ouma (he’s in the games tho not the anime )

#11

Edward Elric from FullMetal Alchemist

#12

kiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooookkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo-saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn 💍✨

#13

Umm… Jafar from magi, Yami from yugioh, Yugi from yugioh, Kageyama, Sasuke Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha, Yuya, Yuto and Sora from Yugioh arc v.

#14

I would like to meet Naruto, Choji, Shikamaru, or Rock Lee

#15

Mina from MHA

#16

None. I have never seen any anime EVER not a movie not a show not even a book. My friends say things like “One Piece” Wich I have NEVER heard of is there childhood. Am I the only person in the world who knows NOTHING about anime??

#17

aggretsuko

