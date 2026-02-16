Video Of Michael Jordan Touching Young Fan At Daytona 500 Sparks Heated Debate

A few seconds of footage featuring Michael Jordan’s interaction with a child sparked a heated debate online.

The NBA legend couldn’t hide his excitement after 23XI Racing, the racing team he co-owns with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, secured its first Daytona 500 win.

But amid the celebration, netizens locked in on Jordan’s actions with a child, with one saying, “Michael Jeffrey Epstein Jordan is disgusting.”

Michael Jordan had plenty to celebrate after his team’s racer, Tyler Reddick, won “The Great American Race” on Sunday with a last-lap pass at Daytona International Speedway.

One video from the celebration captured Jordan with Reddick’s 6-year-old son, Beau Reddick.

Many claimed the six-time NBA champion’s behavior with the child was inappropriate.

“This is disgraceful, and where are the parents?” one asked, while another wrote, “This is another level of weirdness. Why is the GOAT Jordan touching that kids a**…”

“It’s just weird. I mean, why the a** grabbing (a couple of times) and then the leg scratching…why not a pat on the back or a hand on the shoulder…” said another.

“Can someone explain to me what Michael Jordan is doing here?” another asked. “He would never be able to do that to my child.”

“*Searches the Epstein files for Michael Jordan*,” read one comment online 

“Whether the video is real or not, is that really the most appropriate way to interact with a child in public, especially with cameras everywhere and so many people watching?” one said.

Others defended the basketball icon and pointed out that the child is the son of his team’s victorious driver.

Another wrote, “The kid’s dad is MJ’s driver and MJ spend lots of time with the family. Stop spreading BS if you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“So let me get this straight… if he ignores people, it’s an issue. If he stands there, it’s an issue. If he plays with kids in public, it’s still an issue? The double standards are crazy. The hate for these black athletes is getting ridiculous,” said another.

The NBA legend couldn’t hide his excitement after his team, 23XI Racing, secured its first Daytona 500 win

Jordan, who will celebrate his 63rd birthday on February 17, was visibly ecstatic after Sunday’s race.

He was seen hugging and cheering Tyler Reddick, both of them lifted the Harley J. Earl trophy together as confetti rained on them.

“It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know,” Jordan told Fox Sports following the victory, referring to the Daytona 500 ring he is expected to get on his birthday.

The team co-owner, Denny Hamlin (who also finished 31st in Sunday’s race to become the third driver in history to win four Daytona 500s), said Jordan “loves his race team.”

Hamlin spoke about the message he gave his team before NASCAR’s season opener that ultimately led to their maiden Daytona 500 win.

Jordan “loves his race team” said 23XI Racing’s co-owner Denny Hamlin

“I was like, ‘You know, you guys understand the responsibilities you have, that you have the power to bring joy to Michael Jordan. You have that power, and nobody else can do it,” Hamlin said.

“There’s nothing else that can bring him the joy that seeing what his team can do, and they took it to heart,” he added.

Jordan is known to be a NASCAR fan and grew up taking family vacations to the races. He said Hamlin convinced him to form a race team with him in 2021, even though Hamlin drives for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Their team’s name, 23XI Racing, was a nod to the former Chicago Bulls star’s number from his basketball career, as well as Hamlin’s car number.

Tyler Reddick said he never imagined he would drive for Michael Jordan

Tyler Reddick expressed joy at being able to drive for a team owned by a sports legend like Michael Jordan.

“It’s stuff you dream of as a kid,” he shared. “Now, I definitely didn’t look into the future and know that I would drive for Michael Jordan. But to be able to have someone like Michael Jordan believe in me enough, someone like Denny Hamlin.”

“I’m just trying to do my best to live on the promises that I made to them and vice versa,” Reddick added.

Jordan admitted he was “ecstatic” with the outcome, calling it “so gratifying.”

“I can’t even believe it … You never know how these races are going to end. You just try to survive. We hung in there all day,” he said.

“Great strategy by the team, and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. Look, I’m ecstatic.”

“This is wholly inappropriate. There’s no reason for any adult to be touching a child’s backside like this. Disturbing,” one commented on the video

