Michael Jackson’s Eery Thoughts On Kids Revealed In Secret Tapes Amid Earlier Epstein Files Mentions

Unheard audio recordings of Michael Jackson resurfaced this week, reopening one of the most disturbing and polarizing chapters of pop culture history.
The tapes were reportedly obtained for a new UK docuseries, The Trial, capturing Jackson speaking candidly and alarmingly about his emotional dependence on children, his fixation on being around them, and the intense bonds he claimed were often formed.
“The unheard audio tapes of Michael Jackson offer a rare and privileged window into Michael’s psyche and his soul.”
“They deliver a new understanding of who Michael Jackson really was, what he thought, and the seismic moments that shaped his life. The tapes are emotionally raw and very real. At points, you can hear Michael is close to tears,” noted executive producer Tom Anstiss.
An unheard audio recording showed Michael Jackson’s “intimate” thoughts on children
Image credits: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
The recordings were secured by Wonderhood Studios for Channel 4’s four-part docuseries, which airs next week in the UK.
In the tapes, the pop star can be heard speaking in deeply personal terms about children and the emotional void he claimed would exist without them.
“If you told me right now… Michael, you could never see another child… I would k*ll myself,” Jackson said in one recording.
Image credits: Rita Barros/Getty Images
In another moment, he appeared to acknowledge that his closeness to children frequently crossed emotional boundaries.
“Kids end up falling in love with my personality,” he said, adding, “Sometimes it gets me into trouble.”
Jackson’s bombshell audio revelations were quickly defended by his fans
Image credits: lucasdimos
An insider who listened to the tapes described them as “extremely unusual and eerie,” explaining that hearing Jackson discuss children this way, “especially those who are not his own”, raised troubling questions in light of the accusations he had faced.
“To hear his voice discuss children in this manner, given he had been accused of molestation, raises many questions about his mental health, mindset, and sadly, intentions.”
“These are very uneasy phrases and language to hear from a single man in his 40s.”
Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Image credits: Nilly905
As soon as the insights from the recordings spread online, Jackson’s supporters quickly defended his legacy.
“He is innocent,” one commenter wrote. Another insisted, “This article is a cunning plan used to stop people from watching the new Michael movie.”
Others criticized the media for revisiting the accusations after his passing.
“Why mention this after MJ is gone and cannot defend himself?” one fan asked, while another added, “Oh no, MJ slander will be tolerated here!”
The bombshell docuseries focuses on the events leading up to Jackson’s 2005 criminal case.
The resurfaced audio tapes reframed Jackson’s relationship with the then-13-year-old boy at Neverland Ranch
Image credits: MICHAELBiopic
Image credits: DOJ
The recordings and newly uncovered footage also revisited Jackson’s relationship with Gavin Arvizo, a cancer survivor who later accused the singer of s*xual abuse.
Unseen material reportedly highlighted Jackson spending time alone with Arvizo on the grounds of Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California, including private picnics without other adults present.
“Michael described how he told Gavin he looked like an angel to him. The way that these could have been interpreted is fascinating,” stated an insider.
Image credits: GroyperGreg
Jackson’s closeness to Arvizo became the basis of the 2005 criminal trial held in Santa Maria, California.
Prosecutors accused Jackson of molesting the boy, supplying him with alcohol, and conspiring to falsely imprison Arvizo and his family at Neverland.
The charges also stemmed in part from Jackson’s own statements in the 2003 documentary Living With Michael Jackson, where he admitted to sharing his bed with children.
Image credits: DOJ
“The most loving thing to do is to share your bed with someone,” Jackson said during the interview, a remark that ignited public outrage and triggered the investigation that followed.
After a four-month trial, Jackson was acquitted of all 14 charges on June 13, 2005.
Despite the verdict, the case irreparably damaged his public image, and he never again lived at Neverland Ranch.
Interestingly, Arvizo’s trial wasn’t an isolated case, as Jackson was allegedly accused of child molestation several times
Image credits: LawOfAt27180945
The 2005 trial was not the first time Jackson faced such accusations. In 1993, 13-year-old Jordan Chandler accused the singer of s*xual abuse.
The case was settled out of court for a reported $20-30 million, with Jackson maintaining his innocence and no criminal charges filed.
Image credits: DOJ
During the 2005 proceedings, jurors heard testimony about the Chandler case to assess whether there was a pattern of behavior.
Other accusers also came forward. Jason Francia, the son of a Neverland Ranch maid, testified that Jackson had abused him between the ages of seven and ten.
He alleged that “every time I was being tickled, there was some sort of exchange of money.”
Image credits: KGYEG
Francia later noted he initially denied the abuse because he was embarrassed and afraid of backlash at school.
Despite the testimony, the jury found Jackson not guilty on all counts.
However, years later, former defense witnesses Wade Robson and James Safechuck reversed their positions, alleging posthumously that Jackson had abused them as children.
Their claims gained widespread attention in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.
Beyond child molestations, Jackson was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in the DOJ’s document release
Image credits: jakonian
In December 2025, the DOJ released a massive photo dump from the Epstein files, which included a never-before-seen photograph of Jackson posing with Jeffrey Epstein.
The undated image marked the first time the two men were visually linked.
Another photo released by House Democrats circulated, showing Jackson alongside Bill Clinton and Diana Ross.
Image credits: meidastouch
While the image was later clarified as a publicly available fundraiser photo featuring Ross’ own children, its inclusion in Epstein-related files fueled online speculation.
Jackson was never charged in connection with Epstein, who passed away by su*cide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting federal s*x-trafficking charges.
Jackson was never convicted of child abuse crimes and remained a towering musical figure until his passing in 2009 due to cardiac arrest.
