Metro Boomin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Metro Boomin
September 16, 1993
St. Louis, Missouri, US
33 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Metro Boomin?
Leland Tyler Wayne is an American record producer, widely recognized for his dark and cinematic production style that has redefined contemporary hip-hop and trap music. His innovative soundscapes have earned him a reputation as one of the genre’s most influential figures.
He first rose to prominence through his collaborations with Atlanta-based artists, and his work on the 2016 Migos single “Bad and Boujee” marked a significant breakout. The track quickly became a number-one hit, solidifying his status as a sought-after hitmaker.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Leland Tyler Wayne developed an early interest in music, beginning with the bass guitar in middle school. His mother provided a laptop at age 13, on which he taught himself to make beats using FL Studio.
He attended Parkway North High School, often traveling to Atlanta to collaborate with artists. After graduating, he enrolled at Morehouse College for a semester to study business management before dedicating himself fully to music production.
Notable Relationships
Metro Boomin, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, maintains a private personal life, and is not publicly linked to a current partner. He has no children.
His relationship status is currently single, with no confirmed public romantic connections reported in recent years.
Career Highlights
Metro Boomin’s production prowess has yielded numerous chart-topping records, solidifying his influence in hip-hop. His 2022 album, Heroes & Villains, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and featured hit singles like “Creepin'”.
He has collected multiple Producer of the Year awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards, acknowledging his consistent delivery of impactful beats for artists such as Future, 21 Savage, and Migos.
Signature Quote
“I try to take elements from all kinds of music. Even if I’m listening to anything off the wall, like Britney Spears, there might be a certain way someone did something that I can feel in some hip-hop flavor.”
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