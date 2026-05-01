Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Start Time, Live Stream & Where To Watch

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The countdown to the Met Gala 2026 is officially on, as fashion’s biggest night returns to the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4

Held annually on the first Monday of May, this year’s star-studded event will spotlight the theme “Costume Art,” inspired by the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition. With A-list celebrities set to deliver bold, headline-making looks, fans are eagerly waiting to see who dominates the red carpet and who misses the mark. 

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the Met Gala 2026 live.

What time does the Met Gala 2026 red carpet start?

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Start Time, Live Stream &#038; Where To Watch

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While the gala unfolds behind closed doors, fans can still watch celebrities arrive on the red carpet in line with this year’s dress code, “Fashion is Art.”

The Met Gala 2026 red carpet will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT on Monday, May 4.

Where to stream the Met Gala red carpet live?

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Start Time, Live Stream &#038; Where To Watch

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alongside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the annual fundraiser is organized by the fashion and glamor magazine Vogue.

The publication will livestream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet on its official website and sister sites, such as Teen Vogue. The livestream will also be available on its social media channels, including YouTube and TikTok.

Who is hosting the 2026 red carpet? 

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Start Time, Live Stream &#038; Where To Watch

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Like the Oscars and other esteemed red carpets, the Met Gala also has its own dedicated hosts who guide the proceedings during the livestream. 

This year, Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will host the red carpet. 

Graham previously served as a host in 2023 and 2024. Anthony’s return marks her fifth consecutive year as a host, while Delevingne makes her debut after previously attending as a guest.

Emma Chamberlain will serve as red carpet correspondent for the sixth consecutive year. Micah Bickham returns as event director, while Andrew Bolton continues as curator.

Which celebs are expected to attend the Met Gala 2026?

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Start Time, Live Stream &#038; Where To Watch

Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

While the guest list remains under wraps, some A-listers have already confirmed their presence.

This year’s gala marks Beyoncé’s return to the Met after an eight-year hiatus. She serves as a co-chair for the fundraiser alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. 

The Host Committee is also filled with stars such as designer Anthony Vaccarello, actress Zoë Kravitz, and singer Sabrina Carpenter. Other names confirmed so far include: 

Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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