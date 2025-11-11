What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

There’s a hilarious Instagram account called brosbeingbasic that tries to show us what it would look like if men started making the same types of Instagram photos that many women like to create. You know, the ones where basic girls suggestively flaunt their half-naked bodies, show-off their pumpkin spice lattes and hashtag it all with something like ‘blessed.’ Yep, we’re talking about these silly Instagram trends, to which all of the girls give in at least once.

To be fair, there’s nothing wrong with being basic – it’s comfortable to blend in with a crowd, but as with everything in this life, if overdone, basic can seem rather hilarious. This funny Instagram account accentuates exactly that, without actually mocking girls.

Inspired by this account, other men, also known as the basic bros, across Instagram also started parodying some of the posts they see women make most often. These were collected together by wittyandpretty.com, but you’re welcome to continue the trend by adding your own funny photos and voting for your favorites!

More info: Instagram (h/t: wittyandpretty)

#1 The Girly Group Squat Shot

Image source: nickvia

#2 The Photoshopped Gym Selfie Shot

Image source: tribblereese

#3 The Cosy Evening Shot

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#4 Baby Belly Mirror Selfie

Image source: darren-bro

#5 The “They Captured Me Unexpectedly” Shot

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#6 Outfit Of The Day Mirror Selfie Shot

Image source: nickvia

#7 The Cozy Coffee Shot #Blanket Scarf

Image source: travismmay

#8 The Bathroom Mirror Selfie

Image source: eddie_van_halen

#9 Office Phun!

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#10 The Cupcake Lover

Image source: tappdaddy

#11 The Morning Meditation With Coffee Shot

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#12 Presenting Outfits Of The Week

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#13 The Sneaky Dog Selfie

Image source: neallovesyou

#14 The Detox Smoothie Selfie

Image source: robertbolen

#15 The “Can’t Handle Me” Quote Shot

Image source: mayorofponce

#16 #blessed Hot Dog Legs

Image source: danielweiner

#17 The Trip Essentials Mirror Selfie

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#18 The Beach Office Brag

Image source: stevenqpunishment

#19 The Feeling Blessed On Thanksgiving Day Shot

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#20 The Pumpkin Latte Brag

Image source: brosbeingbasic

#21 The Aerial Coffee In Bed Shot

Image source: MattHess87

#22 The Fashion Blogger Outfit Collage

Image source: bobbycorey

#23 My Vacation

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#24 Cat Cuddling Selfie

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#25 Innocent Mirror Selfie With A Fancy Camera Somewhere In A Old Town

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#26 Bath Time…

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#27 We Are So Sexy

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#28 Road Trip Duckface

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#29 Do These Make Me Look Fat?

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#30 Duckface…nooo, It Is Not Sparrowface Either. Let Me Introduce You ‘astonishedmug”.

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#31 @michaelguapo

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#32 @michaelguapo

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

#33 @michaelguapo

What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

