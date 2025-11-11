What If Guys Acted Like Girls On Instagram?

There’s a hilarious Instagram account called brosbeingbasic that tries to show us what it would look like if men started making the same types of Instagram photos that many women like to create. You know, the ones where basic girls suggestively flaunt their half-naked bodies, show-off their pumpkin spice lattes and hashtag it all with something like ‘blessed.’ Yep, we’re talking about these silly Instagram trends, to which all of the girls give in at least once.
To be fair, there’s nothing wrong with being basic – it’s comfortable to blend in with a crowd, but as with everything in this life, if overdone, basic can seem rather hilarious. This funny Instagram account accentuates exactly that, without actually mocking girls.
Inspired by this account, other men, also known as the basic bros, across Instagram also started parodying some of the posts they see women make most often. These were collected together by wittyandpretty.com, but you’re welcome to continue the trend by adding your own funny photos and voting for your favorites!
More info: Instagram (h/t: wittyandpretty)
#1 The Girly Group Squat Shot
Image source: nickvia
#2 The Photoshopped Gym Selfie Shot
Image source: tribblereese
#3 The Cosy Evening Shot
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#4 Baby Belly Mirror Selfie
Image source: darren-bro
#5 The “They Captured Me Unexpectedly” Shot
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#6 Outfit Of The Day Mirror Selfie Shot
Image source: nickvia
#7 The Cozy Coffee Shot #Blanket Scarf
Image source: travismmay
#8 The Bathroom Mirror Selfie
Image source: eddie_van_halen
#9 Office Phun!
#10 The Cupcake Lover
Image source: tappdaddy
#11 The Morning Meditation With Coffee Shot
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#12 Presenting Outfits Of The Week
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#13 The Sneaky Dog Selfie
Image source: neallovesyou
#14 The Detox Smoothie Selfie
Image source: robertbolen
#15 The “Can’t Handle Me” Quote Shot
Image source: mayorofponce
#16 #blessed Hot Dog Legs
Image source: danielweiner
#17 The Trip Essentials Mirror Selfie
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#18 The Beach Office Brag
Image source: stevenqpunishment
#19 The Feeling Blessed On Thanksgiving Day Shot
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#20 The Pumpkin Latte Brag
Image source: brosbeingbasic
#21 The Aerial Coffee In Bed Shot
Image source: MattHess87
#22 The Fashion Blogger Outfit Collage
Image source: bobbycorey
#23 My Vacation
#24 Cat Cuddling Selfie
#25 Innocent Mirror Selfie With A Fancy Camera Somewhere In A Old Town
#26 Bath Time…
#27 We Are So Sexy
#28 Road Trip Duckface
#29 Do These Make Me Look Fat?
#30 Duckface…nooo, It Is Not Sparrowface Either. Let Me Introduce You ‘astonishedmug”.
#31 @michaelguapo
#32 @michaelguapo
#33 @michaelguapo
