Entitled Customer Leaves A One-Star Yelp Review Over Omelet, Gets Exposed By The Chef That Cooked It

If you think Yelp reviews are the most accurate way to judge a restaurant you might want want to think again. From disgruntled employees to spiteful customers – sometimes there is more to a review than meets the eye. One such customer with too much time on their hands decided to take to Yelp to write about their terrible dining experience at a high-end restaurant even urging others not to go.
Well, sometimes people get so carried away with the anonymity of the internet that they forget that other people do pay attention – especially those that you are bad- mouthing. Watch how one review caught the attention of the chef – and how she responded served up a piping hot plate of the truth. (Facebook cover image: bryan…)
Image credits: bryan… (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Imgur (PosterPresto)
Someone wrote a scathing one-star review on Yelp: “Serves a goat cheese omelette (on the menu) with mozzarella cheese !!! That’s right and they tried to pass it off as got cheese!
The excuse … sometimes he gets confused !!! Are you kidding me? With those prices you don’t have that luxury !!! Pick another place to go. You’ll never know what will be put in your food !! “
Some time later, the chef responded: “So we do not often respond to negative reviews unless it is to apologize for a miscue in service or cuisine. So, as the chef, and one not hiding behind internet anonymity I will apologize for your receiving the incorrect cheese in your omelette. As the chef I also feel a responsibility to let you know that the cheese was not mozzarella, it would never be mozzarella unless we had made the mozzarella in house that is a cheese much like a burrata that can be easily made within a restaurant. It belongs to the pasta filata family of cheeses, it is not a cultured cheese, The cheese you had was a gruyere, and in its own right gruyere is a great cheese, a French bistro classic that does not even minutely resemble the texture of a true mozzarella nor does its flavor profile come close to the milky cleanness of a mozz as it is semi hard and cultured possessing a foot that a mozzarella does not possess.
I recall you coming into the restaurant, I recall stating that you were correct that the cheese in the omelet was supposed to be goats cheese and I recall offering to fix the problem I also recall that we comped your omelette even though you consumed the entire thing. I would never try and pass a cheese off as one instead of the other, the days leading up to your lunch we had placed a gruyere omelette on the menu, it was reflexive and honest mistake that could have been easily fixed but you chose not to allow us to do so. Instead, you wait several weeks to write a review that states information that is incorrect and inflammatory to a restaurant like ours that goes through great lengths to be the best that we can. If we failed in our endeavor with you I can accept that responsibility but I will not have our integrity attacked by a palate that cannot discern between mozzarella and gruyere… unless that was a mistake…. which is a luxury that those writing a serious critique of a serious restaurant do not have.”
People in the comments sided with the chef
Follow Us