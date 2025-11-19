Extreme New Trend In Masculinity Has People Gasping In Disbelief: “Embarrassing Beyond Words”

Nothing says alpha male like voluntarily blinding yourself.
Or at least, that’s the message TikTok’s latest trend is sending. The platform has convinced men that shaving off their eyelashes is the key to looking more masculine, and naturally, they’re going all in—trimmers in hand, logic nowhere to be found. Something tells us they’ll be rethinking this choice soon.
See the chaos unfold below.
In a truly baffling turn of events, men are shaving off their eyelashes because they believe it makes them look manlier
The internet, however, is watching in horror, amusement, and secondhand embarrassment
Eyelashes play an essential role in protecting the eyes
This bizarre trend raises plenty of questions, especially when it comes to how removing eyelashes is even supposed to make men look more masculine in the first place. But aside from the confusion, there’s a more serious concern—the potential harm it can cause.
For starters, using sharp tools like trimmers or scissors so close to the eyes poses a clear risk of injury. On top of that, eyelashes aren’t just there for looks; they serve an important biological function.
According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), eyelashes act as natural dust catchers, preventing debris from entering the eye and reducing the risk of infections or irritation. In a way, they work like human whiskers, sensing objects approaching the eye—like insects—and triggering a protective blink.
Dr. Ivan Schwab, a professor of ophthalmology at the University of California, Davis, explained to the AAO that eyelashes are “unique among body hair.” Unlike other hair, healthy lashes never go gray, have a long lifespan despite being among the shortest hairs on the body, and the pigment cells in their follicles rarely, if ever, become malignant.
A 2015 study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface found that eyelashes also help maintain eye moisture. Researchers tested artificial eye and eyelash models and found that lashes can reduce tear evaporation by up to 50%, keeping the eyes properly lubricated.
That said, eyelashes can also be a source of certain health issues. Conditions like blepharitis, trichiasis, distichiasis, and styes can develop when they grow improperly, become infected, or accumulate bacteria.
Any cosmetic procedure involving eyelashes should be done with caution, including popular treatments like lash tinting, which can lead to unwanted complications when applied incorrectly or used improperly.
Similarly, products like Latisse or Bimatoprost—originally designed as glaucoma medications but also used to lengthen and thicken eyelashes—can have unintended side effects. In rare cases, they can darken the skin around the eyes or even change the color of the iris permanently.
Almost half of men don’t want others to know how much time they spend on grooming
Ironically, while many men value grooming and consider it important, 43%—or nearly half—prefer to keep the amount of time they spend on it a secret, according to a survey by Prim & Prep.
The survey, which analyzed the grooming habits and attitudes of 600 adult men across the United States, found that 76% make an effort to maintain their looks. Their reasons vary, but the most common is simple: taking pride in how they present themselves. Others cited attracting a new partner, staying desirable in a relationship, or meeting societal and professional expectations.
Despite this, many men not only downplay how much they groom but also don’t always approach it properly. While they recognize its importance, 70% spend less than 20 minutes a day on grooming, and although nearly 90% are concerned about skin issues, only 35.8% use skincare daily.
Barber and educator Emin Khan believes there’s no reason for men to feel embarrassed about grooming. “Men definitely need care—a good haircut and a well-groomed beard always make a man more attractive,” he told Bored Panda. In fact, he argues that those who take pride in their grooming stand out in a positive way, rather than the opposite.
Because many men try to appear nonchalant about their routines, they often don’t take the time to research proper products. Instead, they rely on grocery store products labeled for men, missing out on professional-grade options that could improve their appearance even further.
As for TikTok-fueled trends, Khan believes they shouldn’t be taken too seriously. While some grooming habits are timeless, others—like shaving off eyelashes—are simply ridiculous. “I think it’s not worth doing this; masculinity is not expressed by shortening eyelashes. It’s a silly trend,” he said.
As expected, viewers are roasting them into oblivion
