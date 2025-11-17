Men Share 30 Things They Believe Women Will Never Understand About Being A Man

Depending on one’s life experience, it can be easy to overlook all the little and not-so-little things one goes through on a daily basis. This can range from the logistics of standing versus sitting when going to the bathroom, all the way to how societal pressures manifest and how different people deal with it.
A netizen asked men to share struggles and difficulties that they believe women could simply never understand. From comical to deeply personal, men across the internet shared their thoughts and emotions. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
#1
I was the victim of domestic violence, and was laughed out of the police station when I attempted to report it.
Image source: swaytan66, Mental Health America (MHA)
#2
If you don’t open up about your feelings you’re a toxic man. If you do, you’re either being rude or being a pu**y. We’re only supposed to have the CORRECT feelings, at the correct time, at everyone else’s convenience.
Image source: Kiv____, Ron Lach
#3
Talking/interacting with a child and instantly getting seen as a [predator]. Once headed out with my 3 year old niece to a playground . . . half an hour later the police were involved. Needed my sister to clear things up.
Image source: GMSryBut, Pauline Loroy
#4
Older single guy here. We’re on our own. Nobody wants to touch us. No platonic affection. Nobody wants to help us. We need to figure it out for ourselves. Nobody will be there for you. You have to accept that. Crippling loneliness is a given. I know I will die alone. I just want to know, why the hell is it taking so long?
Image source: everylittlepiece, Kindel Media
#5
Not being believed when it comes to sexual harassment
I was sexually harassed by a girl in my class a really long time ago and when I told it to the school they didn’t do anything
Both of my parents got involved and they still refused to do anything to the girl who was harassing me
Image source: TeaBags0614, Ali Jouyandeh
#6
The level of depresion men face while basically having no support system and forever being told to just be tough and push on..
Image source: Afraid_Purpose_8512, Luke Jones
#7
my brother got physically abused by his ex and somehow a ton of people still assume he did something to deserve it?… Imagine if the reverse happened! Like a woman talks about how her ex boyfriend punched her because he is an abusive piece of s**t and i would go “yea but what did you do to deserve such a reaction?”. if i did that everyone would agree that i am the a*****e but for some reason multiple people have said this to my brother and no one bats an eye.
Image source: for_sure_not_a_lama, Grace Madeline
#8
Expected to be the protector at all times. I mean I’ll do my best but damn, can we call the cops first.
Image source: PearlJamDudeVoice, Dylan Ferreira
#9
Trying to ask out women with little to no signals to go on. Having to approach and initiate every romantic interaction without coming on too strong and not seem like a creep.
Image source: 2000dragon, Jed Villejo
#10
Being accused of kidnapping my kids while taking them to the playground. That was fun.
Women going out of their way to avoid me when walking on a street (crossing the street). I get it, but wow does it hurt.
Feeling crushing anxiety and not being able to show it to basically anyone. My wife interprets it as me being unstable/unable to be the provider, even my therapist assumed I was just not wanting to face my demons and that I need to get over it. Gotta keep it in.
Being really sick and told it’s manflu.
Having me sense of self worth basically pinned to my ability to earn money
Very specific, but illustrates the point: I once was at a conference and I saw two ladies walking ahead of me. One was carrying a purse by its handle and it was hanging down. The purse was unzipped and stuff was starting to fall out as she was walking. I ran up and interrupted and pointed out the purse was open and stuff was about to fall out. They both looked at me and asked why I would be looking at her purse and called me a creep and walked away.
Image source: Feeling_Nerve_7091, Gerd Altmann
#11
Middle age loneliness, particularly for married guys with kids. If you’re not a middle age bro douche, you probably have no friends. None. Maybe you’re amiable with work colleagues, maybe you have a game night with some neighbors, but they’re barely more than acquaintances. Your last friend was 10, maybe 20 years ago in the before times. Seems like It’s almost a societal expectation at this point.
Image source: spiderscan, RDNE Stock project
#12
I have a terrible issue with crying, even when I’m at my worst and feel a constant urge to cry for weeks straight, I won’t and can’t. Sometimes I think I can’t cry without permission. I am well aware that I don’t need permission, but my body doesn’t care.
Image source: TheEvelynn, Alena Darmel
#13
Being expected to be able to step up in scary situations when you are scared sh**less yourself and don’t want to either.
Image source: Nolan-, Max Harlynking
#14
You can shake it, you can thump it, you can beat it on the wall, but until you zip the zipper, the last drop will never fall.
Image source: AlphaMaelstrom, Help Stay
#15
Just how f*****g lonely it is. You are expected at all times to be a simultaneous combination of guardian, emotional caregiver, leader, and provider, on TOP of being relatively successful and 100% independent.
And you have to ALWAYS be these things, 100% of the time. It’s emotionally exhausting.
I know that readers may see this and list any number of the various advantages our unfair society affords men, and I won’t argue that they aren’t there. But I will state that I feel, and probably many other men would agree with this, that society doesn’t really care about the emotional, mental, or social health of men.
Chris Rock famously said that only women, children, and dogs are loved unconditionally; men are loved under the condition of what they can provide. I agree with that statement. It’s incredibly dehumanizing and dispiriting to constantly be told what society expects from you and wants you to be, as if all you are is a paycheck to support a family or a fearless leader who exudes strength and never falters.
Image source: Just_Plane952, cottonbro studio
#16
Trying to figure out if I should pay:
I should pay on the date to be polite but I also should also have us split because we’re equal but there’s a gender pay gap so I should pay because I’m a man but gender roles are meant to be cast aside? I…I….I AHHH
Image source: Bloody__Cosplay, Khoa Võ
#17
Being looked at as a pervert or weirdo for taking your kids to the park or store or anywhere. Any age too! Newborn all the way to teenager!
Image source: gigglemonkee, Derek Owens
#18
Being shot down simply because you’re a certain height
Image source: Bloody__Cosplay, sebastiaan stam
#19
it’s not okay to be a stereotype who tells a woman to get in the kitchen and make me a sandwich, but it’s acceptable if not downright encouraged for a woman to knock me for not being able to lift something heavy saying “you’re a man, you’re supposed to be able to do this!”
Image source: kbyyru, cottonbro studio
#20
When a woman expresses her feelings and/or problems, everyone can’t get enough. When a man does, he is either ignored or told “man up dude”. And this is something that’ll go on forever.
Image source: DeliciousDoorknob, RDNE Stock project
#21
Trying to talk to others about mental health (both mine and other’s). As a child, my mother struggled with mental health but she was wise enough to get help and through that became determined to break the cycle in our family. She gave me the tools to deal with these struggles myself (and for others).
So now, well into my 50’s I’m an empathic, caring man, father, husband that can listen well (typically offering the advice of…you should get some professional help but I’m here for you).
The problem is, any men in today’s society judge my help as being “soft” or, “nosey ” or being a “wash woman”. Personally, I don’t give AF but it is a sad statement in our society.
Image source: butkusny, Centre for Ageing Better
#22
Women have no idea what it’s like to go your whole life with no one ever thinking to give you flowers.
Image source: gingimcghee, Angel Monsanto III
#23
Trying to find the balance of being emotionally vulnerable and masculine in such a way that maintains attraction. This leaks into communication, sex, outward behavior, and damn near everything in a relationship.
Image source: OatmealStew, Daniella Garcia
#24
The ever lasting circle women put us in where they want us to communicate openly and honestly and then when we do, we have to justify what we said and spend a half hour explaining how what we said wasn’t an attack on them but rather a logical statement. Gets annoying to the point I don’t care to have an opinion anymore.
Image source: anon, RDNE Stock project
#25
My wife and I are very affectionate with our young son. Tons of hugs and kisses. I know that there will be a point where he will no longer want that from me specifically but will be okay with her still showing that kind of love.
Image source: smcamp23, Dominika Roseclay
#26
If we don’t express our emotions in a way that matches expectations, usually through actions and body language, they generally aren’t received or taken seriously, even when communicated clearly. It typically doesn’t matter how we *say* we feel.
Then if we go so far as to have an outburst like yelling or crying, the emotions are finally understood and taken seriously, but they change people’s opinions of us, and usually in a negative way.
There is no “I was just upset” excuse for us. We have to remain in control at all times because we’ll either be considered too scary or too weak, but in doing so, we’re constantly told that we don’t open up enough.
Image source: heyitsvonage, Tima Miroshnichenko
#27
Talking about your mental health. In recent years I’ve become more open about it but a lot of the men around me just won’t open up about it. There are people I know who have ended their life because of mental health issues.
I think it’s a difficult conversation no matter your gender, but a lot of men are told to “suck it up” or told that “men don’t cry” so they have to keep it all inside.
Image source: alexlduffy, cottonbro studio
#28
I had a situation in that I overheard my fiance’s mother once say to her in very different words that men have only two emotions. Rage and horny. Basically sounded to me like she thought all men with emotions were just con-men lying to get sex.
Image source: Foodstuffs08, PIX3L_PRODUCTION
#29
Trying to figure out if she’s into you, or just being nice.
Image source: BibleButterSandwich, Toa Heftiba
#30
The absolute certainty that society doesn’t give a flying f**k about you unless you can offer something. There’s no net for men, you’re on your own.
Image source: Happy_goth_pirate, THABANG MADNSELA
Follow Us