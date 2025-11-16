We’ve Been Creating Calendars “The Kittendales” For 16 Years To Raise Money For A Cat Shelter In Hull, MA (22 Pics)

The Kittendales project was conceived in early 2007 when the board of directors at Hull Seaside Animal Rescue was brainstorming on how to raise money for their cat shelter. Chris Crotty, one of the founding members of the shelter, decided it would be a good idea to put together a calendar of men and cats. The concept was proposed by Susan Davis, a board member, to me, Joanne Berman, a photographer. I volunteered my services and together we launched “Kittendales”! In the spring of 2007, our hunt for a few good men began! The response from the guys was overwhelming. Their willingness to donate their time and desire to be a part of this project for the benefit of the kitties was extraordinary!
We’ve been raising money for 16 years for a no-kill cat shelter in Hull, MA.
HSAR has found “forever homes” for hundreds of cats since 2000! Thank you for your continued support over the years.
More info: kittendales.com | Instagram
Hull Seaside Animal Rescue’s 2023 Kittendales Calendar is now available!
Here are some pictures from previous calendars
#1 Bobby And Maddy
#1 Bobby And Maddy
#2 Jordie And Cocoa
#2 Jordie And Cocoa
#3 Tyrone And Amber
#3 Tyrone And Amber
#4 Christopher And Lilly
#4 Christopher And Lilly
#5 Chad And Milo
#5 Chad And Milo
#6 Joe And Laura
#6 Joe And Laura
#7 Jermaine And Dara
#7 Jermaine And Dara
#8 Cam And Jasmine
#8 Cam And Jasmine
#9 Tim And Gil
#9 Tim And Gil
#10 Alec And Rusty
#10 Alec And Rusty
#11 Garrett And Benjy
#11 Garrett And Benjy
#12 Ryan And Sammy
#12 Ryan And Sammy
#13 Carlo And Mae
#13 Carlo And Mae
#14 Bryan And Rocky
#14 Bryan And Rocky
#15 Matt And Maya
#15 Matt And Maya
#16 Andrew And June
#16 Andrew And June
#17 Steve And Bandit
#17 Steve And Bandit
#18 Jake And Benny
#18 Jake And Benny
#19 Fabiano And Mai
#19 Fabiano And Mai
#20 Tim And Oatmeal
#20 Tim And Oatmeal
#21 Eddie And Billy
#21 Eddie And Billy
#22 Brett And Frances
#22 Brett And Frances
