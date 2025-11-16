We’ve Been Creating Calendars “The Kittendales” For 16 Years To Raise Money For A Cat Shelter In Hull, MA (22 Pics)

by

The Kittendales project was conceived in early 2007 when the board of directors at Hull Seaside Animal Rescue was brainstorming on how to raise money for their cat shelter. Chris Crotty, one of the founding members of the shelter, decided it would be a good idea to put together a calendar of men and cats. The concept was proposed by Susan Davis, a board member, to me, Joanne Berman, a photographer. I volunteered my services and together we launched “Kittendales”! In the spring of 2007, our hunt for a few good men began! The response from the guys was overwhelming. Their willingness to donate their time and desire to be a part of this project for the benefit of the kitties was extraordinary!

We’ve been raising money for 16 years for a no-kill cat shelter in Hull, MA.

HSAR has found “forever homes” for hundreds of cats since 2000! Tha​nk you for your continued support over the years.

More info: kittendales.com | Instagram

Hull Seaside Animal Rescue’s​ 2023 Kittendales Calendar is now available!

Here are some pictures from previous calendars

#1 Bobby And Maddy

Image source: kittendales

#2 Jordie And Cocoa

Image source: kittendales

#3 Tyrone And Amber

Image source: kittendales

#4 Christopher And Lilly

Image source: kittendales

#5 Chad And Milo

Image source: kittendales

#6 Joe And Laura

Image source: kittendales

#7 Jermaine And Dara

Image source: kittendales

#8 Cam And Jasmine

Image source: kittendales

#9 Tim And Gil

Image source: kittendales

#10 Alec And Rusty

Image source: kittendales

#11 Garrett And Benjy

Image source: kittendales

#12 Ryan And Sammy

Image source: kittendales

#13 Carlo And Mae

Image source: kittendales

#14 Bryan And Rocky

Image source: kittendales

#15 Matt And Maya

Image source: kittendales

#16 Andrew And June

Image source: kittendales

#17 Steve And Bandit

Image source: kittendales

#18 Jake And Benny

Image source: kittendales

#19 Fabiano And Mai

Image source: kittendales

#20 Tim And Oatmeal

Image source: kittendales

#21 Eddie And Billy

Image source: kittendales

#22 Brett And Frances

Image source: kittendales

