102 Posts That Capture The Sheer Audacity Some Men Bring Into Women’s Lives

Some men truly seem to believe that the world revolves around them. These “God’s gifts to women” exist in a golden bubble, where household chores, common courtesy, and even common sense don’t apply to them.
There are grown men who are able to hold down a job, drive a pick-up truck through peak-hour traffic, operate heavy machinery and figure out complex tech… Yet they have no idea how to load a dishwasher, sort a pile of laundry, say “please” and “thank you,” or treat people with respect.
From weaponized incompetence, to partners expecting praise for doing the bare minimum, and entitled first dates, women have been sharing how certain men have been making their lives a living hell. Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the most infuriating screenshots, posts and pics that might serve as the perfect motivation for a women-only, remote island nation.
#1 Husband Replaced Last 2 Advil With Kibble
Image source: Ok_Housing_9514
#2 How My Husband “Opens” Spices
Image source: theberg512
#3 I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done
Image source: sleepdeprivationland
It was a man who invented the lightbulb. A man who first set foot on the moon. A man who brought us the telephone. Heck, a German inventor called Jacob Christian Schäffer was the first to design one of the earliest hand-powered washing devices, which would later evolve into a washing machine.
Yet, ask some men to do a load of washing and all you get is blank stares, or white shirts turned pink. Call it laziness, weaponized incompetence, entitlement, or being a few cards short of a deck, these guys are the ones who expect women to do the bulk of the heavy lifting.
#4 How My Husband Wrote The Date That He Opened This Orange Juice
Image source: Sleepless_in_MA
#5 My Husband Asks Me To Wrap My Own Christmas Gifts Every Year
Image source: Scrollingnews
#6 This Dude Slept Thru Our Lunch Date And Blames Me (Because I Don’t Exchange Numbers Until Meeting/Vibe Check). Because Apparently I Should’ve Woken Him Up And Waited
Image source: ladytypeperson
A quick scroll through this listicle provides more than enough proof that weaponized incompetence is alive and kicking. Painting around the coats hanging on a rail, asking your wife to wrap her own Christmas gifts, writing “Today” as the date on a juice bottle, not understanding the concept of thawing meat… Really?
Psychology Today defines weaponized incompetence as “strategically avoiding responsibility—by pretending to be incapable or inept at a task so that someone else helps, takes over, or stops delegating tasks to them.”
In this way, adds the site, the imbalance becomes entrenched over time. And quite frankly, we’re over it.
#7 My Now Ex Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Non Stop. I Sent Him A Message Saying Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response
Image source: Conscious_Day2425
#8 My Boyfriend : *Does The Dishes* The Sink :
Image source: lululock
#9 Thinks He’s Entitled To My Time, My Advice, And My Sympathy
Image source: SpokenDivinity
Some of these posts are so infuriating that they might make you dream of migrating to a women-only, remote island nation. Oh, if only there were such a thing… But wait, there is. Almost.
In the heart of rural Kenya lies a village called Umoja. It’s entirely run by women, and no men are allowed. Umoja was founded in 1990 by Rebecca Lolosoli, after she was thrown out of her community and beaten by a group of men for speaking out against the mutilation of females.
#10 If Equality Starts At Home, Maybe You Could Actually Help Your Wife With The Chores And The Baby Too
Image source: MistakeWonderful9178
#11 I Have Decided To Post All My Old Dating App Screenshots
Image source: antameow
#12 High Value Man
Image source: stopwatchaffair
Umoja means “unity” in Swahili. The village began with 15 women but has been home to up to 50 families at a time since its inception. Only women and their children, of course. They build homes for each other, and have also constructed a school. The women also sell honey and handmade beads to tourists.
“I don’t want to ever leave this supportive community of women. We don’t have much, but in Umoja I have everything I need,” one resident, known only as Mary, told Salam Lab. Mary sought refuge in Umoja after being sold to an 80 year old man in exchange for a herd of cows, at the age of 16.
#13 Found Some Old Screenshots Of A Nice Guy I Went On A Few Dates With A Couple Years Ago. There Is Some Text Missing Between That I Didn’t Find
Image source: univ12
#14 My Husband, The Love Of My Life, Decided To Trim His Hair This Morning Before Leaving For Work
I Am Really Tempted To Just Ignore This And Use Bidet And Bath Faucet And See How Long This Stays Here.
Image source: purpleowlie
#15 My Husband Keeps Opening New Jars Of Jam Before He’s Even Finished The Last One
Image source: badassmamabear
Umoja isn’t the only women-only village in the world. Over in Egypt, lies Al Samaha. It was created in 1998 by the Ministry of Agriculture. The initiative was aimed at giving divorced women and widows a place to live, as well as a source of income.
“In Al Samaha, the government provides women with plots of land and furnished houses. Residents are able to pay off the costs of housing due to the profit made from agriculture, tending cattle and selling handicrafts,” reports Salam Lab.
Today, Al Samaha is also a refuge for women who have survived domestic violence.
#16 My Husband Threw Away All My Plastic And Silicone Cooking Utensils And Replaced Them With 5 Sets Of Wooden Salad Tossers
Image source: Either_Donut_3366
#17 I Didn’t Know They Did Autism Diagnoses Through Hinge Now
Image source: illybobillyy
#18 Chill
Image source: nowhimsynolife
#19 This Is Really Gross
Image source: marie_ghost
#20 Weaponized Incompetence
Image source: Vanity86
#21 Posted The Tinder Screenshot And Got This In My Dms, So Predictable
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#22 A True Gentleman
Image source: Camtagious
#23 My Husband Said This Belongs Here
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#24 Gone For Two Weeks. My Husband Piled His Clothes By The Washer Instead Of Doing His Own Laundry
Image source: Own-Anteater5996
#25 Husband For Sale
Image source: CameronsOpinion
#26 Woke Up To This. My Husband Told Me Last Night “Not To Worry” About The New Shelving Unit. I Wasn’t. I Should Have Been
Image source: FascinatingFall
#27 My Husband Put This Much Milk Back In The Fridge
Image source: sarebot18
#28 Asked My Husband To Hang The Clothes
Apparently there was no more space in the rack and everything else were “small items” (kids tshirts, socks and shorts) needless to say, nothing at the top got dry..
Image source: ahorasimeaborregue
#29 The Way My Husband Opened The Cheese
Image source: A__SPIDER
#30 I Married A Monster. This Is How My Husband Just Cut The Corn Bread
Image source: -Chunder-Donkey-
#31 Asked My Husband To Pick Up A Christmas Tree
Image source: jettybodie
#32 Moving And Caught My Husband Packing Like This
Image source: celticloup
#33 My Husband Ate The Yummy Top Off The Meatloaf I Cooked
Image source: alliebeth88
#34 Morning Infuriation: Husbands “Helps” To Clean Med Cabinet By Combining All The Allergy Pills In One Bottle. Whether They’re The Same Or Not. (Hint…they’re Not)
Image source: nvrseriousseriously
#35 Husband Scrapes His Toast Crumbs Back Into The Butter Container
Image source: Mission_Macaroon
#36 Brand New $72 Moisturizer. Husband Said He Needed Something For His Elbows
Image source: Ucyless
#37 I Learned Today That My Husband Doesn’t Actually Wash The Pots We Boil Pasta In. According To Him They Aren’t Actually Dirty Since It Was Just Boiling Water. I Am Appalled
Image source: yournikkigirl
#38 Husband Only Put Icing On His Piece Of Cake
Image source: cassadilly2012
#39 My Husband Overfilled The Dishwasher So Nothing Got Clean Then Got Mad When I Asked How He Expected The Water To Reach Everything
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#40 My Husband Is Physically Incapable Of Finishing A Bag Of Chips
Why are people like this!!?? Every single bag still has chips in it. The Dorito bag has like 4 chips and crumbs…. Who leaves 4 chips in a bag!??! I think he might be insane ;)
Image source: PoukieBear
#41 This Is Not What I Sent My Husband To The Store For
Sent my husband to the store for paper towels and a few other items. Comes back with pie and only pie. I ain’t too mad about it, because yeah, I’m gonna eat some pie, but it sure would be nice to have some paper towels to wipe my mouth with afterwards.
Image source: macpesce
#42 Where My Husband Dumps His Dirty Clothes vs. Where The Laundry Basket Is
Image source: ChickHarpoon
#43 My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard
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#44 Husband Leaves Trash To Be Washed?
The trash can is right next to the sink…
Image source: DuckysPatriot
#45 My Husband Never Empties The Vacuum After Using It. He Let’s It Build Up Until It’s So Full It Stops Working Properly To Empty It
Despite me telling my husband every single time he uses the vacuum to empty it after every use, he STILL doesn’t empty it until til it stops working properly. It’s a small stick vacuum, so it’s not like it’s a daunting task ….
Image source: [deleted]
#46 This Is How My Husband Put His Leftovers In The Fridge
Image source: RU-SureJan
#47 My Husband Leaves Gunk In Sponges/Scrubbers After Washing Dishes
It used to be this and leaving the sopping wet sponges at the front of the sink which would drip down the cabinets onto the floor. So at least he’s halfway there?
Image source: Beautiful_Arrival124
#48 The Amount Of Ice Cream My Husband Left Me
Image source: No_Comparison704
#49 My Husband Likes To Leave The Yoghurt Container Like This In The Fridge
…and the best part is, last time he had even opened a new one but still didn’t get rid of this one
Image source: Lonely-Key36
#50 My Husband Made The Bed
Image source: Lyfer17
#51 Husband Makes Extra Effort To Be Lazy!
I did a bunch of laundry, and carried it up from the basement. I left both baskets at the bottom of the stairs for us to carry up on our way to bed.
Hubby went to bed. He walked around BOTH baskets without moving either of them. (We’re pretty nocturnal, so he went to bed about an hour ago, and I’m going up now.
Image source: armedwithjello
#52 Husband’s Bedside Table That I Am Making A Point Of Not Doing For Him
It’s been gathering all this c**p for 2 weeks
Image source: bexindisbelief
#53 Throwback To The Scariest Day Of My Life
Image source: Kayla Christine
#54 “Did I Hurt Your Feelings?”
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#55 Wow
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#56 Who Do I Tad To Share These Icon Screenshots?
Image source: by___amelia
#57 Wish I Was Kidding
Image source: kamryn8lee
#58 No Comment Really
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#59 This Quote
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#60 Sorry You Went Through That
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#61 Ugh I Miss Him
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#62 Okay
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#63 Wow
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#64 Unblocked Me Just To Say This Btw
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#65 He Is Blocked Now
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#66 Priceless Reaction
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#67 Drama
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#68 My BF’s Attempt At “Saran Wrap” I’m Guessing
Image source: 261989
#69 The Way My BF Opened A Pack Of Clorox Wipes
Image source: KiwiNervous8740
#70 I Asked My BF To Freeze The Leftover Meat And This Is How He Did It
Image source: _pastelbunny
#71 Asked BF To Put Some Tp In The Bathroom
Image source: [deleted]
#72 The Way My BF Puts The Hangers
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#73 Boyfriend Attempts Bathroom Organization
Image source: Powerful-Can6505
#74 When Your Husband Does The Laundry. Those Used To Be Pacs
Image source: iwillsurvivor
#75 Came To The Kitchen To Find Out That My Boyfriend Hung The Towel Like This 🤨
Image source: [deleted]
#76 How My Boyfriend Folds Socks Versus How They Should Be Folded
Image source: sehwyl
#77 I Hope You Dumped Him
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#78 The Way My Husband Leaves The Sink After Doing The Dishes
Image source: intentionallytrying
#79 I Spent Over 2 Hours On This Casserole And Asked My Husband To Put It Away While I Put The Kids To Bed, This Morning I Found It Still On The Stove
Image source: ShadowInTheSun_
#80 The Way My Husband Put Away The Birthday Cake
Image source: Intrepid_Function910
#81 How My Husband “Closes” The Chip Bags When He’s Done
Image source: BishopGodDamnYou
#82 I Put A Laundry Hamper In The Bathroom And My Husband Still Throws His Clothes On The Floor
Image source: crywankat
#83 The Way My Husband Put Away My Nesting Measuring Cups
Image source: TokenYeti658
#84 Be Careful Out There
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#85 The Container My Boyfriend Picked To Put Away Leftover Pancakes
Image source: yourdadcaIIsmekatya
#86 How My Husband Closes The Breadbag
Image source: missycp1979
#87 Husband Keeps Putting His Shoes On Top Of My Shoes
Image source: johnpaulgeorgeringoo
#88 My Boyfriend Throws His Empty Water Bottles Behind The Bed
Image source: MrsFlyslamz
#89 My Sweet Husband
Whom I love so much drives me insane with the trash bin. I appreciate him taking the garbage, but he never puts the bag in when he does. It isn’t garbage day, so I wasn’t anticipating the empty bin and tossed coffee grounds in before noticing. Yes, I’ve talked to him about it. Yes, we both deal with the garbage. He does so much for the home, he just tends to not finish this particular job. I have resigned myself to living with this one character flaw until I d**.
Image source: [deleted]
#90 How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work
Image source: Late-Style4892
#91 When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away
Image source: SirCornyWeaver
#92 My Adult Boyfriend Thinks This Counts As Clean (No That’s Not Rust)
Image source: ProfessorShameless
#93 How My Husband Stacks Plates And Platters
Image source: levitymargret
#94 When My Husband Loads The Dishwasher
Image source: Expensive-Leopard660
#95 The Way My Husband Unpacked The Book Boxes
Image source: the_real_meghatron
#96 My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry
Image source: TomatilloAbject7419
#97 An Exchange I Had With My Husband Today
Image source: SrirachaCashews
#98 The Way My Mom And Brother Left The Dishes For Me After A Twelve Hour Shift. The Dishwasher Was Empty But They Put All The Dishes In The Sink
Image source: sirlardsalot
#99 The Cool Thing Is That You Can Google Things
Image source: normalishvegan
#100 It Was His Signature Move
Image source: tatertotsconor
#101 The Way My Husband Opened This New Pack Of English Muffins
Bread tag is still intact. I live with a monster.
Image source: ashlonious
#102 This Is How My Boyfriend Leaves The Sink After He Shaves
Image source: nymphymixtwo
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