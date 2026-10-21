62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

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We’ve all encountered that one person who speaks with sheer confidence on topics they know very little about. These encounters are laughable and nonsensical for the most part, but sometimes you run into worse behavior

Take these men, for example, who chose to talk about female anatomy online. Not only are they speaking from pure ignorance, but they did so so insultingly that they had to be shamed for it. 

Now they’re featured on the Bad Women’s Anatomy subreddit, which needs no further introduction. If you want to know what to expect from the page, here are some of the posts we’ve collected.

#1 That’s Not How This Works

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: a_lonely_trash_bag

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

#2 Don’t Let Them Get Away With An Easy Birth

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: goebec

#3 Menstrual Pain Is A Myth!

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: mei-xiao

Most posts on this list show the classic Dunning-Kruger effect. In a nutshell, it’s a cognitive bias in which someone with almost no knowledge about a topic still overestimates their competence. 

David Dunning, the social psychologist after whom it was named (alongside fellow social psychologist Justin Kruger), told Open Mind Mag that everyone has “know-it-all” moments.

#4 First Post Hope This Wasn’t Posted Before

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Past-Reward9510

#5 A Comment I Saw On A TikTok Where A Woman Asked If Her Armpit Hair Bothered Them Because Her Armpits Don’t Look Like Those Of A Prepubescent Girl

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: fatalehomosapiens

#6 “Local Man Compares Leg Hair To Cancer…”

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: kp-bo

“The Dunning-Kruger effect visits all of us sooner or later in our pockets of incompetence,” Dunning said. “They’re invisible to us because to know that you don’t know something, you need to know something. It’s not about general stupidity. It’s about each and every one of us, sooner or later.”

Dunning called this behavior “epistemic trespassing,” when someone intrudes on another person’s area of expertise. He also noted that it was prevalent during the pandemic, when experts talked about matters outside their field of knowledge.

#7 Meirl

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#8 I….. I Don’t Think That’s How That Works

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: [deleted]

#9 Found This Two-Fer On An Askreddit Post About The Stupidest Thing You’ve Ever Heard Someone Say

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: thehoziest

Dunning reiterated that talking out of turn, as the men on this list did, isn’t about stupidity. Everyone can come off as ignorant in certain situations. 

“Our ignorance is an everyday companion that we will all carry for the rest of our lives. And ignorance can be a bit of a trickster, darting around the corner, so we never actually get to see what it looks like,” he said.

#10 No More Bottled Water Ladies, You’ll Thank Me Later

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: sternold

#11 I’m Not Sure That Makes Any Sense At All

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: ktknrly

#12 ….uh No

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: je_suis_un_negre

“Mansplaining” is another annoying habit many men have. It’s become such a phenomenon that researchers have devoted a study to it, particularly its effects on women. 

Caitlin Briggs, one of the study’s researchers, concluded that women “largely had negative outcomes” from being mansplained to. Men, on the other hand, weren’t too affected.

#13 What Do You Mean You Can’t Push Out Your Periods ?

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Yokiie

#14 Oh No

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Amekyras

#15 Your Period Pain Is Because You’re Unhealthy

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: misslonelyhearts2

“They [women volunteers] tended to register that their competence was being questioned more than men did, and to attribute this to a gender bias — so, maybe this person doesn’t think highly of me or doesn’t like me because of my gender,” Briggs explained in a 2023 interview with Michigan State University’s Department of Psychology. 

Briggs noted that mansplaining can affect a woman’s career and life over time. She urged bringing greater awareness to these problems and even incorporating information about mansplaining in the workplace.

#16 Hmm

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

#17 Peach Fuzz On Face? Must Be Trans!

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Ok-Boot2360

#18 Women Cant Be Shirtless Milk Would Leak

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: weebishscumlet

These posts are just some of the multitude of examples showing just how absurd conversations about female anatomy can get, especially when men make assumptions as facts. Humility and the willingness to learn go a long way. 

Ladies, have you ever encountered a man who has done anything similar? Share your experiences in the comments below.

#19 Okay, Who Told Him That?

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Avathedumbass

#20 We Are Vehicles!

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: sshhtripper

#21 How Does This Guy Handle Wiping His Own Behind?

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: versalina

#22 The Mom Either Lied Or Didn’t Know Either

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Illustrious_Project

#23 Just Push It All Out

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Kore624

#24 Honey That’s Not What Virginity Is—

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: MimsyIsGianna

#25 Get Educated. There Are Only Two Holes

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: [deleted]

#26 When You Get Out Of The Shower While On Your Period

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Purple-Leopard

#27 Women Only Think They Can Finish

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: cardboardtube_knight

#28 I Currently Have A Yeast Infection So I Let This Guy Know And Apparently I Got It From Sleeping With “Disgusting” People Lmao

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: [deleted]

#29 Now I’m No Expert, But Im Pretty Sure This Ain’t How You Girls Work

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: osamapyjamas

#30 Hmm

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

#31 Also Bad Mens Anatomy

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: DarthDesmond

#32 Hmm

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

#33 Hmm

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

#34 Seal It Shut…

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: CrazyPigLady9

#35 Funny Interaction I Found Whilst Enjoying Some 𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓲

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Groinificator

#36 Nicole Kidman Is A Man

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Rose275

#37 Yikes

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Dark684

#38 Haha This One Is Funny

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Photoshop-Empire

#39 What The Hell

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: PublicNo3733

#40 Women Who Say That Giving Birth Is Painful Are Scamming Men

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Ragotte

#41 I Was Ready To Get Irritated And Ended Up Having A Genuinely Good Laugh

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: darwinpolice

#42 Noticed This In A Thread On The Front Page

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: thatguyned

#43 Anti-Abortionist Tells Women To “Keep It Out Of Their Uterus”

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: SunnyAslan

#44 Was Sorting By Top Of The Week, And Just Could Not Figure Out The Connection…i’m Sorry, What?!

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Perodis

#45 He’s Not Only Ignorant About Women, Also About Gay People

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: shirodj93

#46 “You Might Be Trying To Bleed To Your End, But It’s Just Your Body Doing What It’s Supposed To Do, Hun.”

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: bluegrassmommy

#47 I Mean I Suppose It Depends On The Type Of Cheese

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: angerona_81

#48 No Chest Bones

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Mark_Levins

#49 Ah Yes. That Old “Freshness Seal” Line Of Nonsense

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: z0mbiegrl

#50 Uhhhhh Wut

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: the-willow-witch

#51 Are They Dumb Or Are They Dumb?

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: thedreamsorcerer

#52 Makeup

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: nxamh

#53 Guess I Should Be Slathering My Whole Body In Foundation Then

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Hellhound0nMyTrail

#54 He Seems Too Sure Of Himself For Me To Believe He’s Trolling

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: PrinceJunhong

#55 Hmm

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

#56 Hmm

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

#57 Why Are Men

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: wavescherry31

#58 A New Service For Beauticians To Offer?

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: Munchkinpea

#59 A Woman’s Single Job Is To Be Aesthetically Pleasing And Being In Pain Is Not, So Stop It. Oh, And It’s 100% Your Own Fault That You’re Having Periods Too, So Stop Whining

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: bbsballs

#60 So My Employer (Only Men In The Leading Positions) Decided To Put One Of These Baskets On Every Toilet Filled With Free Menstrual Protections

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: DrDongSquarePants

#61 What The F, Fashionnova? I Think You Got A Bit Carried Away With Photoshop

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: janezak

#62 Sheesh I Really Really Hope This Is A Joke

62 Wildly Wrong Takes On Female Anatomy That Men Shared With Way Too Much Confidence

Image source: anonymous2278

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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