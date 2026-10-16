69 People Who Completely Missed The Point Of A Joke, And The Explanations Were Priceless (New Pics)

Have you ever made a joke in a group chat that completely went over everyone’s heads? To the point where you actually had to point out, “No, guys, it was a joke. Please don’t take it seriously.” Yeah? Well, you’re not alone.
It’s really awkward, especially when you think your joke is the pinnacle of humor, but your friends just don’t seem to get it. But plenty of people online have shared similar experiences, including moments when someone needed a little help from their internet friends to understand a joke. And honestly, watching someone struggle to get the punchline can be pretty funny. So, here they are!
#1
the_millenial_falcon: My neighbor owns a corvette and fits this description *exactly*. Basically only older retired guys can afford these cars so they are the ones often buying them.
Image source: PizdunEbun228
#2
JollierYT: ‘Burning CDs’ essentially means the process of using a CD burner (laser-equipped drive) to write digital data such as music, videos, or files onto a blank recordable CD-R or CD-RW disc.
Image source: KoteykaNarus
#3
anon: Girls are entitled.
Boys feel pressured.
Same old gender war.
Image source: Aggressive-Neck-6642
Not everyone has the same sense of humor, which means our brains don’t all process jokes the same way. Interestingly, there’s even a psychological explanation for this, and it all comes down to how your brain works, according to specialists.
Humor often happens when your brain notices a gap between expectation and reality and then resolves it. When your brain can’t make sense of that gap in real time, you end up having a “whoosh” moment. And that doesn’t mean you’re not smart — it’s just your brain working against you.
#4
TrioOfTerrors: It means he’s got his [stuff] together and has a real bed frame instead of a mattress on the floor.
Image source: Agitated-Date-8905
#5
Forsaken_Emu8112: Everyone pulling out their money would be a bank run (look up great depression bank runs). The bank doesn’t have that much cash; they keep some on hand for people making withdraws normally, but if even a sizable minority of people all try to pull their money out at once, there’ll be a major crisis.
If banks kept all the people’s cash in vaults, it’d be dead cash actively losing money to inflation. Instead, they keep some on hand for withdraws, and use the rest to make loans, investments, etc so that the money isn’t all losing value.
Image source: Comfortable_Cautious
#6
anon: Lots of Christian nationalists do not follow the actual teachings of Jesus Christ, who yes was definitely not super conservative in the modern sense.
Image source: Glittering-Way6551
#7
Fit-Relative-786: Astronomers work in distances so large that 3cm is basically insignificant.
Image source: Weird-Ball-2342
History has even seen moments when a joke that went over people’s heads became a memorable cultural event. One hilarious example occurred in 1957: the “Spaghetti Tree Hoax.” It happened on April Fools’ Day, when Panorama aired what appeared to be a serious report about Swiss farmers harvesting spaghetti from trees.
Of course, it was all a joke, filmed purely for entertainment. Yet thousands of viewers reportedly contacted the BBC asking how they could grow their own spaghetti trees. Apparently, some people needed the joke explained, and not just by anyone, but by someone on television!
#8
Mephisto1822: It means that the government is funding both sides of a war.
Image source: FlowerPotage
#9
repeatingangel: Ain’t nobody is doing it legally in real life.
Image source: Longjumping_Dust8593
#10
Radthereptile: Peter’s depression here.
This scene is from a movie called All Dogs go to Heaven. In the scene the dog is explaining that it’s time for him to die and go to heaven and he says goodbye to the little girl.
In real life, the actress who plays the girl was murdered by her father in a murder suicide. They had already recorded her lines before but not for the guy voicing the dog. So when he does the scene saying goodbye to her, the actor was also literally saying goodbye to the child who just days before had been tragically killed.
Now if you excuse me, I’m off to watch Littlefoot’s Mother fight the T-Rex on repeat.
Image source: Et_Moon
#11
Substantial-Yam3769: 🎺💀
Image source: WaldToonnnnn
Going further back in history, another massive “whoosh” moment went over people’s heads, and this one dates back to the 18th century. In 1729, Jonathan Swift, an Anglo-Irish writer and clergyman, published his famous satirical essay A Modest Proposal.
In it, he suggested that poor Irish families sell their children as food to wealthy landlords. However, the essay was intended as political satire, using an outrageous proposal to criticize the treatment of Ireland’s poor. Rather than taking it as a serious suggestion, readers were meant to recognize the irony behind it. Big whoosh!
#12
Cute-Beyond-8133: Rail in the US isn’t used for traveling (for the most part)
It’s owned by companies like union pacific. And mostly used for Cargo. (They own the Rail unlike in the EU where the rail tends to be owned by a country)
You can Use Amtrack if you realy want too. They don’t run a lot of routes because almost nobody travels with them. they’re slow and expensive. (And they need stop quite often to give way to cargo trains, since they don’t own the rail).
The EU in comparison is denser and has a beter for the most part state owned Rail system that it’s population wants.
Amtrak can Make a considerablely Bigger Passanger network if Passangers actually wanted that. (Their trains can run over most of the Cargo routes that you can see on this map. Hell they used to do that Look up some old Amtrak maps).
But they don’t. (The US is so Huge that it’s quite often easier and cheaper and faster to just Fly, Also Americans like to Drive). This meme was designed to mock the US because of it’s bad rail system and i am gussing a song
Image source: Expensive-Buffalo692
#13
Zulumus: Andrew Tate is a goddamn loser. Hope that helps
Image source: Careless_Remove1047
#14
Veteran_PA-C: So like, a current refrigerator.
Image source: Melodic_Judge_129
#15
Accomplished-Mix-745: Solar bro, they’re talking about solar
Image source: sanicmeister
#16
Sharp_Proposal8911: Girls with daddy issues are s**** but girls with mommy issues are low key evil. That’s all.
Image source: A_M_R_Egypt
#17
robinswind: It’s about Tom Holland’s Umbrella performance at this Lip Synch battle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Brq-exSvB7Q
It is a popular theory that this is then Zendaya went “Yeah that one, I want that one”
Image source: the_tuesday_ghost
While these failed-joke moments can be hilarious, they’re also somewhat understandable, especially when they happen online. Sarcasm often relies on tone of voice and shared cultural knowledge. For instance, if you’re reading a comment in English and it isn’t your first language, you might miss some of the context, making it easy to misunderstand sarcastic remarks.
Experts also explain that a large part of communication relies on body language. When you can’t hear someone’s tone of voice or see their facial expressions and gestures, and you’re only reading a text message or a tweet, many of the cues that signal a joke or irony disappear.
#18
ACommunistRaptor: I think it’s probably a reference to “dazzle” ship camouflage. It’s a type of camo used on ww1 ships. It was meant to reduce the enemy observer’s ability to discern the class and armaments of a ship and more importantly its direction and orientation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dazzle_camouflage
Image source: Hakkusu
#19
jamietacostolemyline: The poor family on the left got a load of gifts, and they think it’s a Christmas miracle, but it’s not. All those sick gifts were meant for the rich family, because Santa hates poor people, but he got his stops mixed up because the two families have the same last name.
Image source: samveo84
#20
HellbirdVT: Hhello, Peter’s Belgian couzin heeree.
One of Amerika’s best players was given a Red card in a previous game (preventing him from playing) but the US President apparently negotiated with FIFA officials to get the Red card rescinded so he could play in the match against Belgium. Zis made a lot of people accuse the USA of cheating.
America still lost.
BELGIUM RAHHH 🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪🧇🧇🧇
Image source: greataeos
#21
abermea: Lesbians
EDIT: Ok, I’ll elaborate a little bit:
Lesbians often shorten (at least) 2 of their fingernails with the intention of not tearing another woman’s insides out during intercourse.
Image source: nonsensicaltwat
And if we’re being honest, many of these misunderstandings actually come down to age. Now, we’re not calling anyone old, but humor ages fast. The humor that was popular in the 1990s might not be as funny today because humor is constantly evolving, especially as internet slang becomes part of everyday life.
The jokes Gen Alpha finds hilarious might just fly over older generations’ heads. And yes, we’re also talking about 6/7. Anyway, which of these made you laugh the most? And have you ever been in a situation where you were the only one who didn’t get the joke? Well, do share with the class!
#22
anon: My wildest guess is something to do with the material used in the iconography or a common ritual that uses something the bees don’t like the smell off.
edit: spelling error.
Image source: Flowsbow
#23
Standard_Island546: Hello uninformed comic book enthusiast, it is I, the one and only comic book guy.
In the epic climax of the “Guardian Devil” storyline of Daredevil Comics, Daredevil relentlessly insults Mysterio until he is on the verge of [taking his own life].
You may purchase the collected edition of this story from my store for only $59.99. Comic book guy out.
Image source: No-Information2751
#24
Petering: The dude on the bottom is Chris Redfield from Resident Evil. Chris wants Leon (top right) to marry his sister Claire Redfield and have children to “continue the Redfield bloodline”.
Image source: EuphoricBarracuda684
#25
Mephisto1822: Just to clarity, she later explained that she didn’t see anything weird. She got into an argument with another passenger and the comment about them not being real was a figure of speech, like they weren’t being honest or were just being a [jerk] for no reason, basically not being authentic something along those lines. It wasn’t aliens
Image source: Plenty-Value3381
#26
bavmotors1: An OU professor or teachers aide or something was fired for failing a fundamentalist Christians essay the essay was substandard work but the fundamentalist Christian of course claimed it was because she is a fundamentalist Christian and that’s why she was failed so the university basically cow towed to the lowest Educated group of people in America and lost a lot of reputation for people who care about education
edit: apparently its kowtow not to not cow tow – thanks ya’ll
Image source: Jordaxplayz
#27
Trick-Writing-9952: It’s common knowledge on construction site that electricians are [wimps]
Image source: _Kyledemort_
#28
Mediocre_Run5433: Because children get more mature in unsafe environments. They develop coping mechanisms and they start to show signs of understanding complex adult feeling (we call that maturity) in order to protect themselves.
Image source: RedFox_GG
#29
NebulaNomadX1: The answer is Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, who is known for wearing a similar red dress. Another answer could be Ada Wong from the Resident Evil series. V says she looks good in one as well :)
SD-N out!
Image source: Pale_Extension
#30
WetboiWhiskey: Because green is science
Image source: Light_Yagami72
#31
sir-dark-hat: ‘Murica gun laws.
Image source: HimelTy
#32
Historical_Volume806: Ruffalo is wearing a ‘Be Good’ pin in support of Renee Good who was recently murdered by an ICE official.
Image source: Vladarg
#33
KNicokeC: This is Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, a political podcaster who was murdered a while back. The post is sarcastic because she is never (publicly) showing any real grief
Image source: Grognak42
#34
Pinolillo006: Latin America vaccine shot mark for new born babies, she was born in Argentina, I think they mean latinas ruin your life.
Image source: DogGirl0911
#35
Odd_Common_452: Broke republicans get mad when someone gets what they voted for. They’ll do anything to protect their [predator] billionaire masters
Image source: jenzadveste
#36
sulfrie: Basically Mr Hawking threw a party for time travellers, which is basically inviting everyone in the future to travel back to that party and hence concluded nobody came, hence time travel is impossible. What the meme is saying is, nobody came to Stephen Hawking’s party because he was on Epstein Island doing things that should not be named.
Image source: monkeygabbing
#37
levaleni-mogudu: Alan Turing was homosexual and he invented a machine that cracked enigma a German encryption system. They successfully used it to intercept U-boats but after ww2 he was persecuted for being homosexual because it was illegal in UK back then.
Image source: Kurpikakurta
#38
Not_a_werecat: The attendant said “masks with straps”- aka breathing devices in case of emergency.
The person pictured interpreted it as “mascs with straps”- aka trans men(or masculine lesbians or bisexuals – y’all can stop now) with strap-on sex toys.
Image source: deuce-tatum
#39
SmellDesperate3308: That’s a space racist with his alien girlfriend. The joke is saying racist people marry different races
Image source: FEV_For_Breakfast
#40
Js987: Brian here… A lady working from home during her pregnancy had a backup that saved Toy Story following a data loss incident. https://medium.com/@maria.wallisch/how-a-mom-on-maternity-leave-saved-toy-story-2-4be87ae188e1
Disney laid her off in 2023. https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/disney-layoffs-include-woman-who-saved-toy-story-2/BBUS7ZPXZZGEFKEVMRX7ZJUILA/
Image source: Snoo41503
#41
Waste_Customer4418: People used to think that Dodo birds are very stupid with no sense of danger, but now and in reality, they were friendly creatures and just were curious
Image source: –KNIGHT–007
#42
Present_Confusion311: PICTs paint themselves and hide in swamps Rome did not enjoy conquering England much That’s all I know
Image source: idkijustneed
#43
Setjah_: They pressed their fingernails in a cross pattern on the swelling where the insect bit them.. you can’t just have an original thought..
Image source: immanuellalala
#44
RayneStormbrew: those ridges are there to make it easier to find where the keys are without looking.
there’s no joke here
Image source: zinniamae_
#45
Capable-Coast-4852: Isn’t this Point Nemo? The point where you are furthest from land I might be wrong tho
Image source: Cater_pi69
#46
novis-eldritch-maxim: Millennials do not make large purchases on phones, there is some logic to it as those things have terrible security whilst laptops and towers have better security options.
but it is mostly force of habit
Image source: Desperate_Can_5740
#47
BorntoDive91: Unit 731 of the Imperial Japanese Army dehydrated people.
Image source: ComfortableAway3898
#48
Proletariat-Prince: So you can tell exactly how tall they are?
Because it’s an altogether unaesthetic, unflattering, unnatural, mechanistic, industrial, backdrop that does nothing to flatter the subjects?
Because they are related to power?
Image source: edugabao
#49
DarkShadowZangoose: it looks to be implying that the series is consistently bland
Image source: NickVoievodul
#50
AggravatingLaw9492: The husband becomes another kid she needs to take care of.
Image source: 8shrooms
#51
sheepdot: He’s an IT guy. He prevented the rest of the company from getting the email so he could be the only one to show up.
Image source: KilnMeSoftlyPls
#52
Lumpy_Pie_8115: That is discharge, which is secreted when it is cleaning itself. Often, women try to tell if their period has come by how wet their underwear feels (at least that’s what I do, especially when my period doesn’t come during its expected time), so women will often go to the toilet, checking their underwear to see if it is indeed their period, only for it to be discharge.
Image source: fancygorgonzola
#53
Horror_Oven: Cleveland here. The joke is only the white guy showed up on time.
Image source: CHRISTIANBUNDALEVSKI
#54
ThatFatGuyMJL: Japan had a terrible medical unit in WW2 called unit 731.
They made the nazis look tame.
They froze prisoners of war into human popsicles and treated them from frostbite.
It was pure evil and has saved many lives.
Image source: reddugitive
#55
gatin_malukin: Ligma is just an invented word that most of the times makes the other person ask ‘whats Ligma?’ And the other person says ‘ligma balls’ (lick my balls)
Image source: Cmoibenlepro123
#56
Longjumping-Pen6907: failed assassination attempt on trump
Image source: jazz_music_stopps
#57
lordanix: Running bamboo spreads aggressively underground via indestructible root networks, quickly invading lawns, breaking through barriers, and destroying neighboring landscapes. Getting rid of it requires years of exhausting, back-breaking labor, making it one of the most stressful mistakes a homeowner can ever make.
Image source: edithyung
#58
JustNeedSpinda: Jane is the only commmonly recognized name that works.
Image source: RowAdditional1614
#59
Dangax_2: He was being evaluated for neurodivergence
Image source: Moryart
#60
gravitas_shortage: It wasn’t. It’s always funny when young people think they have invented things like promiscuity.
Image source: Fluffy_Lunchfast
#61
rysy0o0: It would cost a lot of money to haul all the rocket parts and fuel on top of a mountain
Image source: chirantaniga
#62
Matt_butchr: Oh god, I know this one.
For those who are fortunate to not know who Chris Chan is, don’t look him up. It’s a rabbit hole of human depravity of cyber bullying of a sociopathic, deviant, autistic person. Or do look him up if that kind of stuff interests you! Truly fascinating in the realm of psychology. Totally recommend GenoSamuel’s docuseries.
Anyways, Chris Chan has a half brother named Cole Smithy who is estranged from his mother, who cut ties with them early on in Cole’s life. He later became an active film critic, and he was the only person to rate Toy Story 3 poorly, whereas all other critics were commending the film greatly.
The joke is that from sheer coincidence, Toy Story 3 not having a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is in some part related to the horrific world of Chris Chan.
Oh and uh, I’m Lois. Peeetah!
Image source: Individual_Copy896
#63
wretchedmagus: That is Ghislaine Maxwell’s account allegedly*
Image source: ZaDavido-
#64
Chieroscuro: So, this is a riff off of the Spartans at Thermopylae where King Leonidas asks the allied soldiers of the Arcadian army what their profession is, getting answers like ‘potter’ or ‘blacksmith’ or ‘farmer’, that is, the job they did day to day when not having to go to war.
Leonidas proceeds to mock & belittle them, stating that all of the Spartans were warriors, and didn’t have any other jobs.
But in the picture, the soldiers are from Thebes, and the Sacred Band of Thebes was exclusively made up of homosexual couples, under the presumption that soldiers are more likely to fight harder and less likely to be cowardly when side by side with their lover.
Lastly, in ancient Athenian theatre, women of Thebes are often portrayed as violent & lustful.
So the punchline is that they’re an army of lesbian sex workers.
Image source: Plenty-Value3381
#65
Next_Comfortable4858: Ruby Rose was lying down at a party when Katy Perry pulled her own underwear down and sat on her face. Causing Ruby to vomit.
Image source: Thryloz
#66
EscapeSeventySeven: This is true.
It has been for DECADES. 2×4 is a nominal size before it’s planed and dried. All our building measurements take this into account.
One day on a construction site and you should know this. Heck, if you build anything as a teen you should know this.
Image source: gloomy_gumball
#67
Express_Character253: The little dinosaurs are the Soviets
Image source: HimelTy
#68
NebulaNomadX1: Hello, Serial Designation N here!
The difference is the stitches on hem of the left skirt
The main reason you would be labeled a “creep” is for noticing any difference at all, and obsessing over a piece of clothing
N out!
Image source: Less_Psychology6605
#69
arcsnsparks98: He will get beat down by staff as well as guests.
Image source: Busy_Report4010
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