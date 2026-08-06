Melissa George: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Melissa George
August 6, 1976
Perth, Western Australia, Australia
50 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Melissa George?
Melissa George is an Australian-American actress recognized for her compelling intensity and versatility across dramatic and thriller roles. She consistently delivers performances that capture complex emotional layers.
Her breakout arrived with the Australian soap opera Home and Away, where she played Angel Parrish and earned significant fan acclaim. George later transitioned to Hollywood with impactful film and television roles.
Early Life and Education
Family life in Perth, Australia, saw Melissa George cultivate an early passion for various forms of dance, including jazz, tap, ballet, and modern styles. This enthusiasm eventually led her to competitive artistic roller skating.
George attended Warwick Senior High School, developing into a national roller-skating champion before her teenage modeling career led her to acting.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Melissa George’s personal life. She was married to Chilean filmmaker Claudio Dabed from 2000 to 2011. Later, she partnered with French entrepreneur Jean-David Blanc, beginning in 2011.
George shares two sons, Raphaël Blanc and Solal Samuel Glenn Blanc, with Jean-David Blanc. She also welcomed a third son, Lyor, in March 2024.
Career Highlights
Critical acclaim has followed Melissa George throughout her career, notably for her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Laura Hill in the HBO series In Treatment. This role showcased her profound dramatic range.
Beyond her acting, George launched a successful business venture, inventing Style Snaps, an adhesive hem-adjusting device for clothing, which became a high-selling product in the US.
She also garnered a Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actress for her portrayal of Rosie in the Australian miniseries The Slap, a role she reprised in the American adaptation.
Signature Quote
“You’ve got to pick your roles really carefully. It’s a lot more fun to play a layered woman, than just someone where what you see is what you get, by far.”
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