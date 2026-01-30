Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Melania Trump’s long-anticipated documentary hasn’t even officially opened in U.S. theaters yet, and it’s already being treated less like a prestige film and more like an unintentional internet comedy special.

While Melania is set to hit theaters nationwide on January 30, early buzz suggested the most compelling reactions aren’t coming from critics or audiences inside theaters, but from meme creators watching the rollout unravel in real time.

Directed by Rush Hour filmmaker Brett Ratner, the documentary follows the former first lady across a tightly controlled 20-day window leading up to Donald Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration.

Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid a staggering $40 million for distribution rights and poured an additional $35 million into marketing.

Melania herself has leaned into the promotional push, ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and attending the U.S. premiere at the already embattled Kennedy Center.

Despite the massive spend and high-profile rollout, early indicators point to a rocky debut. Box office analysts are sharply divided, with some projecting a $5 million opening, potentially record-setting for a documentary. Others estimated a far more modest $1 million.

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

However, online skepticism appears to be winning largely. Social media sleuths have been sharing screenshots of near-empty theaters, directly contradicting Trump’s claim that tickets are “selling out fast.”

Moreover, late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked the situation by posting images of screenings with zero tickets sold. He joked that the film offers “a real peek behind the curtain at a woman picking out curtains.”

Adding to the spectacle, Melania has reportedly been review-bombed on Letterboxd before critics have even published formal reviews. On the other hand, behind-the-scenes accounts paint a picture of a deeply troubled production.

According to Rolling Stone, crew members have allegedly described the set as “chaotic”, “highly disorganized”, and so frustrating that nearly two-thirds of New York-based crew members later requested their names be removed from the film’s credits.

Others bluntly warned viewers not to expect revelations from the famously guarded first lady. An insider summed it up, adding, “Some people are boring. Some people also never let their guard down.”

As the memes continue to pile up, detractors are already joking that Melania may be remembered less for what’s in the film and more for how spectacularly the internet has decided to roast it.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

#1 The Extraterrestrial Reboot We Never Knew We Needed

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: TimHannan

#2 Just The Two Of Us… Unfortunately

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: theliamnissan

#3 Immigrant Survival Hack: Empty Melania Theaters

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: dieworkwear

#4 “If Only” This Movie Had Professional Commentary

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: FrankConniff

#5 The Scream Says It All

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: MarkHam80780803

#6 Nothing Stolen. Just Emotional Damage

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: LePapillonBlu2

#7 Finally, Guaranteed Personal Space

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: covie_93

#8 Donald’s Hand Makes An Appearance Too

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

#9 Sweeping Awards Nobody Remembers Watching

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: BMeiselas

#10 The “Christmas Gift” Nightmare

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: theliamnissan

#11 All Attendees Shown Above

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: TotalSeasons

#12 Even The Discount Feels Personal

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: MeachamDr

#13 Emma Stone’s Look Says It All About The Ad

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

#14 Luxury Seating, Zero Witnesses

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

Image source: pissedpant

#15 There Are Worse Things Than Boredom

Melania Trump Roasted With Memes And Jokes Online Amid Flopping Documentary Premiere

