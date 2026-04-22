Mel Carter: Bio And Career Highlights

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Mel Carter: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Mel Carter

April 22, 1939

Cincinnati, Ohio, US

87 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Mel Carter?

Mel Carter is an American singer and actor, known for his smooth pop ballads and distinctive vocal delivery. His extensive career blends musical performances with notable television and film appearances.

His breakout moment arrived in 1965 with the timeless recording “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me.” This million-selling single climbed to number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing his place in pop history.

Early Life and Education

Music became an early passion for Mel Carter in Cincinnati, Ohio, where his grandmother first put him before a microphone at age four. This childhood spark in a penny arcade recording booth hinted at his future on stage.

He later honed his vocal talents as a teenager, studying singing with the renowned artist Little Jimmy Scott. Carter also attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, further developing his craft.

Notable Relationships

No public high-profile relationships or confirmed marriages for singer Mel Carter are widely documented in available sources. His personal life has largely remained out of the public spotlight throughout his career.

He has no publicly known children, with sources focusing primarily on his extensive musical and acting career.

Career Highlights

Mel Carter achieved widespread acclaim with his 1965 recording of “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” a pop ballad that soared to number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. This signature song sold over one million copies, earning a coveted gold disc. He also released other Top 40 singles such as “Band of Gold” and “(All of a Sudden) My Heart Sings.”

Beyond his recording success, Carter showcased his versatility as an actor in numerous television shows, including Quincy, M.E. and Sanford and Son. He also graced the stage, notably performing as Sportin’ Life in a concert production of “Porgy and Bess.”

His talents extended to production, co-producing his 1985 album, “Willing,” which garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Male Gospel Performance.

Signature Quote

“Whatever dream you have, let’s make it happen!”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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