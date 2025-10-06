Meghan Markle Sparks Backlash With ‘Tasteless’ Video Filmed Near Princess Diana Crash Site

Meghan Markle celebrated her visit to the Paris Fashion Week with a reel of herself traveling in her limousine along the Seine River.
Social media sleuths have since scrutinized the footage and found that it was recorded near the Pont des Invalides.
The establishment of this little detail was quickly stitched into a location six minutes’ drive away (the Pont d’Alma tunnel) and a point in history close to two decades ago—and now the video is described as “tasteless.”
The video showed her speeding through traffic in the French capital
Image credits: meghan
The video shows her whirring through the Parisienne night traffic as she passes the telltale spires and walls along the Seine that so characterize the French capital.
She then switches to the camera, focusing on her feet as she sat with her legs up and recrossed them for comfort.
The next reel shows her in the European bastion during the day, and captures the hum of life along with the iconic Arc de Triomphe as it towers across her speeding limo.
“About last night Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga,” she said as a nod to her host at the Paris Fashion Week.
“I missed you.”
The video drove a royal expert into a meltdown
Image credits: Andrea Cremascoli/Getty
The bone of contention was highlighted by the Daily Mail, among others, when it declared that her filmed location was proximal to “Pont d’Alma tunnel in which Diana, boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul [passed away] in August 1997 – a tragedy that caused such trauma for her son Harry, Meghan’s husband.”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams was one of the crown chasers to melt down over the perceived faux pas.
“I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking – well, she can’t have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange,” he told the tabloid.
“She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic [passing] of the Princess of Wales defies belief.”
Said expert claimed that Harry is likely to have words with her over the reel
Image credits: meghan
“I’m sure she didn’t mean to cause offence,” Fitzwilliams admitted. “She can’t have been thinking, but it’s insensitive beyond belief. It’s a complete absence of thought.”
“She couldn’t possibly have intended to be disrespectful but it’s another example of the Sussexes doing something that makes no sense at all.”
“Diana’s [passing] is a tragedy that has scarred so much of Harry’s life and I can’t imagine he would find this very appropriate,” the tirade continued.
“While he’s always supportive in public I suspect he’ll be absolutely horrified and she could hear plenty from him about it.”
Another fan called her “the beast,” and anyone who supports her, a wearer of “a mark of the beast”
Image credits: Mark Reinstein/Getty
Royal fans weighed in bearing similar sentiments.
“Someone please let me know that I have all my information wrong & Megan did not drive over that tunnel filming herself?” asked one netizen.
“Regardless of specific location, filming herself driving through Paris at night is sending exactly the message she intends to send,” answered another.
“Leaving a smidge of wiggle room as to precise location is quintessential Markle.”
“Markle is a beast. Anyone who supports her bears her mark,” the disgruntled fan continued.
Another thinks she is trying to provoke Harry into a divorce
Image credits: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty
The speculation surrounding the move devolved to the point that another person interpreted the move as Meghan trying to provoke her husband Harry to call for a divorce.
“Could she have done this deliberately trying to provoke H to the point of DV?”
“He has little self control & has been known to throw punches when drunk. Think of what she could do with that,” the armchair expert continued their reasoning.
“She loves being a victim & this would make her the ultimate one in the eyes of the public.”
The video comes after she was seen stubbing her nose against Balenciaga designer Pier Paolo Piccioli’s glasses in an attempt to greet him
Image credits: meghan
Image credits: meghan
The sighting comes in the wake of a few photographs of the Duchess of Sussex at the Paris Fashion Week, where her detractors gobbled down her perceived faux pas and spat out vitriol.
One particularly embarrassing incident that landed on fertile ground was when she leaned in to greet the new Balenciaga designer, Pier Paolo Piccioli, but instead connected her nose with his glasses.
Another was her loose-fitting suit with a cape that her fans compared to unfolded bed linen.
Another netizen think’s she is a deep state plant
Follow Us