Meghan Markle’s Father’s Day Post Intensifies Concern For Her Kids After Fans Notice Item Lilibet Is Wearing

Meghan Markle’s seemingly innocent Father’s Day tribute to her “one and only” sparked yet another heated debate online.
From noticing odd details to claiming their children looked “shabby,” netizens have been questioning what’s going on behind-the-scenes at the Sussex household.
“After this photo, the kids turned around, collected their pay, and started off home with their real mom,” one critic wrote online.
Meghan Markle’s seemingly innocent Father’s Day tribute to her “one and only” sparked yet another heated debate online
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Meghan Markle kept things warm and personal on Father’s Day, sharing a sweet tribute to her husband of eight years, Prince Harry.
Her post included a picture of Prince Harry flashing a big grin at the camera, hugging their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
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“They’re so lucky to have you,” the former actress wrote alongside the photo. “We all are. Happy Father’s Day to our one and only.”
Instead of melting hearts, the post had critics sharpening their claws in the comments section and filling it up with wild speculation.
Many also continued spinning theories about how the children appearing in the Suits alum’s post are not their real kids.
“There never seems to be a genuine moment between any of them,” read one comment online
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“It looks like Meghan picks out pictures online of the perfect kids that would be Archie & Lily and photoshops it on a smiling picture of Harry,” one said. “Meghan Markle is fake and living in a fantasy world of a perfect curated family of her delusional mind.”
Many claimed they haven’t seen Lilibet wear shoes outdoors and were surprised to see her wear a pair indoors in the recent pic. Some also made the oft-heard remark that the kids looked “shabby” in her pics.
“Why does the girl only get shoes inside, and no shoes outside?” one asked, while another wrote, “Exactly, sandals indoors but barefoot outdoors. Make it make sense!!”
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“Once again, a photo of these children looking shabby. This time the boy has dirty bare feet,” another said. “They always look unkempt.”
Another wrote, “The girl child gets shoes this time as well as a strategically placed toy on her back so no one can see or comment on her hair.”
But the one detail that several viewers couldn’t get over was the stuffed animal on Lilibet’s back.
“My daughter has this giraffe … it’s a leash for a child,” one said about the stuffed animal on Lilibet’s back
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“It’s a leash!” netizens cried on Reddit.
“That’s not a toy. It looks like one of those backpacks with a leash attached. We had one for my grandson. He was a runner and we used to show our horses,” one said.
“I came here to say it’s a leash. My kid is on the autism spectrum, so I’m very familiar with them. We have a few,” said yet another.
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Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly gearing up for a trip to the UK with their two kids.
Prince Harry has made several trips to the UK since he and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles, but the upcoming trip would be the first in four years for the Duchess of Sussex and their kids.
King Charles reportedly offered them accommodation on a royal estate for the trip.
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The Duke of Sussex spoke last year about wanting a “reconciliation” with his family, saying, “There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.
“Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he told BBC, seemingly referring to the 2024 announcement of his father’s cancer diagnosis.
“He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile,” he added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes are gearing up for a trip to the UK next month
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During a 2021 appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry explained that a large part of why he and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles was to try and “break the cycle” of royal parenting.
“There’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway,” he told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.
“As parents, we should be doing the most that we can to try to say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure it doesn’t happen to you,’” she added.
He said the way his father treated him would have likely been because of “the way that he was treated.”
“How can I change that for my own kids?” he said on the podcast. “Well, here I am. I’ve now moved my whole family to the U.S.”
“Doesn’t look like Archie wants to hug Harry,” one claimed
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