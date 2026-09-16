Meghan Markle’s Latest Complaint About New Life In UK Sparks Backlash After Her Personal Phone Number Was Leaked

Meghan Markle’s latest security headache has put an old debate back in the spotlight: how much protection should the Sussexes receive now that they have returned to the UK?
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly had her personal phone number exposed after she joined a WhatsApp group for parents at her children’s school.
The screenshot was reportedly shared just days before Archie and Lilibet were moved to another school over concerns about their security arrangements.
One netizen joked, “So basically they are their own security risk? Setting up the stage for tax-funded security, I see…”
Meghan Markle’s school-parent WhatsApp leak has added another security concern after the Sussexes’ UK return
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Meghan reportedly joined a WhatsApp group for parents the night before 7-year-old Archie’s first day at the UK school, where other mothers welcomed her.
One message, as obtained by The Sun, reportedly read, “Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo,” while another parent wrote, “Welcome!!”
Meghan allegedly replied, “Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome. So happy to be a part of this community.”
A screenshot of the conversation was later shared online, reportedly exposing the phone number attached to Meghan’s account.
The incident has since been framed as another security concern for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who returned to the UK from California in August with their two children.
However, some online commenters questioned whether the incident itself justified the level of concern surrounding it.
One person wrote, “It’s hardly ‘leaking’ – if you put it down on a list that’s called ‘sharing’. Wait until she finds out about those shopping center car raffles.”
Another claimed, “A screenshot of the whatsapp group was leaked online. I HAVE PRETTY GOOD IDEA WHO WOULD LEAK THAT…. Meghan ‘increase my security’ Markle.”
Meghan and Prince Harry pulled their children from school after traffic reportedly made their security arrangements difficult
A third commenter questioned the practical implications, writing, “How does a phone number constitute a security risk? Go to the store and get a new phone with a new number. Problem solved?”
The phone-number leak controversy came as Harry and the Suits alum were already facing scrutiny over their children’s first UK school.
Archie and Lilibet were reportedly removed from their first school after just two days, with the couple’s spokesperson saying the decision followed discussions with the family’s security team about the “practicalities” of their arrangements.
Security concerns reportedly centered on the journey between the family’s home and the school.
According to ITV News, the issues included how long the children might remain stationary in traffic, whether the family car and the security vehicle could stay together, the route’s repetitive nature, and the overall journey time.
ITV’s reporting also described an incident in which the family’s security vehicle became separated from their car as other vehicles squeezed between them in heavy traffic.
The couple subsequently moved Archie and Lilibet to another school, with their spokesperson emphasizing that the decision was not a reflection on the first school or its staff.
The controversy has also revived the argument over whether Harry and Meghan should receive publicly funded police protection now that they have returned to Britain as non-working royals.
Critics question whether the non-working royals expect an armed protection for everyday family life
Harry has spent years challenging the arrangements governing his security.
After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, he lost automatic access to the level of police protection he had previously received, and his legal battle over the decision has continued to fuel the dispute.
The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, RAVEC, has commissioned new risk assessments for both Harry and Meghan following their move back to the UK.
Reportedly, the reviews will consider their changed circumstances, including their permanent residence in Britain and the fact that their children are now attending school there.
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However, the review does not automatically mean the couple will receive additional state protection.
The family currently has private security, while British police provide a liaison contact rather than a physical protection team.
In light of this, critics have questioned whether it is reasonable to expect an armed police presence to accompany the family during routine activities, particularly given that Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the Royal Family.
One Reddit commenter argued that the couple could choose to “homeschool their children or return to the US” rather than expect the British public to accommodate their security requirements.
The latest RAVEC security review could determine whether their protection changes now that they live in the UK
Another took aim at the idea of a larger security operation, writing, “Lol what do they f**king want from us all?”
“A free taxpayer-funded convoy every day in any country of their choosing, and for King Charles to cough up money for some expensive estate near the school for the grifters to relocate to now…”
Harry and Meghan returned to the UK with Archie and Lilibet in August after several years living in California.
Their children are now being educated in Britain, while Harry continues his charitable work and other activities in the country.
Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images
At the same time, King Charles III recently reiterated that the couple remains non-working royals and that their position is essentially that of “private citizens” with commercial and charitable interests.
However, the government’s assessment is based on security risks rather than simply whether someone is a working royal, and RAVEC has now agreed to re-examine the Sussexes’ circumstances.
For Meghan, the latest assessment is particularly notable because, reportedly, it is her first formal risk review since the couple left royal duties in 2020.
Harry, meanwhile, had another risk assessment completed in July this year, before officials knew the family was about to relocate permanently to Britain.
“Meghan thinking about how I can convince them I need taxpayer-funded security. Let me guess who leaked it,” one user wrote
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